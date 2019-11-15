Weekend Briefing: Freedom Fest at Airport, Rotary’s Helicopter Golf, AAUW Subs and Songs for Scholarships, Roger Smith

Weekend: Friday: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 131

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: incongruous.

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes the Democratic Party’s Mike Cocchiola to talk about cognitive bias and why we all need to talk to each other, the Flagler Airport’s Roy Sieger, and a B-25 bomber pilot to talk about Freedom Fest at the airport

The State Board of Education meets at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 9 a.m. Issues are expected to include recommendations about the operation and governance of the Florida Virtual School.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler hosts “Subs & Songs for Scholarships” from 6 to 9 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar, 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, and will feature music by Debbie Owen and Tony T. Subs, chips, and desserts will be served. Coffee and sodas available. Bring Your Own Bottle. Tickets are $15 per person. Please contact Sherri Barnett at 856-371-9497.

Friday: The ever-popular ShORE Symposium (Sharing Our Research with Everyone on the Indian River Lagoon) returns for its 5th annual edition at Daytona State College’s News-Journal Center on November 15. The day-long event is presented by DSC’s Institute of Marine and Environmental Studies (IMES), the Marine Discovery Center and the Atlantic Center for the Arts. Sponsors include the Marine Discovery Center, DMC Dredging & Marine Consultants, One Lagoon and Riverside Conservatory. ShORE is composed of citizens dedicated to creating public awareness on protecting the fragile ecosystem of the Indian River Lagoon. All stakeholders who have an interest in restoring and preserving the integrity of the Indian River Lagoon system are encouraged to attend. Although the event is open and free to the public, registration is encouraged (registration is online at DaytonaState.edu/shore). In addition to expert speakers, the symposium offers high school students and undergraduate college students an opportunity to present research and findings on the lagoon system in a collaborative setting and to foster mentoring relationships with scholars and scientists. Likewise, it provides scientists a forum to share their recent findings and lagoon management strategies. This year’s keynote speakers include Dr. Bernie Krause and Jack Hines. For more information about IMES and the ShORE 2019 Symposium, call (386) 506-3765 or email [email protected]

Friday: National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine, Presented by Daytona Beach Symphony Society at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. Volodymyr Sirenko, conductor, Olga Kern, piano. Founded in 1918, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered to be one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. This concert will feature works by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky along with “The First Ukrainian Symphony,” by the Ukrainian composer Maksym Berezovsky. Concerto soloist Olga Kern, piano, won the Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, as the first woman to do so in more than thirty years.

Friday: Stetson University Symphony Orchestra A concerto competition winners’ performance. Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. : $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

Friday, Saturday: Jacksonville Symphony: James Ehnes, hailed as “fierce and impressive” by the San Francisco Classical Voice, joins the Symphony for Elgar’s ethereal Violin Concerto. The superstar violinist won the 2019 GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Solo performance. You will be thrilled by Sibelius’ cheerful and yet peaceful Sixth Symphony. And, we’ll explore the story of a lonely fisherman with Britten’s Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville.

Freedom Fest 2019 at the Flagler County Airport (or Flagler Executive Airport), a free event, with gates opening at 10 a.m. Celebrate America with a full day of live music, more than 30 warplanes and war birds in flight parade, a Killer B-25 bomber, static displays from the Vietnam and World War II eras, drone and RC plane demos, skydiving, and rides in a biplane, with a free kids zone and a Classic Car show with more than 100 exhibitors, all capped with a Santore Fireworks Finale at 8:45 p.m. The event benefits Paws Of War, Flagler Education and other local charities. Free parking and shuttle from the campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School, $5 parking on airport grounds.

Saturday: Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.

Saturday: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: Roger Smith, 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The American Revolution’s Best Kept Secret: Why East and West Florida Mattered. Join us to learn this secret. Smith will also have his books for sale. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be provided. Smith received his Ph.D. in Early American History and Atlantic World Studies from the University of Florida in 2011. His work on the American Revolution in the South has received the Aschoff Fellowship Dissertation Award and the Jack and Celia Proctor Award in Southern History.

Saturday: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts a Helicopter Golf Ball Drop fundraiser at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Freedom Fest at the Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Drive, Palm Coast. The golf balls are numbered and will be dropped from a helicopter over a golf pin. Closest to the pin receives $1,000, second closest receives $250, and third closest receives $100. There is also a $50 prize for farthest from the pin and other gifts and prizes. One ball chance purchase is a $10 donation, three balls are $25, seven balls are $50, and 15 balls are $100. Those interested in purchasing tickets for this Rotary fundraiser may visit www.FlaglerBeachRotary.org. All proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach’s many charitable programs, a registered 501(c)3. For further information, please contact [email protected]

Saturday: Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.

Sunday: The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by