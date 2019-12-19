Thursday Briefing: The Inspired Mic at Hidden Treasures, IB Diploma Ceremony, Fake and Real Christmas Trees

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 139

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: empanoply.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

Today is the last day of school for students before the holiday break in Flagler County public schools. Dec. 20 is a teacher work day. Students report back to school on Monday, January 6.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School IB Class of 2018 Diploma Ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Bistro, at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.

The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by