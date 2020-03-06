Weekend Briefing: First Friday in Flagler Beach, Polar Plunge, Boyz II Men, Island Festival

Weekend: Cool, in the lower 70s Friday, the 60s Saturday and Sunday, lows in the 40s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 217

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

Today’s word: know-it-all.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday, Coffee Series: “Differences of Assisted Living and Nursing Homes” with Kathleen Rivera, Windsor of Palm Coast. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Saturday: Clare Boothe Luce’s “The Women” is presented by the Flagler College Department of Visual and Performing Arts, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine. The play by Clare Boothe Luce is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Mary Haines, a New York City socialite, who discovers her husband is having an affair. Presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service. Tickets: $15 general admission and $5 for students. 904-826-8600.www.tickets.flagler.edu

Saturday: 90/90 Challenge: Bike Rides with the Mayor , Saturdays through 4, 8-9 a.m. to and from PC Bike, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way W #9, Palm Coast. Are you participating in the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge? Mayor Holland is getting active with weekly activities! Riding a bike is a great way to get those miles in. Start and end at PC Bike for this 10 mile bike ride. If there is inclement weather, including temperatures below 45 degrees, there will be no bike ride. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info on the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge in the Palm Coast Connect app, www.palmcoastconnect.com, or 386-986-2323.

Saturday: The 6th Annual Flagler Beach Polar Plunge starts at 9 a.m. with registration at veterans Park in Flagler Beach (for $15 per person), followed by the judging of costumes, group pictures beach-side, and the actual plunge at 10:45 a.m. The winners will be announced at 11:15 a.m. The funds help the Special Olympics. Register here.

Saturday, Sunday: Boyz II Men Youth Development Conference, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast. March 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 8 starting at 11 a.m. The Boyz II Men Annual conference is an empowerment and development program for young men in the Palm Coast area. The conference speakers this year will be Buthune Cookman basketball MEAC all star, Malik Maitland, and Clay Simpson III, from The FAA Flight Control Agency. The conference will conclude with a Sunday worship service where The Rev. Jeffrey D. Robinson will be the guest preacher. Breakfast and lunch will be served on Saturday, March 7th. Contacts are: Mark Odle 516-313-7143 or Andre Wright 916-849-2813.

Saturday: Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.

Saturday: 3rd Annual Island Festival: Pirate Invasion: FlyGame Music and Matanzas High Blue Steel band are hosting the 3rd annual Island Festival at Matanzas High School starting at noon, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast. This event will feature authentic Island food, Island music, clothes, Cruise lines, kids zone, and many more Caribbean organizations that will let citizens in Palm Coast experience the Islands! It will also introduce those who have never experienced the Island to authentic Island culture. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book here.

Sunday: Learn About Child Welfare Needs in Our Community: Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church; Learning Center; 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach, 12:30 to 2 p.m. The Community Partnership for Children is a non-profit agency that partners with Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) to provide services in our community for children who have been abused, neglected, and/or abandoned. Come to our information session and learn how you can get involved in child welfare including adoption, foster-parenting, and mentoring.

Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

Sunday: Sheltering Tree Annual Heart for the Homeless Fundraiser: Cash bar, dinner, music, dancing and more, for $35, Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. (This event is sold out.)

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.

