Weekend Briefing: Native American Fest, ‘The Witness’ at Playhouse,

Weekend: Friday: Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

SundayPartly cloudy. Highs around 70. Sunday NightPartly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 245

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: jape.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

The Lori Fund Golf Tournament, scheduled for at 9 a.m., is expected to generate $100,000 in funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation as well as other select U.S. Army veteran groups. The tournament is at Hammock Beach Resort’s The Ocean Course, 200 Ocean Crest Drive, Palm Coast. Frankie Petruno started The Lori Fund, a 501c3, after his wife, Lori Sullivan, passed away on April 11, 2019. To honor Lori legacy of giving, kindness, and love, Frankie is turning his personal tragedy and devastating loss into something powerful by doing what Lori always did, give to others. The evening of the event, U.S. Retired General Hutmacher and a Gold Star family member will speak on behalf of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Attendees will hear firsthand of the impact Special Operations Warrior Foundation is making for the families of the fallen and those in need of support.Registration includes a complimentary beverage cart, food stations throughout the course, and a hole-in-one contest(s) with an opportunity to win a car. Also include with be dinner/open bar along with music by Nashville’s up and coming star, Eric Dodd.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Theater: Mrs. California by Doris Baizley, Second Stage Theatre at the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand (adjacent to the DeLand campus). The time is pre-women’s lib 1955. The place: a Los Angeles hotel, where a homemakers contest is in progress. The contestants are expected to demonstrate the skills of the ideal housewife in an attempt to be crowned as Mrs. California. This play illustrates what can happen when one woman decides to stop doing what she is supposed to do, and starts doing what she was meant to do. Admission: $12 adults, $10 seniors and non-Stetson students and Stetson faculty, staff and students receive free admission with a valid ID. Call for tickets: 386-822-8700. Tickets will be available at the door and reserved tickets must be picked up 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. The box office will be open one hour prior to curtain.

Friday: Beethoven 2020 Chamber Concert: Sean Kennard, piano, Hannah Sun, piano, Routa Kroumovitch-Gomez, violin, Jamie Clark, cello. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Saturday: First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]

Saturday: Flagler County Humane Society presents the 1st annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade celebration as a non-profit fund raising event. At Town Center’s Central Park, starting at 11 a.m. with Food trucks, vendors with Pet related products max 12×12 tents. Food trucks will be asked to donate to the Humane Society to be part of the event, vendors will also be asked to make a donation to participate. A donation will be collected for those who choose to participate with their pet in the Parade. This event should be over by 3 p.m.

Saturday: Palm Coast Historical Society Museum Exhibit Open House, 12-3 p.m. at Palm Coast Historical Museum, 18 Florida Park Drive N., Palm Coast. This month’s Open House: “Palm Coast Art League: A Display of Juried Award-Winning Photographs” and “Places of Worship – Meet the People”. Visit special museum exhibits and enjoy light refreshments. Free and registration not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org/events and 386-986-2323.

Saturday: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to come and enjoy an evening of Bunco at 6 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Bunco Buffet will be served at 6 with Bunco to follow. Feel free to bring a dish to share. BYOB if you like. $10 donation at the door. Call Barbara at 215-209-9332 for more information.

Sunday: Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

“The Witness,” a Story of Racism in 1960s St. Augustine, is in a free showing at the Flagler Playhouse, marking Black History Month, at 2 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Lee Weaver performs “The Witness, a one-man show about racism in America and one racist’s experience in the South. A power point presentation accompanies the drama. “The Witness” is approximately two hours in length with an intermission. It is the story of “Bo”, a 69 year old man. He is a self-confessed former racist, born and raised in St. Augustine. He tells his story about the struggle for Civil Rights in America, particularly in St. Augustine.

Sunday: Great Organists at Stetson Series: Katelyn Emerson, organ. Katelyn Emerson concertizes, teaches and lectures throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. She has received top prizes in international organ competitions in the U.S., Russia, Japan and France. She will complete her Master Orgel studies in Stuttgart, Germany in summer 2020. Emerson was formerly Associate Organist and Choirmaster at the Church of the Advent in Boston, Massachusetts. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Free.

Sunday: Wings and Burgers every Sunday in February at the Elks Club, 4 to 7 p.m., 53 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast.

Saturday, Sunday: Sixth annual Princess Place Pow Wow, Flagler County’s Native American festival at Princess Place Preserve, with dancing, weapons demonstrations, wildlife exhibits, encampments and displays. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Also, storytelling, and historical presentations among the exhibits. A canoe will be carved in the traditional way of Seminoles within their encampment at the festival. Visitors can round out their experience by visiting the wild horse rescue area, face painting, pony rides and shopping at the trading booths. Food and refreshments will be available – including some authentic Native American food. General admission is $5 per person, kids 12 and under are free.

