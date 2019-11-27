Thanksgiving Weekend Briefing: Absolute Queen, Holiday Lights on Biltwell, Flag Football, Alice’s Restaurant

Thanksgiving Weekend: Cool, mostly sunny, highs in the 70s each day, lows in the 50s, then 40s Sunday night.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Wednesday: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Wednesday: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

Thursday (and through the end of the year): Holiday Lights on Biltwell Place: Our annual holiday lighting here on Biltwell Place is an entire cul-de-sac of homes (#s 11 through 18) decorated for the holidays. Homes will be lit starting Thanksgiving night and running through the end of the year. Please come and enjoy as there is a lot of work that goes into this event. Any questions please call Donald at 386 338 5344.

Friday: Timucua at Washington Oaks Gardens:, 6400 North Oceanshore Bolvd., Palm Coast. This hands-on program will focus on the Timucuan tribes who lived in the maritime hammocks of Florida’s East Coast. Participants will be able to sample food and drink important to the Timucuan Indians and witness a fire-starting demonstration. Artifacts and Timucuan artwork will be on display. This program is limited to 20 visitors. For reservations call 386-446-6783 or email [email protected]

Friday: Flagler County Teens United, 6 to 8 p.m., peace by pieces healing & wellness (300 palm coast pkwy s.w. unit 9). Teens, 7th through 12th grade, come together, connecting WITH your community, FOR your community. Games, activities, fitness, snacks, friends, topics, guest speakers, projects, and more. Lets come together, work together to make a difference in our community, while also having some fun connecting with each other! Sometimes there will be topics but this is also a group of action, to unite them together with each other and the community. Work together on ideas and projects to not only help the community, but to also gain a sense of purpose. Guest speakers will be added as the group grows. Community helping community is one way, a big way, to make a change. Volunteer organizer for Teen United is Keisha Evans, a counselor with Helping Hands. Followed by a fitness class led by group fitness instructor Krista Rooney, sometimes guest instructors with different styles as well. No equipment just getting healthy with body resistance exercises and cardio. Suggested donation is $10 per person. Entrance is Unit 9, community lounge door. All donations go towards the center, helping it sustain itself so we can continue to provide these services, donation based and free offerings. Drop off from 6 to 8. Snacks will be provided/donated, will be different each time and announced on the event page the week of. Must sign up! Message or email [email protected] * Please have kids wear comfortable workout clothes and bring a bottle of water. * Please walk the children in, let the organizer know you are dropping off , and fill out the one time liability waiver. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you all!386-237-2920

Friday: Absolute Queen, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Absolute Queen is an amazing realistic Queen show that replicates the songs and effects and music note for note live. Lead Singer and Welshman Martyn Jenkins fronted the European Touring Queen show “Night at the Opera” for years in Europe, playing for The Queen Fan Club and performing for Brian May and Roger Taylor. The band also features Chris Kinder on percussion, well known for playing and touring, and recording music for Jon Oliva the mastermind behind Trans–Siberian Orchestra. Tickets $29-39.

Saturday: Free Flag Football and Cheer Clinics, 10 a.m. to noon, Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler Bull Sharks is a nonprofit 501c3 organized and run by local moms. We are proud to be a part of such a great and growing community of children. Our events will consist of: Flag Football Drills and Fundamentals. All of the coaches participating in this event are certified through USA Football and have completed background checks. Sideline cheer clinic which includes some tumbling and stunts. Fun games for the whole family! Potato sack races. Tug of War. Relay races and much more. Ages 5-17 are welcome. There is also an area for the little ones so that they are kept entertained while their siblings participate. Bubbles, Chalk, Hula Hoops, Jump ropes, etc.. Come on out and join us! 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday: Festival of Wreaths at the The Windsor assisted living, 50 Town Ct., Palm Coast, 1 to 3 p.m. Hosted by the Flagler Humane Society. Stroll through the Windsor of Palm Coast exquisitely decorated community and bid on stunning, one-of-a-kind holiday wreaths. Enjoy signature desserts and hors d’oeuvres along with sweet live music. RSVP to (386) 586-3501.

