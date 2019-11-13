Wednesday Briefing: Kevin James, Joseph Colon in Court, Human Trafficking, Women in Leadership

Today: Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 112

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: bruit.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In court: Joseph Colon, the man accused of first degree murder in the death of Savannah DeAangelis, for having allegedly provided her the heroin that ended her life in an overdose in November 2017, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401, 1:30 p.m. See: “In a First, Palm Coast Drug Dealer Is Indicted on 1st Degree Murder in Overdose Death of Savannah Deangelis.”

The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. The meeting will feature a speaker on human trafficking and recap the year’s discussions. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.

The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Women in Leadership luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 5 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. The panel will consist of women in leadership roles in government and economic development, with Linda Provencher, Mayor of Flagler Beach, Catherine Robinson, Mayor of Bunnell, Robin King, Chair, President & CEO, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, and Helga van Eckert, who heads Flagler County’s economic development department.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Comedian Kevin James is live at 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. James also starred in and executive produced the sitcom Kevin Can Wait for Sony Television and CBS. In 2001, James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central. His second comedy special Never Don’t Give Up premiered on Netflix in April 2018.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by