Monday Briefing: What To Do With the Worthless Sears Building, Mosquitos, Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Legends Concert

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 92

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: carouse.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 210 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

The Fla gler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider new leases at the county airport. They will discuss long-term financial costs for coastal issues. And they will discuss what to do with the Sears building. That agenda item reads as follows: “Staff seeks Board consensus to offer the parties to retake the building and reimburse the County for its purchase price, mitigation activities and attorney’s fees or, alternatively if the offer is rejected, to sell the building directly and seek any difference between the selling price the County’s purchase price and other costs from the parties.” The board is also expected to reorganize and appoint its chairman for the coming year.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Advisory Council meets at 7 p.m. in the Bulldog Learning Center

The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.

The Flagler Youth Orchestra performs its first concert of the 2019-20 season, Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Adult tickets are $8 w ith $1 from each ticket going to the Auditorium’s Arts in Education Fund, and children 17 and under are $3. The orchestra’s proceeds help underwrite instrument scholarships and repairs, teaching staff and concert productions. The Flagler Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Live (Blow in Place)

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

