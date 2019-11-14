Thursday Briefing: Great Kids, Census, World Diabetes Day, Bach’s Moravian Heritage, Quit Smoking

Today: Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 126

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: gambit.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets as the city’s CRA board at 4:30 p.m., then as the commission at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The commission will hear a presentation on the 2020 census from County Commission Chairman Donald O’Brien, and is expected to approve a resolution of support for a UNF presence in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Full agendas and minutes are accessible as the city’s CRA board at 4:30 p.m., then as the commission at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. The commission will hear a presentation on the 2020 census from County Commission Chairman Donald O’Brien, and is expected to approve a resolution of support for a UNF presence in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here

World Diabetes Day: From 8:30-10 a.m., the community is invited to join AdventHealth Palm Coast and the City of Palm Coast, along with the community group The DiaBEATes Alliance, for a World Diabetes Day commemoration at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE, Palm Coast. Created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation and the World Health Organization, World Diabetes Day is the largest diabetes awareness campaign. The theme of this year’s World Diabetes Day is Family and Diabetes, as the International Diabetes Federation wants to bring attention to the impact diabetes can have on a family. Research conducted by International Diabetes Federation discovered that parents would struggle to spot this serious life-long condition in their own children. Even though the majority of people surveyed had a family member with diabetes, an alarming 4 out of 5 parents would have trouble recognizing the warning signs, and 1 in 3 wouldn’t spot them at all. Representatives from AdventHealth Palm Coast, the City of Palm Coast, and the DiaBEATes Alliance, will raise a diabetes awareness flag. In addition, MPower Fitness will lead a light 30-minute class at 8:40 a.m. AdventHealth Palm Coast will provide free blood pressure checks, the Flagler County Health Department will perform free diabetes testing and the Palm Coast Lions Club will provide free retinopathy scanner screenings. The Flagler County Health Department and Flagler County Free Clinic will also lead a diabetes education lecture. Light refreshments will be provided. To learn more or to RSVP, visit parksandrec.fun/adults.

The Bach Festival Society of Winter Park presents Bach’s Moravian Music Heritage, at Tiedtke Concert Hall, Knowles Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park, 7:30 p.m. John V. Sinclair, conductor, members of the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra. By bringing their love of music with them from Europe, the Moravians affected the musical life of young America. In addition to establishing the first Bach Society in America, the Moravians are our lineage to baroque and classical era masterpieces. In our 85th season, join us in acknowledging our gratitude as we perform inspiring Moravian music. Tickets, $20-$45

The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by