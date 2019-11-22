Weekend Briefing: Holiday Fair, All Things Christmas Sale, Judge Totten, Festival of Trees, Kate Miller at Salvo

Weekend: Partly cloudy to sunny, highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 108
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: fortitude.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“Hay noted, as always, the lawyerlike way that Lincoln deliberately committed others to specific courses. On the great issues, he insisted that each Cabinet minister write out his views or speak openly to the record or cast a yes or no vote. He was not about to let anyone off his singularly sharp and precise hook, or as he had remarked to his secretaries, “When things go wrong, people like to say they told me so. Well, I like to have the proof—in their own words—that they didn’t.”
–From Gore Vidal’s “Lincoln” (1984).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes a panel of guests to talk about local jobs open locally, along with Rep. Paul Renner and a discussion of the pending vote by the University Board of Governors on UNF’s initiative and partnership with Palm Coast, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a Commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on Elizabeth Warren’s flawed Medicare for All proposal.
Friday: UNF in Palm Coast’s Town Center: The university system’s Board of Governors’ Budget and Finance Committee meets in a phone conference before the full governor’s board meets likewise, at 11:30 a.m. The meeting is notable for Palm Coast as board members will again discuss and the University of North Florida’s legislative request for a medical education hub in Palm Coast’s Town Center, part of a multi-million initiative the board would request from the Florida Legislature early next year. See the details of the university’s request here. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 696121479.
Friday and Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friday: Come join us at Trinity Presbyterian Church’s annual Holiday Fair at 156 Florida Park Drive from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. As in the past, Closet Clutter is where you’ll find kitchenware, holiday décor, miscellaneous household items and collectibles. Our very popular Jewelry Section will be there to pick out a Christmas present or something for yourself! Books, Clothing and Handmade Craft areas will also have plenty of items for you to explore! Then, take a break and have lunch with delicious soup and sandwich. Before you leave, stop by the Bake Shop for some yummy and tasty cakes, cookies, breads and pies…just in time for Thanksgiving. Contact Jane Gaulding at [email protected] or 386-986-8899 for more information.
Friday: The investiture ceremony for newly appointed Flagler County Judge Andrea Totten is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. at Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Totten to the bench in October after the Legislature earlier this year approved the permanent addition of a second county court seat in Flagler. Totten joins County Judge Melissa Distler on the county side. Flagler’s circuit judges are Terence Perkins and Chris France.
Friday, Saturday: Second annual “All Things Christmas” sale brought to you by The “Nearly New” Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santa Maria del Mar Church Parish Hall, 915 North Central Ave., Flagler Beach. Come see the hundreds of Christmas items, decorations, wreaths, lights, trees, linens and clothing for sale at thrift store prices!! Fresh baked goods also available for purchase from the “Nearly New” Thrift Store bakers. For more information, stop by The “Nearly New” Thrift Store any day except Tuesday and Sunday. Store open 10 am to 3 pm.
Friday: The Flagler County Public Library’s 18th annual Festival of Trees is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the main library 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW. Trees and wreaths decorated by civic and community organizations will be displayed throughout the library and Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will meet with children to kick off the holiday season. Live music will be provided by the Sunshine Mafia, a family entertainment group. “This is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Library each year to get a start on the holiday season,” Library Director Holly Albanese said. “Community organizations get to show off their decorating skills and there is plenty of entertainment for adults and children.” Work on the trees and the library is already underway and will be ready for the dedication on November 22.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: The 1940’s Radio Hour, Gillespie Theater, 221 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Take a sentimental musical journey back to December of 1942, as you experience this “live” radio holiday broadcast to the troops overseas. “WOV” New York City presents a live orchestra, singers and dancers with some of the greatest standards of the World War II era. Hits include: “Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Love is Here to Stay,” “Old Black Magic,” “Ain’t She Sweet,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” A true evocation of 1940’s Americana, even the radio commercials are authentic. General seating for the show, including dinner, is $45 per seat. For the show only (no dinner), $10, and $5 for children. Dinner and show packages are available only on Nov. 22 and 23. Shows only on Nov. 21 and 24.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Theater: The Laramie Project, by Moises Kaufmann, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). In October 1998, Matthew Shepard, a student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten and left tied to a prairie fence. Matthew was the target of this brutal assault because he was gay, and he died days later as a result of his injuries. Moises Kaufmann and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of Laramie, Wyoming. Based on those interviews, “The Laramie Project” is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.
Saturday: First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]
Saturday: Museum Open House: Free Veteran’s Portraits at the Palm Coast Historical Museum, noon to 3 p.m., James F. Holland Memorial Park. Join us for the Flagler Beach Photography Club Open House. A free professional portrait is available to all veterans and their family. Wear your uniform, your cap, your vest, your colors. We would be honored to see you. This event is free. Light refreshments will be served. For the month of November the Photography Club members will display their talent and hearts with the theme of Veterans.
Saturday: Salvo Art House: Kate Miller will be our featured artist. We will have open studios with new work by our studio artists. Your ticket will include our “Try The World” menu, which can be viewed below. Please join us for a night of art, live music, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. 802 East Moody Blvd., 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission: $15 for adults (free admission for children).
Saturday: Florida Bandmasters Association Roll of Distinction Concert: The Southern Winds, a symphonic band consisting of Stetson faculty, alumni, band directors and other professional musicians, will open the 30th Annual Florida Bandmasters Association Hall (FBA) of Fame Weekend with a concert honoring the 2019 FBA Roll of Distinction inductees Leander A. Kirksey (posthumous), director of bands at Florida A&M University and Industrial and Roosevelt High Schools in West Palm Beach, Florida and Gary D. Green, professor emeritus of music and director of bands from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. The program will feature several guest conductors and will include a variety of beloved standards and newer compositions from the wind band repertoire. Douglas Phillips, conductor. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Sunday: Grand Gallery will be hosting a reception for Elements III from 1 to 3 p.m. inside Grand Living Realty at 2298 Colbert Ln, Palm Coast. As part of Grand Living Realty’s promotion of the Arts, the walls inside the building will be hung with the art from Alice Gipson, LC & Tommy Tobey, Deborah Berry and Dennis Mialki. Photography, Abstract and Glass. A wonderful combination of work just in time for the holidays and after the reception the works will remain in the building for the whole month of December. Prices are affordable with no hidden commission. Payment by check or cash. Call 386-447-0800.
Sunday: Florida Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame Concert: University Symphonic Band. To conclude the 30th Annual FBA Hall of Fame weekend, the Stetson University Symphonic Band, along with several guest conductors, will perform original works and arrangements for wind band as we honor the 2019 FBA Hall of Fame inductees Eddie Steadman, director of bands (retired) at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville, Florida and Joe Hooten, director of bands (retired) at J.M. Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. During this concert, the Stetson Band will also present the world-premiere performance of “HERO” by Florida composer Andrew Boss. “HERO” was commissioned by the Florida Bandmasters Association in memory of Bobby Adams, DMA, who served as director of bands at Stetson University from 1987 until his retirement in 2012, and was inducted in 2005 as a member of both the FBA Hall of Fame and Roll of Distinction. Douglas Phillips, conductor. 4 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: Publix at Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway Northeast, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: Publix, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Nov. 18
Segments 1 is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
FEA CONTINUES BUS TOUR: The Florida Education Association will continue a bus tour focused on calling for increased education funding. (Friday, 7:30 a.m., Tap Room at Dubsdread, 549 West Par St., Orlando. Also, 9:30 a.m., Academic Center for Excellence, 701 West Livingston St., Orlando. Also, 3:30 p.m., Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Also, 7 p.m., Amway Center, 400 West Church St. Orlando.)
IMMIGRATION LAW DISCUSSED: Harry Hozler, a professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, will discuss immigration law during a meeting of the Economic Club of Florida. (Friday, 11:15 a.m., FSU Alumni Center, 1030 West Tennessee St., Tallahassee.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Coming Days:
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida's coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area's intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Stetson Choral Union and Chamber Orchestra, First Baptist Church DeLand, 725 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Sandra Peter, conductor: “Messiah” by Handel. Don’t miss this glorious performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with the Stetson Choral Union, the university’s largest choral ensemble with approximately 150 voices (student and community vocalists) and members of the Stetson Chamber Orchestra.First Baptist Church DeLand, 725 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.
The board members and their terms:
Arnold Levine – 03/01/1999 to 08/03/2020
Joseph J. Dziak – 11/06/2017 to 11/06/2019
David Ragsdale – 08/20/18 to 11/5/19
Barbara Salter – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
John Tipton – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
Michael Dembosz – 05/02/2016 to 08/03/2020
Robert Knapp – 04/15/2019 to 04/15/2021
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
The Free Quit Smoking Now program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast (in conference room C: enter main entrance, conference room to the right). The free class meets once a week through Nov. 21 in one-hour sessions. This class provides you with the skills to develop a quit plan and learn to overcome barriers, learn to manage triggers, cravings, withdrawals, and stress, understand the benefits of quitting, and relapse prevention. Each participant is given a workbook, quit bag, educational materials, and quit tools. Also, up to a free 4-week supply of Nicotine Replacement Therapy, (patch, lozenge, or gum). Call Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center (AHEC) at (904) 482-0189 for more information or to register.
Timucua at Washington Oaks Gardens:, 6400 North Oceanshore Bolvd., Palm Coast. This hands-on program will focus on the Timucuan tribes who lived in the maritime hammocks of Florida’s East Coast. Participants will be able to sample food and drink important to the Timucuan Indians and witness a fire-starting demonstration. Artifacts and Timucuan artwork will be on display. This program is limited to 20 visitors. For reservations call 386-446-6783 or email [email protected]
Absolute Queen, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Absolute Queen is an amazing realistic Queen show that replicates the songs and effects and music note for note live. Lead Singer and Welshman Martyn Jenkins fronted the European Touring Queen show “Night at the Opera” for years in Europe, playing for The Queen Fan Club and performing for Brian May and Roger Taylor. The band also features Chris Kinder on percussion, well known for playing and touring, and recording music for Jon Oliva the mastermind behind Trans–Siberian Orchestra. Tickets $29-39.
Festival of Wreaths at the The Windsor assisted living, 50 Town Ct., Palm Coast, 1 to 3 p.m. Hosted by the Flagler Humane Society. Stroll through the Windsor of Palm Coast exquisitely decorated community and bid on stunning, one-of-a-kind holiday wreaths. Enjoy signature desserts and hors d’oeuvres along with sweet live music. RSVP to (386) 586-3501.
Putt for Paws Golf Tournament Fund-Raiser for Flagler Humane Society, 7 a.m. at Grand Haven Golf Club, 500 Riverfront Drive, Palm Coast. Golf Ball Drop – Gourmet Lunch. Shoot an eagle, chip in for a birdie, or nail a Hole-In-One! But really, even a Snowman will make our tails wag. Fill your morning with a fun day of golf at the spectacular Grand Haven Golf Course and finish with a gourmet meal at the Awards Luncheon! Enter the Golf Ball Drop and watch the Incredible Orb Luge Launch! You could find yourself with a handful of awards and prizes. Not a golfer? Come for lunch! And remember the proceeds benefit the Flagler Humane Society. $90 per player, plus additional costs for ball drop. To attend the lunch only, it’s $30. Tickets here.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:
Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 17, 2019:
Cultural Coda
Wenzeslaus Thomas Matiegka: Sonata Op. 23, Elliot Simpson, guitar
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Leave a Reply