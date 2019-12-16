Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 176

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: goliath.

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: 50-year-old Daytona Beach resident Elijah Jackson goes on trial on charges of using a computer to lure a child and transmission of materials harmful to minors: he is accused of sending a picture or video of his penis to a 15-year-old girl (his cousin). Absent a last-minute plea deal or continuance, the trial begins with jury selection before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 210 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Winter Band Concert scheduled for tonight has been cancelled.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

