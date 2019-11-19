Tuesday Briefing: School Board Prayer, UNF-Palm Coast, Board Reorganizations, Food Truck Tuesday

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 92

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: mot juste.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors’ Budget and Finance Committee meets at Florida Gulf Coast University 10501 FGCU Boulevard South Ft. Myers. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will again discuss and the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a multi-million initiative the board would request from the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here.

The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to approve a new least for a cell tower at Frieda Zamba Pool, what would be the fourth such tower in the city in the last 15 months or so, to improve cell coverage.

A free introductory fitness pole walking clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Waterfront Park off Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Fitness Pole Walking is for all ages and capabilities and will turn even a simple walk around the block into an effective, efficient, aerobic, and total body workout. KeenFit Walking Poles will be provided. These free clinics have limited space, so pre-registration is required. Contact Sheila Vidamour, Certified Pole Walking Instructor, 904-540-1067 [email protected]

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The board will have a discussion about opening meetings with prayers. The agenda item is listed cryptically as “Discussion about recognition awards and community member opening comment discussion,” and includes a separate discussion of an award system Maria Barbosa is implementing. There is a public comment period during workshops. The board will also discuss the state’s teacher bonus program under the Best and Brightest banner, and will discuss a resolution of support for Palm Coast’s potential partnership with UNF. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board will select its officers, as it does every year in mid-November, including the selection of the board’s chairperson. The meeting’s spotlight segment will feature the first annual Exceptional Student Education Awards by the ESE Parent Advisory Council (EPAC). The 10 awards “recognize individuals who go above and beyond in creating an inclusive, supportive environment for students with disabilities and to improve Exceptional Student Education (ESE) in Flagler Schools.” See the full list of award recipients here. In a new program, Flagler Schools and The Flagler Education Foundation have teamed with Sprint and T-mobile to provide WiFi Hotspots for students in need. Through this program, the district is helping to close the opportunity gap by providing free wireless internet service to students in grades 7-12 who do not have reliable internet service at home. The school board is also expected to approve the school caledar for 2020-21, which was detailed here. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here. See previous board meeting videos here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Flagler Beach’s Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, Hardy Smith, Government Relations Administrator, City of Daytona Beach. Daytona Beach is undergoing an amazing transformation. The city is benefiting from unprecedented investment which is creating a dramatic, positive change for the local economy. This presentation will provide an update on development activities underway and what future announcements might be forthcoming. At DSC’s Advanced Technology College, 1770 Technology Blvd., Daytona Beach (located ½-mile north of LPGA Blvd. off Williamson Blvd.) – all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email [email protected]

Free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program: City of Flagler Beach Library, 315 S. 7th Street, Flagler Beach, 1:40 to 4 p.m. Techniques to cope with fatigue, frustration, isolation, and poor sleep. How to evaluate new treatments and communicate effectively. Appropriate use of medications and exercise. Pacing activity, rest, and healthy eating tips. Classes enhance, not replace existing programs and treatments. Registration: Sherri Cheshire, at Northeast Florida AHEC Phone: (877) 784-8486 Email: [email protected] Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com

Guitar on the Rocks: Featuring solo performances by the scholarship guitar students of Stephen Robinson, DM, professor of music at Stetson. Tinsley Room, Presser Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Live (Blow in Place)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by