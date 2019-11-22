Weekend Briefing: Holiday Fair, All Things Christmas Sale, Judge Totten, Festival of Trees, Kate Miller at Salvo

Weekend: Partly cloudy to sunny, highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes a panel of guests to talk about local jobs open locally, along with Rep. Paul Renner and a discussion of the pending vote by the University Board of Governors on UNF’s initiative and partnership with Palm Coast, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a Commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on Elizabeth Warren’s flawed Medicare for All proposal.

Friday: UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors’ Budget and Finance Committee meets in a phone conference before the full governor’s board meets likewise, at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will again discuss and the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a multi-million initiative the board would request from the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 696121479.

Friday and Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.

Friday: Come join us at Trinity Presbyterian Church’s annual Holiday Fair at 156 Florida Park Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. As in the past, Closet Clutter is where you’ll find kitchenware, holiday décor, miscellaneous household items and collectibles. Our very popular Jewelry Section will be there to pick out a Christmas present or something for yourself! Books, Clothing and Handmade Craft areas will also have plenty of items for you to explore! Then, take a break and have lunch with delicious soup and sandwich. Before you leave, stop by the Bake Shop for some yummy and tasty cakes, cookies, breads and pies…just in time for Thanksgiving. Contact Jane Gaulding at [email protected] or 386-986-8899 for more information.

Friday: The investiture ceremony for newly appointed Flagler County Judge Andrea Totten is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. at Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Totten to the bench in October after the Legislature earlier this year approved the permanent addition of a second county court seat in Flagler. Totten joins County Judge Melissa Distler on the county side. Flagler’s circuit judges are Terence Perkins and Chris France.

Friday, Saturday: Second annual “All Things Christmas” sale brought to you by The “Nearly New” Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santa Maria del Mar Church Parish Hall, 915 North Central Ave., Flagler Beach. Come see the hundreds of Christmas items, decorations, wreaths, lights, trees, linens and clothing for sale at thrift store prices!! Fresh baked goods also available for purchase from the “Nearly New” Thrift Store bakers. For more information, stop by The “Nearly New” Thrift Store any day except Tuesday and Sunday. Store open 10 am to 3 pm.

Friday: The Flagler County Public Library’s 18th annual Festival of Trees is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the main library 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW. Trees and wreaths decorated by civic and community organizations will be displayed throughout the library and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will meet with children to kick off the holiday season. Live music will be provided by the Sunshine Mafia, a family entertainment group. “This is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Library each year to get a start on the holiday season,” Library Director Holly Albanese said. “Community organizations get to show off their decorating skills and there is plenty of entertainment for adults and children.” Work on the trees and the library is already underway and will be ready for the dedication on November 22.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: The 1940’s Radio Hour, Gillespie Theater, 221 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Take a sentimental musical journey back to December of 1942, as you experience this “live” radio holiday broadcast to the troops overseas. “WOV” New York City presents a live orchestra, singers and dancers with some of the greatest standards of the World War II era. Hits include: “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Love is Here to Stay,” “Old Black Magic,” “Ain’t She Sweet,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” A true evocation of 1940’s Americana, even the radio commercials are authentic. General seating for the show, including dinner, is $45 per seat. For the show only (no dinner), $10, and $5 for children. Dinner and show packages are available only on Nov. 22 and 23. Shows only on Nov. 21 and 24.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Theater: The Laramie Project, by Moises Kaufmann, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). In October 1998, Matthew Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten and left tied to a prairie fence. Matthew was the target of this brutal assault because he was gay, and he died days later as a result of his injuries. Moises Kaufmann and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of Laramie, Wyoming. Based on those interviews, “The Laramie Project” is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.

Saturday: First Aid and CPR/AED C lass, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]

Saturday: Museum Open House: Free Veteran’s Portraits at the Palm Coast Historical Museum, noon to 3 p.m., James F. Holland Memorial Park. Join us for the Flagler Beach Photography Club Open House. A free professional portrait is available to all veterans and their family. Wear your uniform, your cap, your vest, your colors. We would be honored to see you. This event is free. Light refreshments will be served. For the month of November the Photography Club members will display their talent and hearts with the theme of Veterans.

Saturday: Salvo Art House: Kate Miller will be our featured artist. We will have open studios with new work by our studio artists. Your ticket will include our “Try The World” menu, which can be viewed below. Please join us for a night of art, live music, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. 802 East Moody Blvd., 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission: $15 for adults (free admission for children).

Saturday: Florida Bandmasters Association Roll of Distinction Concert: The Southern Winds, a symphonic band consisting of Stetson faculty, alumni, band directors and other professional musicians, will open the 30th Annual Florida Bandmasters Association Hall (FBA) of Fame Weekend with a concert honoring the 2019 FBA Roll of Distinction inductees Leander A. Kirksey (posthumous), director of bands at Florida A&M University and Industrial and Roosevelt High Schools in West Palm Beach, Florida and Gary D. Green, professor emeritus of music and director of bands from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. The program will feature several guest conductors and will include a variety of beloved standards and newer compositions from the wind band repertoire. Douglas Phillips, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Sunday: Grand Gallery will be hosting a reception for Elements III from 1 to 3 p.m. inside Grand Living Realty at 2298 Colbert Ln, Palm Coast. As part of Grand Living Realty’s promotion of the Arts, the walls inside the building will be hung with the art from Alice Gipson, LC & Tommy Tobey, Deborah Berry and Dennis Mialki. Photography, Abstract and Glass. A wonderful combination of work just in time for the holidays and after the reception the works will remain in the building for the whole month of December. Prices are affordable with no hidden commission. Payment by check or cash. Call 386-447-0800.

Sunday: Florida Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame Concert: University Symphonic Band. To conclude the 30th Annual FBA Hall of Fame weekend, the Stetson University Symphonic Band, along with several guest conductors, will perform original works and arrangements for wind band as we honor the 2019 FBA Hall of Fame inductees Eddie Steadman, director of bands (retired) at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville, Florida and Joe Hooten, director of bands (retired) at J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. During this concert, the Stetson Band will also present the world-premiere performance of “HERO” by Florida composer Andrew Boss. “HERO” was commissioned by the Florida Bandmasters Association in memory of Bobby Adams, DMA, who served as director of bands at Stetson University from 1987 until his retirement in 2012, and was inducted in 2005 as a member of both the FBA Hall of Fame and Roll of Distinction. Douglas Phillips, conductor. 4 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

