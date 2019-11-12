Tuesday Briefing: Judge Totten Seated, Affordable Housing, Town Howl on Dog Chaining, Suicide Loss

Today: Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets in the Financial Services Conference Room, third floor, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 8:30 a.m. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.

Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety. School Board member Andy Dance chairs the group. His preview of the meeting: We will include items forwarded to the CTST plus review the agenda action items from prior meetings and updating their status. The following “ongoing” items will be reviewed at the next meeting:

1. Follow-up on corrective actions taken to alleviate congestion on Matanzas Woods Parkway at the MHS driveway connection before school and during bus release.

2. Progress on “school zone designation” at same area on Matanzas Woods Parkway.

3. Traffic congestion at Old Kings Elementary School

4. Follow-up on A1A safety issues in the Hammock

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The agenda is largely routine.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.

The Garden Club of Palm Coast meets at 12:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Kris Daniels, Master Beekeeper, explains plants that attract bees and their benefits to our wellbeing. Plant Sale begins at 12:30 pm. Meeting begins at 1 p.m.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board meets at 11 a.m., district headquarters, 4049 Reid St., Palatka.

Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Dr. Jean Hickman, Daytona State College. Musical review and short performances from the DSC Jazz Choir and Music Program. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]

A monthly community gathering for friends and family of suicide loss, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find You r Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Overcoming and managing the grief of losing a loved one to suicide can be pervasive and overwhelming. We invite you to join this community gathering to understand why this type of grief is challenging to live with but more importantly this is a peer group coming together to form a support system in each other, with others who live with this loss. This group is once a month, but our hope is that you will make connections with each other, if that is something that you need or want. That you can have this support throughout the month as well. Reaching out to each other if needed ♡ Held in the community lounge, unit 9. An inviting, calming environment. Meditation nooks are available to use if needed or wanted with sound machines/headphones in case you need a few moments to yourself while there as well. Donations accepted but not required. We want you here. Any donations made will go to help support the center in being able to bring this group and others to the community.

The Flagler Humane Society and County Commissioner Joe Mullins are hosting a Town Howl meeting at the society’s location, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, at 5 p.m., to discuss the county commission’s recently passed ordinance that still allows dog-chaining. The society describes the evening as “An important discussion and call to action with our County Commissioners concerning county anti-tethering laws.” See: “Flagler Approves Unattended Tethering of Dogs Outdoors, Against Humane Society Objections.”

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Palm Coast City Manager Matt Morton is scheduled to make a presentation on the city’s proposed partnership with UNF in Town Center. Abundant Life Ministries, the organization run by Sandra Shanks, is applying for a zoning change of 7 acres at West Howe Street and Elkin Street from single-family residential to apartment dwellings. The full agenda and background materials are here. Listen to the meetings here.

Sound s New XXV: Amernet String Quartet: The Amernet String Quartet has garnered recognition as one of today’s exceptional string quartets and is the Ensemble-in-Residence at Florida International University in Miami. The Amernet was founded in 1992 at The Juilliard School and was the first prize winner of the Banff, Tokyo and Fischoff chamber music competitions. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

