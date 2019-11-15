Weekend Briefing: Freedom Fest at Airport, Rotary’s Helicopter Golf, AAUW Subs and Songs for Scholarships, Roger Smith

Weekend: Friday: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 131
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: incongruous.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
Today’s Briefing: Quick Links
- First Light
- In Flagler and Palm Coast
- Flagler Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours of Incident Reports
- Flagler Beach A1A Construction Updates
- Announcements
- In State Government
- In Coming Days in Flagler, Palm Coast and Beyond
- Fact-Checking the Knaves
- Palm Coast Construction and Development
- Cultural Coda
“With the years, time has become my ally, as it does for every woman—I’ve become invisible, see-through. I am able to move around like a ghost, look over people’s shoulders, listen in on their arguments and watch them sleep with their heads on their backpacks or talking to themselves, unaware of my presence, moving just their lips, forming words that I will soon pronounce for them.”
–From Olga Tokarczuk’s “Flights” (2007).
Previously:
People change | Hubris | Original sin | Waiting | Sen. Butler | Dissembling Catiline | Lies | Health care hell | Sense of an ending | Battlefields | Community | Turban stereotype | No to Handke | Blusterers | Norilsk | 1st Amendment | Political party evils | Self-confidence | Military glory | Differences of opinion | Columbus | Fiction’s truth-seeking | The Old Maid | Sudden disease | Sudden old age
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes the Democratic Party’s Mike Cocchiola to talk about cognitive bias and why we all need to talk to each other, the Flagler Airport’s Roy Sieger, and a B-25 bomber pilot to talk about Freedom Fest at the airport
The State Board of Education meets at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 9 a.m. Issues are expected to include recommendations about the operation and governance of the Florida Virtual School.
Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Friday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts “Subs & Songs for Scholarships” from 6 to 9 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar, 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, and will feature music by Debbie Owen and Tony T. Subs, chips, and desserts will be served. Coffee and sodas available. Bring Your Own Bottle. Tickets are $15 per person. Please contact Sherri Barnett at 856-371-9497.
Friday: The ever-popular ShORE Symposium (Sharing Our Research with Everyone on the Indian River Lagoon) returns for its 5th annual edition at Daytona State College’s News-Journal Center on November 15. The day-long event is presented by DSC’s Institute of Marine and Environmental Studies (IMES), the Marine Discovery Center and the Atlantic Center for the Arts. Sponsors include the Marine Discovery Center, DMC Dredging & Marine Consultants, One Lagoon and Riverside Conservatory. ShORE is composed of citizens dedicated to creating public awareness on protecting the fragile ecosystem of the Indian River Lagoon. All stakeholders who have an interest in restoring and preserving the integrity of the Indian River Lagoon system are encouraged to attend. Although the event is open and free to the public, registration is encouraged (registration is online at DaytonaState.edu/shore). In addition to expert speakers, the symposium offers high school students and undergraduate college students an opportunity to present research and findings on the lagoon system in a collaborative setting and to foster mentoring relationships with scholars and scientists. Likewise, it provides scientists a forum to share their recent findings and lagoon management strategies. This year’s keynote speakers include Dr. Bernie Krause and Jack Hines. For more information about IMES and the ShORE 2019 Symposium, call (386) 506-3765 or email [email protected]
Friday: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Presented by Daytona Beach Symphony Society at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. Volodymyr Sirenko, conductor, Olga Kern, piano. Founded in 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. This concert will feature works by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky along with “The First Ukrainian Symphony,” by the Ukrainian composer Maksym Berezovsky. Concerto soloist Olga Kern, piano, won the Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, as the first woman to do so in more than thirty years.
Friday: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra A concerto competition winners’ performance. Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. : $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Friday, Saturday: Jacksonville Symphony: James Ehnes, hailed as “fierce and impressive” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, joins the Symphony for Elgar’s ethereal Violin Concerto. The superstar violinist won the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Solo performance. You will be thrilled by Sibelius’ cheerful and yet peaceful Sixth Symphony. And, we’ll explore the story of a lonely fisherman with Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
Freedom Fest 2019 at the Flagler County Airport (or Flagler Executive Airport), a free event, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Celebrate America with a full day of live music, more than 30 warplanes and war birds in flight parade, a Killer B-25 bomber, static displays from the Vietnam and World War II eras, drone and RC plane demos, skydiving, and rides in a biplane, with a free kids zone and a Classic Car show with more than 100 exhibitors, all capped with a Santore Fireworks Finale at 8:45 p.m. The event benefits Paws Of War, Flagler Education and other local charities. Free parking and shuttle from the campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School, $5 parking on airport grounds.
Saturday: Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Saturday: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: Roger Smith, 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The American Revolution’s Best Kept Secret: Why East and West Florida Mattered. Join us to learn this secret. Smith will also have his books for sale. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be provided. Smith received his Ph.D. in Early American History and Atlantic World Studies from the University of Florida in 2011. His work on the American Revolution in the South has received the Aschoff Fellowship Dissertation Award and the Jack and Celia Proctor Award in Southern History.
Saturday: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts a Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Freedom Fest at the Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Drive, Palm Coast. The golf balls are numbered and will be dropped from a helicopter over a golf pin. Closest to the pin receives $1,000, second closest receives $250, and third closest receives $100. There is also a $50 prize for farthest from the pin and other gifts and prizes. One ball chance purchase is a $10 donation, three balls are $25, seven balls are $50, and 15 balls are $100. Those interested in purchasing tickets for this Rotary fundraiser may visit www.FlaglerBeachRotary.org. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach’s many charitable programs, a registered 501(c)3. For further information, please contact [email protected]
Saturday: Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Sunday: The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, October 31- November 1
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, October 31
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, October 31
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, October 31
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, October 31
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, October 31
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, October 31
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Oct. 28
Segments 1 and 3 are complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The drainage installation is complete, and work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and approximately 70% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base to 18th street and will continue moving north. The traffic separator is taking shape and is over 50% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
FEA CONTINUES BUS TOUR: The Florida Education Association will continue a bus tour focused on calling for increased education funding. (Friday, 9 a.m., Sunrise Civic Center, 10610 West Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise.)
UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS RELEASED: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release October unemployment numbers. (Friday, 10 a.m.)
GRAHAM HONORED IN SARASOTA: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will receive the 2019 Statesman of the Year Award during a dinner held by the Republican Party of Sarasota County. Also taking part in the event will be U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Friday, 7 p.m., Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Coming Days:
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The ever-popular ShORE Symposium (Sharing Our Research with Everyone on the Indian River Lagoon) returns for its 5th annual edition at Daytona State College’s News-Journal Center on November 15. The day-long event is presented by DSC’s Institute of Marine and Environmental Studies (IMES), the Marine Discovery Center and the Atlantic Center for the Arts. Sponsors include the Marine Discovery Center, DMC Dredging & Marine Consultants, One Lagoon and Riverside Conservatory. ShORE is composed of citizens dedicated to creating public awareness on protecting the fragile ecosystem of the Indian River Lagoon. All stakeholders who have an interest in restoring and preserving the integrity of the Indian River Lagoon system are encouraged to attend. Although the event is open and free to the public, registration is encouraged (registration is online at DaytonaState.edu/shore). In addition to expert speakers, the symposium offers high school students and undergraduate college students an opportunity to present research and findings on the lagoon system in a collaborative setting and to foster mentoring relationships with scholars and scientists. Likewise, it provides scientists a forum to share their recent findings and lagoon management strategies. This year’s keynote speakers include Dr. Bernie Krause and Jack Hines. For more information about IMES and the ShORE 2019 Symposium, call (386) 506-3765 or email [email protected]
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts “Subs & Songs for Scholarships” from 6 to 9 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar, 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, and will feature music by Debbie Owen and Tony T. Subs, chips, and desserts will be served. Coffee and sodas available. Bring Your Own Bottle. Tickets are $15 per person. Please contact Sherri Barnett at 856-371-9497.
Since 1987, AAUW Flagler has awarded 185 Flagler County students with scholarships totaling more than $250,000. Founding member Mary Ann Clark began the scholarship award process by raffling her hand-made, crocheted afghan. Thanks to her efforts, the branch awarded its first scholarship, for $500, in 1987. AAUW Flagler proudly awards scholarships for graduating high school seniors, continuing education, post-baccalaureate study, for National Conference for College Women Student Leaders (NCCWSL), Tech Trek, and arts grants.
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Presented by Daytona Beach Symphony Society at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. Volodymyr Sirenko, conductor, Olga Kern, piano. Founded in 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. This concert will feature works by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky along with “The First Ukrainian Symphony,” by the Ukrainian composer Maksym Berezovsky. Concerto soloist Olga Kern, piano, won the Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, as the first woman to do so in more than thirty years.
Stetson University Symphony Orchestra A concerto competition winners’ performance. Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. : $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
James Ehnes, hailed as “fierce and impressive” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, joins the Symphony for Elgar’s ethereal Violin Concerto. The superstar violinist won the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Solo performance. You will be thrilled by Sibelius’ cheerful and yet peaceful Sixth Symphony. And, we’ll explore the story of a lonely fisherman with Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: Roger Smith, 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The American Revolution’s Best Kept Secret: Why East and West Florida Mattered. Join us to learn this secret. Smith will also have his books for sale. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be provided. Smith received his Ph.D. in Early American History and Atlantic World Studies from the University of Florida in 2011. His work on the American Revolution in the South has received the Aschoff Fellowship Dissertation Award and the Jack and Celia Proctor Award in Southern History.
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Freedom Fest 2019 at the Flagler County Airport (or Flagler Executive Airport), a free event, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Celebrate America with a full day of live music, more than 30 warplanes and war birds in flight parade, a Killer B-25 bomber, static displays from the Vietnam and World War II eras, drone and RC plane demos, skydiving, and rides in a biplane, with a free kids zone and a Classic Car show with more than 100 exhibitors, all capped with a Santore Fireworks Finale at 8:45 p.m. The event benefits Paws Of War, Flagler Education and other local charities. Free parking and shuttle from the campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School, $5 parking on airport grounds.
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts a Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Freedom Fest at the Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Drive, Palm Coast. The golf balls are numbered and will be dropped from a helicopter over a golf pin. Closest to the pin receives $1,000, second closest receives $250, and third closest receives $100. There is also a $50 prize for farthest from the pin and other gifts and prizes. One ball chance purchase is a $10 donation, three balls are $25, seven balls are $50, and 15 balls are $100. Those interested in purchasing tickets for this Rotary fundraiser may visit www.FlaglerBeachRotary.org. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach’s many charitable programs, a registered 501(c)3. For
further information, please contact [email protected]
James Ehnes, hailed as “fierce and impressive” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, joins the Symphony for Elgar’s ethereal Violin Concerto. The superstar violinist won the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Solo performance. You will be thrilled by Sibelius’ cheerful and yet peaceful Sixth Symphony. And, we’ll explore the story of a lonely fisherman with Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its first concert of the 2019-20 season, Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Adult tickets are $8 with $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund, and children 17 and under are $3. The orchestra’s proceeds help underwrite instrument scholarships and repairs, teaching staff and concert productions. The Flagler Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors’ Budget and Finance Committee meets at Florida Gulf Coast University 10501 FGCU Boulevard South Ft. Myers. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will again discuss and the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a multi-million initiative the board would request from the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here.
The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.
Members of the council are Commissioner County Commissioner and Chairman Donald O’Brien, Graylon Perkins, Greg Federline, Michael Gill, Joe Marotti, Jim Ulsamer, Barbara Revels and Dr. Ron Jimenez.
A free introductory fitness pole walking clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park off Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Fitness Pole Walking is for all ages and capabilities and will turn even a simple walk around the block into an effective, efficient, aerobic, and total body workout. KeenFit Walking Poles will be provided. These free clinics have limited space, so pre-registration is required. Contact Sheila Vidamour, Certified Pole Walking Instructor, 904-540-1067 [email protected]
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Hardy Smith, Government Relations Administrator, City of Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach is undergoing an amazing transformation. The city is benefiting from unprecedented investment which is creating a dramatic, positive change for the local economy. This presentation will provide an update on development activities underway and what future announcements might be forthcoming. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
Dan Wagner is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s November luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. As a nuclear and national security expert responsible for enhancing national security through military application of nuclear science, Wagner is knowledgeable about maintaining and enhancing the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. Nuclear weapons stockpile without nuclear explosive testing. His experience includes working to provide the U.S. Navy with safe and effective nuclear propulsion and responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the United States and abroad. Currently serving in a senior civilian position with the government and drawing on his service as a retired Marine Corp officer in three wars, Mr. Wagner will lead the discussion on his perspective regarding our nuclear posture, the potential political impact of our nuclear treaties and cancellation in 2020, national security issues, and thoughts on what is needed to mitigate the global threat of terrorism. Mr. Wagner will be available for Q&A during the luncheon.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
Flagler Health: AdventHealth Palm Coast officials will discuss health issues. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, [email protected]
The Flagler County Legislative Delegation–Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Paul Renner–will hear public testimony on general issues, legislation, local bills and appropriations at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Commission Chambers, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Anyone looking to be placed on the November 21 agenda may do so but must contact Danielle Curbow with Senator Travis Hutson’s office at 386-446-7610, prior to November 15, 2019.
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
The 1940’s Radio Hour, Gillespie Theater, 221 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Take a sentimental musical journey back to December of 1942, as you experience this “live” radio holiday broadcast to the troops overseas. “WOV” New York City presents a live orchestra, singers and dancers with some of the greatest standards of the World War II era. Hits include: “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Love is Here to Stay,” “Old Black Magic,” “Ain’t She Sweet,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” A true evocation of 1940’s Americana, even the radio commercials are authentic. General seating for the show, including dinner, is $45 per seat. For the show only (no dinner), $10, and $5 for children. Dinner and show packages are available only on Nov. 22 and 23. Shows only on Nov. 21 and 24.
Theater: The Laramie Project, by Moises Kaufmann, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). In October 1998, Matthew Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten and left tied to a prairie fence. Matthew was the target of this brutal assault because he was gay, and he died days later as a result of his injuries. Moises Kaufmann and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of Laramie, Wyoming. Based on those interviews, “The Laramie Project” is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Come join us at Trinity Presbyterian Church’s annual Holiday Fair at 156 Florida Park Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. As in the past, Closet Clutter is where you’ll find kitchenware, holiday décor, miscellaneous household items and collectibles. Our very popular Jewelry Section will be there to pick out a Christmas present or something for yourself! Books, Clothing and Handmade Craft areas will also have plenty of items for you to explore! Then, take a break and have lunch with delicious soup and sandwich. Before you leave, stop by the Bake Shop for some yummy and tasty cakes, cookies, breads and pies…just in time for Thanksgiving. Contact Jane Gaulding at [email protected] or 386-986-8899 for more information.
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida’s coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area’s intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.To subscribe to A1A’s emails, go here.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 1, 2019:
Cultural Coda
Wenzeslaus Thomas Matiegka: Sonata Op. 23, Elliot Simpson, guitar
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Previous Codas:
- Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach – Symphony in C major, Wq 182, third movement
- Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- Julliard School Concert: Couperin
- A Tribute to BB King on His 94th
- Antal Dorati: Five Pieces for oboe solo (1980)
- Louis Armstrong, Live in Berlin, 1965
- Mompou, from Musica Callada, Jean-François Heisser
- André Isoir in concert at Nimes, 2001
- Dussek’s Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 77 “L’invocation”
- Hélène Grimaud, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Paavo Järvi and the Frankfort Symphony
- Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004
- Baldassare Galuppi’s Sonata Nr. 5 in C major, Vadim Chaimovich
- Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments
- Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- J. S. Bach’s Organ Concerto After Johann Ernst, BWV 592
- Spohr String Quartet Op. 82. no. 2 First Movement: Allegro
- Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic 1974
Leave a Reply