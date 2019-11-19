Tuesday Briefing: School Board Prayer, UNF-Palm Coast, Board Reorganizations, Food Truck Tuesday

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 92
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: mot juste.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“Qualifications cannot be in their nature permanent or insurmountable. Sex cannot be a qualification anymore than size, race, color, or previous conditions of servitude. A permanent or insurmountable qualification is equivalent to a deprivation of the suffrage. In other words, it is the tyranny of taxation without representation, against which our revolutionary mothers, as well as fathers, rebelled.”
–Charles Sumner, as quoted by Susan B. Anthony in an 1873 speech.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors’ Budget and Finance Committee meets at Florida Gulf Coast University 10501 FGCU Boulevard South Ft. Myers. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will again discuss and the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a multi-million initiative the board would request from the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here.
The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to approve a new least for a cell tower at Frieda Zamba Pool, what would be the fourth such tower in the city in the last 15 months or so, to improve cell coverage.
A free introductory fitness pole walking clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park off Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Fitness Pole Walking is for all ages and capabilities and will turn even a simple walk around the block into an effective, efficient, aerobic, and total body workout. KeenFit Walking Poles will be provided. These free clinics have limited space, so pre-registration is required. Contact Sheila Vidamour, Certified Pole Walking Instructor, 904-540-1067 [email protected]
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The board will have a discussion about opening meetings with prayers. The agenda item is listed cryptically as “Discussion about recognition awards and community member opening comment discussion,” and includes a separate discussion of an award system Maria Barbosa is implementing. There is a public comment period during workshops. The board will also discuss the state’s teacher bonus program under the Best and Brightest banner, and will discuss a resolution of support for Palm Coast’s potential partnership with UNF. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board will select its officers, as it does every year in mid-November, including the selection of the board’s chairperson. The meeting’s spotlight segment will feature the first annual Exceptional Student Education Awards by the ESE Parent Advisory Council (EPAC). The 10 awards “recognize individuals who go above and beyond in creating an inclusive, supportive environment for students with disabilities and to improve Exceptional Student Education (ESE) in Flagler Schools.” See the full list of award recipients here. In a new program, Flagler Schools and The Flagler Education Foundation have teamed with Sprint and T-mobile to provide WiFi Hotspots for students in need. Through this program, the district is helping to close the opportunity gap by providing free wireless internet service to students in grades 7-12 who do not have reliable internet service at home. The school board is also expected to approve the school caledar for 2020-21, which was detailed here. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here. See previous board meeting videos here.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Flagler Beach’s Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Hardy Smith, Government Relations Administrator, City of Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach is undergoing an amazing transformation. The city is benefiting from unprecedented investment which is creating a dramatic, positive change for the local economy. This presentation will provide an update on development activities underway and what future announcements might be forthcoming. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]
Free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program: City of Flagler Beach Library, 315 S. 7th Street, Flagler Beach, 1:40 to 4 p.m. Techniques to cope with fatigue, frustration, isolation, and poor sleep. How to evaluate new treatments and communicate effectively. Appropriate use of medications and exercise. Pacing activity, rest, and healthy eating tips. Classes enhance, not replace existing programs and treatments. Registration: Sherri Cheshire, at Northeast Florida AHEC Phone: (877) 784-8486 Email: [email protected] Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com
Guitar on the Rocks: Featuring solo performances by the scholarship guitar students of Stephen Robinson, DM, professor of music at Stetson. Tinsley Room, Presser Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Live (Blow in Place)
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: Publix at Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway Northeast, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: Publix, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Nov. 18
Segments 1 is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
FEA CONTINUES BUS TOUR: The Florida Education Association will continue a bus tour focused on calling for increased education funding. (Tuesday, 7:30 a.m., Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, 401 Hendricks Ave., Jacksonville. Also, 9 a.m., Duval County Public Schools headquarters, 1701 Prudential Dr., Jacksonville. Also, 11 a.m., 1225 West Beaver St., Jacksonville. Also, 12:30 p.m., Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center, 1741 Francis St., Jacksonville. Also, 3:30 p.m., Schultz Center, 4019 Boulevard Center Dr., Jacksonville. Also, 4:45 p.m., Orange Park Junior High School, 1500 Gano Ave., Orange Park.)
ELECTIONS PANEL MEETS: The Florida Elections Commission will meet. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOTS AT ISSUE: The state Division of Elections will hold a meeting about changes to rules dealing with vote-by-mail ballots for absent stateside uniformed service members and overseas voters. (Tuesday, 11 a.m., R.A. Gray Building, 500 South Bronough St., Tallahassee.)
FRIED HOLDS TOWN HALL: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold a town hall meeting in Miami-Dade County that will include discussion of clemency, voting-rights restoration and her legislative priorities. (Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Miami Dade College, North Campus, Science Complex Building, 11380 N.W. 27th Ave., Miami.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Coming Days:
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Members of the council are Commissioner County Commissioner and Chairman Donald O’Brien, Graylon Perkins, Greg Federline, Michael Gill, Joe Marotti, Jim Ulsamer, Barbara Revels and Dr. Ron Jimenez.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
Dan Wagner is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s November luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. As a nuclear and national security expert responsible for enhancing national security through military application of nuclear science, Wagner is knowledgeable about maintaining and enhancing the safety, security, and effectiveness of the U.S. Nuclear weapons stockpile without nuclear explosive testing. His experience includes working to provide the U.S. Navy with safe and effective nuclear propulsion and responding to nuclear and radiological emergencies in the United States and abroad. Currently serving in a senior civilian position with the government and drawing on his service as a retired Marine Corp officer in three wars, Mr. Wagner will lead the discussion on his perspective regarding our nuclear posture, the potential political impact of our nuclear treaties and cancellation in 2020, national security issues, and thoughts on what is needed to mitigate the global threat of terrorism. Mr. Wagner will be available for Q&A during the luncheon.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force holds its quarterly meeting at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, at 4 p.m. The task force is made up of Kathy Wilcox, Michael Akialis, Scott Chappuis, Joseph Pozzuoli, John Horan, Daryl Reynolds, Don Davis, and Ex-Officio Members Eric Cooley, Helga van Eckert and Larry Newsom.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
Flagler Health: AdventHealth Palm Coast officials will discuss health issues. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, [email protected]
The Flagler County Legislative Delegation–Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Paul Renner–will hear public testimony on general issues, legislation, local bills and appropriations at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Commission Chambers, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Anyone looking to be placed on the November 21 agenda may do so but must contact Danielle Curbow with Senator Travis Hutson’s office at 386-446-7610, prior to November 15, 2019.
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
Superintendent search: The Flagler County school district and the Florida School Board Association host a community forum at 6 p.m. at the Wadsworth/Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, Cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.to hear residents’ ideas and what sort of superintendent they’d like to see as the district searches for a replacement for Superintendent Jim Tager, who retires at the end of the year. The forum is one of many different ways the district is seeking input from the community and from district staff before it draws up the job description. Everyone welcome.
Intergovernmental Roundtable on mental Health in Flagler County: Flagler Cares and the Flagler County Schools host a Round Table discussion to craft an overall action plan to address the health and wellness of Flagler County, 6 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 3, Bunnell.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
The 1940’s Radio Hour, Gillespie Theater, 221 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Take a sentimental musical journey back to December of 1942, as you experience this “live” radio holiday broadcast to the troops overseas. “WOV” New York City presents a live orchestra, singers and dancers with some of the greatest standards of the World War II era. Hits include: “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Love is Here to Stay,” “Old Black Magic,” “Ain’t She Sweet,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” A true evocation of 1940’s Americana, even the radio commercials are authentic. General seating for the show, including dinner, is $45 per seat. For the show only (no dinner), $10, and $5 for children. Dinner and show packages are available only on Nov. 22 and 23. Shows only on Nov. 21 and 24.
Theater: The Laramie Project, by Moises Kaufmann, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). In October 1998, Matthew Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten and left tied to a prairie fence. Matthew was the target of this brutal assault because he was gay, and he died days later as a result of his injuries. Moises Kaufmann and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of Laramie, Wyoming. Based on those interviews, “The Laramie Project” is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Come join us at Trinity Presbyterian Church’s annual Holiday Fair at 156 Florida Park Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. As in the past, Closet Clutter is where you’ll find kitchenware, holiday décor, miscellaneous household items and collectibles. Our very popular Jewelry Section will be there to pick out a Christmas present or something for yourself! Books, Clothing and Handmade Craft areas will also have plenty of items for you to explore! Then, take a break and have lunch with delicious soup and sandwich. Before you leave, stop by the Bake Shop for some yummy and tasty cakes, cookies, breads and pies…just in time for Thanksgiving. Contact Jane Gaulding at [email protected] or 386-986-8899 for more information.
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida’s coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area’s intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.To subscribe to A1A’s emails, go here.
The investiture ceremony for newly appointed Flagler County Judge Andrea Totten is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. at Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Totten to the bench in October after the Legislature earlier this year approved the permanent addition of a second county court seat in Flagler. Totten joins County Judge Melissa Distler on the county side. Flagler’s circuit judges are Terence Perkins and Chris France.
The Flagler County Public Library’s 18th annual Festival of Trees is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the main library 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW. Trees and wreaths decorated by civic and community organizations will be displayed throughout the library and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will meet with children to kick off the holiday season. Live music will be provided by the Sunshine Mafia, a family entertainment group. “This is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Library each year to get a start on the holiday season,” Library Director Holly Albanese said. “Community organizations get to show off their decorating skills and there is plenty of entertainment for adults and children.” Work on the trees and the library is already underway and will be ready for the dedication on November 22.
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]
Museum Open House: Free Veteran’s Portraits at the Palm Coast Historical Museum, noon to 3 p.m., James F. Holland Memorial Park. Join us for the Flagler Beach Photography Club Open House. A free professional portrait is available to all veterans and their family. Wear your uniform, your cap, your vest, your colors. We would be honored to see you. This event is free. Light refreshments will be served. For the month of November the Photography Club members will display their talent and hearts with the theme of Veterans.
Salvo Art House: Kate Miller will be our featured artist. We will have open studios with new work by our studio artists. Your ticket will include our “Try The World” menu, which can be viewed below. Please join us for a night of art, live music, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. 802 East Moody Blvd., 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission: $15 for adults (free admission for children).
Florida Bandmasters Association Roll of Distinction Concert: The Southern Winds, a symphonic band consisting of Stetson faculty, alumni, band directors and other professional musicians, will open the 30th Annual Florida Bandmasters Association Hall (FBA) of Fame Weekend with a concert honoring the 2019 FBA Roll of Distinction inductees Leander A. Kirksey (posthumous), director of bands at Florida A&M University and Industrial and Roosevelt High Schools in West Palm Beach, Florida and Gary D. Green, professor emeritus of music and director of bands from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. The program will feature several guest conductors and will include a variety of beloved standards and newer compositions from the wind band repertoire. Douglas Phillips, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Grand Gallery will be hosting a reception for Elements III from 1 to 3 p.m. inside Grand Living Realty at 2298 Colbert Ln, Palm Coast. As part of Grand Living Realty’s promotion of the Arts, the walls inside the building will be hung with the art from Alice Gipson, LC & Tommy Tobey, Deborah Berry and Dennis Mialki. Photography, Abstract and Glass. A wonderful combination of work just in time for the holidays and after the reception the works will remain in the building for the whole month of December. Prices are affordable with no hidden commission. Payment by check or cash. Call 386-447-0800.
Florida Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame Concert: University Symphonic Band. To conclude the 30th Annual FBA Hall of Fame weekend, the Stetson University Symphonic Band, along with several guest conductors, will perform original works and arrangements for wind band as we honor the 2019 FBA Hall of Fame inductees Eddie Steadman, director of bands (retired) at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville, Florida and Joe Hooten, director of bands (retired) at J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. During this concert, the Stetson Band will also present the world-premiere performance of “HERO” by Florida composer Andrew Boss. “HERO” was commissioned by the Florida Bandmasters Association in memory of Bobby Adams, DMA, who served as director of bands at Stetson University from 1987 until his retirement in 2012, and was inducted in 2005 as a member of both the FBA Hall of Fame and Roll of Distinction. Douglas Phillips, conductor. 4 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 17, 2019:
Cultural Coda
Wenzeslaus Thomas Matiegka: Sonata Op. 23, Elliot Simpson, guitar
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
