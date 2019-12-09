Monday Briefing: Debating Alvin Jackson, Caroling for Seniors, FPC Band Benefit Concert, Might Is Wrong

Today: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Granny Nannies Caroling for Seniors: Granny Nannies of Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler 4-H are joining together to bring Christmas to Senior Citizens living at Grand Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center, 3001 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, and Flagler Health & Rehabilitation Center, 300 Dr Carter Blvd, Bunnell. There will be Christmas caroling and gifts distributed to all residents. 4 p.m. at Grand Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. For the third time in as many meetings, commissioners will discuss, at the instigation of Commissioner Jan Reeger, her proposal to immediately fire City Manager Alvin Jackson. Also, the city’s police department received a $500 donation from Justin and Judy White, Bunnell residents, a donation that will require a budget amendment. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

Flagler Palm Coast High School’s band holds a Benefit Concert at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

