Monday Briefing: Debating Alvin Jackson, Caroling for Seniors, FPC Band Benefit Concert, Might Is Wrong

Today: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 173
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: hyaloid.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“… everything went to the dogs. The strong simply robbed the weak of everything they had. People called it the right of might, or ‘fist-law’. Of course, might is never a right, nor is it right. It’s simply wrong.”
–From E.H. Gombrich’s “A Little History of the World” (1909).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Granny Nannies Caroling for Seniors: Granny Nannies of Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and Flagler 4-H are joining together to bring Christmas to Senior Citizens living at Grand Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center, 3001 Palm Coast Pkwy SE, and Flagler Health & Rehabilitation Center, 300 Dr Carter Blvd, Bunnell. There will be Christmas caroling and gifts distributed to all residents. 4 p.m. at Grand Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. For the third time in as many meetings, commissioners will discuss, at the instigation of Commissioner Jan Reeger, her proposal to immediately fire City Manager Alvin Jackson. Also, the city's police department received a $500 donation from Justin and Judy White, Bunnell residents, a donation that will require a budget amendment. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s band holds a Benefit Concert at 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else's drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person's drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Plantation Bay Golf Course, 200 Plantation Bay Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Gamble Rogers State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Palm Coast, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Starbucks in Target, Target Shopping Center, 5100 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Starbucks, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
“A large share of countries around the world are now using Chinese AI surveillance technology, including facial recognition technology, in full or in part. This is according to a report by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.” See details here.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Nov. 18
Segments 1 is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
Home Instead Senior Care once again is calling on the community to give a gift of love through their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. It’s easy to participate. Just visit one of the area Walgreen’s or Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Synergy. Choose an ornament from the tree and purchase the gift. These gifts will be distributed by Flagler County Senior Services. Touching our Seniors lives by sharing this Holiday Season.
Walgreen’s: 215 Palm Coast Pkwy., NE
1109 Palm Coast Pkwy., SW
5000 E. Highway 100
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Synergy
412 Beach Village Dr., Flagler Beach
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
CONSTITUTION REVISION COMMISSION TARGETED: The House State Affairs Committee will consider a proposal (HJR 301), filed by Rep. Brad Drake, R-Eucheeanna, that seeks to repeal the Florida Constitution Revision Commission. The commission, which meets every 20 years, drew heavy criticism last year, in part because it tied together seemingly unrelated issues in single ballot proposals. (Monday, 1 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
AFFORDABLE HOUSING MONEY BACKED: Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, and Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, will take part in a news conference about protecting money in a state affordable-housing trust fund. Lawmakers in the past have frequently used the money for other purposes. (Monday, 1 p.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
‘BEST AND BRIGHTEST’ REPEAL EYED: The Senate Education Committee will take up a proposal (SB 486), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would repeal the controversial “Best and Brightest” teacher bonus program. The bill would help carry out one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ key teacher compensation proposals. DeSantis wants to repeal the Best and Brightest program and replace it with a new $300 million plan. DeSantis is proposing to target higher bonuses to teachers and principals who work at public schools in low-income areas. The bonuses would be based, at least in part, on gains that schools make in the state’s school-grading calculations and would be up to $7,500 for teachers and up to $10,000 for principals. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
EXEMPTION SOUGHT FOR COUNTY ATTORNEYS: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will consider a bill (SB 248), filed by Chairman Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, that would create a public-records exemption for personal information about county attorneys and assistant county attorneys. The bill would shield from disclosure information such as home addresses, dates of birth and photographs. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
ETHICS ISSUES DISCUSSED: The House Public Integrity & Ethics Committee will consider a bill (PCB PIE 20-01) that deals with penalties for violating a constitutional amendment that bars public officials from abusing their positions to obtain disproportionate benefits. (Monday, 2 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SMOKING IN PARKS TARGETED: The Senate Community Affairs Committee will consider a bill (SB 670), filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that would ban smoking in state parks and allow counties to restrict smoking on county-owned beaches or public parks. (Monday, 4 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
INDIAN RIVER LAGOON CONSIDERED: The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee will take up a proposal (SB 640), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, that would create a state matching-grant program for projects to help the Indian River Lagoon. Money could go to such projects as expanding wastewater-treatment facilities to provide service to homes and businesses that are not currently connected to the facilities. (Monday, 4 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SINGLE SUBJECTS SOUGHT: The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee will consider proposals (SJR 176 and SJR 396), filed by Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, that would place a single-subject limitation on constitutional amendments proposed by the Constitution Revision Commission and the Taxation and Budget Reform Commission. The issue drew heavy attention when the Constitution Revision Commission placed proposed amendments on the November 2018 ballot that tied together seemingly unrelated issues. (Monday, 4 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SEA-LEVEL RISE EYED: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will take up a bill (SPB 7016) that would establish a Statewide Office of Resiliency in the governor’s office and create a Statewide Sea-Level Rise Task Force. (Monday, 4 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. For the third time in as many meetings, commissioners will discuss, at the instigation of Commissioner Jan Reeger, her proposal to immediately fire City Manager Alvin Jackson. Also, the city’s police department received a $500 donation from Justin and Judy White, Bunnell residents, a donation that will require a budget amendment.
See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
In Court: Marion Gavins Jr. Pre-Trial. A pre-trial is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, in the case of Marion Gavins Jr., who faces a first-degree murder charge in the April 13, 2019 shooting death of Curtis Gray, 18, outside a smoke shop off Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
A mediation session is scheduled in the case of Captain’s BBQ v. Flagler County at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the Flagler County courthouse. The mediation session is closed to the public. Captain’s sued the county in July, alleging a breach of contract over the county’s decision not to build a new structure for the restaurant at Bing’s Landing, the county park. See: “Captain’s BBQ Sues Flagler County, Alleging ‘Politically Motivated’ Breach of Contract.”
The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a second workshop on the city’s Land Development Regulations. The session will be focused on the progress of the project. This is a great opportunity for you to follow the progress of the update and share any ideas you may have. At Flagler Beach City Hall (105 S. 2nd St. Flagler Beach) at 3:30 p.m.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, following a 4:30 meeting with the commission sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board. The commission will consider updating its animal ordinance. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
The full agenda is as follows:
AGENDA
1. Call the meeting to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance followed by a moment of silence to honor our Veterans, Members of the Armed Forces and First Responders.
3. Proclamations and Awards.
4. Deletions and Changes to the Agenda.
5. Comments regarding items not on the agenda. Citizens are encouraged to speak. However, comments should be limited to three minutes.
CONSENT AGENDA
6. Approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of November 14, 2019.
7. Approve the 2020 Commission Meeting Schedule and the 2020 Holiday Schedule – Penny Overstreet, City Clerk.
8. Award Bid No. FB-2019-2509 for Janitorial Services Mari Cleaning for U in the amount of $49,995.00 – Larry Newsom, City Manager.
9. Approve and Interlocal Agreement between the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections and the City of Flagler beach for the 2020 Municipal Election and authorize the mayor to sign same – Penny Overstreet, City Clerk.
GENERAL BUSINESS
10. Receive an end of year update from the Economic Development Task Force, and take action on Committee requests – Joseph Pozzuoli, Committee Chair.
11. Consider closing City Hall on December 23rd to follow Flagler County’s closure schedule – Larry Newsom, City Manager.
COMMISSION COMMENTS
12. Commission comments, including reports from meetings attended.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
13. Application SPEX#19-12-01 a request for a Special Exception Use to construct a single family residence in the Tourist Commercial Zoning District as provided for in the Land Development Regulations Section 2.04.02.8, Zoning Schedule One Land Use Controls. The property in question is identified by the Flagler County Property Appraiser as Parcel ID # 18-12-32-2750-00020-0110- and physically addressed at 1940 S. Ocean Shore Blvd. Flagler Beach, Florida 32136 – Applicant Stoughton & Duran Custom Homes.
14. Ordinance 2019-18, an ordinance of the City Commission of the City of Flagler Beach, Florida, providing for the amendment of the Official Zoning Map as previously established in Section 2.03.03. – Zoning Map of the Land Development Regulations of the City of Flagler Beach, Florida, as amended and supplemented; amending the Official Zoning Map for 7.5 +/- acres of certain real property described as tax parcel number 11-12-31-0385-00000-0010 and tax parcel number 11-12-31-0650-000A0-0071 from Highway Commercial (HC) and Planned Unit Development (PUD) to General Commercial (GC), and being more particularly described in the attached exhibit ‘A”; providing for conflict and an effective date – first reading.
15. Ordinance 2019-19, an ordinance of the City of Flagler Beach, Florida amending Chapter 5, “Animals,” Section 5-11, “Cruelty to Animals;” amending the standards and requirements related to tethering of dogs and care of pets; providing for codification; providing for repeal of all conflicting ordinances; providing for severability and providing an effective date – first reading.
STAFF REPORTS
16. Staff Reports.
a. Request to set a meeting date for the next Kimley Horn LDR Update – Penny Overstreet, City Clerk.
17. Adjournment.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
Matanzas High School’s Madrigal Dinner and Show, Friday and Saturday, doors open at 6, dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the MHS courtyard, tickets $20 per person Matanzas High School, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast.
Evenings at Whitney, the monthly lecture series: 7 to 8 p.m., 9505 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Marineland. Tonight: From Penguins to Plankton: The Dramatic Impacts of Climate Change on the Antarctic, by James McClintock, Ph.D., Endowed University Professor of Polar and Marine Biology, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Monthly presentations include current science topics and subjects from ongoing research programs at the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience.
“A Christmas Carol… More Or Less” at the Flagler Playhouse, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., tickets $25 for adults, book here. It’s not quite Dickensian: Sarah and Charlie, a married couple, run a small theatre that’s presenting A Christmas Carol – until Charlie shows up backstage to say the cast and crew are snowed out. Charlie is planning to split up with Sarah tonight, but he’s snowed in. Sarah, furious, capitalizes on Charlie’s remarkable memory, and blackmails him into doing the play with her as a duo, relying on scripts when they need to. He plays Scrooge; she plays everyone else. As the performance proceeds, Charlie gets drawn back into his relationship with Sarah. They actually manage to perform much of the play with their personal story invading the Dickens tale, informing it with dual levels of meaning.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Palm Coast, City of the Future is this month’s Common Ground Breakfast theme, with Palm Coast City Council member Nick Klufas and the city’s chief innovation officer, Don Kewley. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Grand Haven Golf Club
500 Riverfront Dr., Palm Coast. Members can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, [email protected]
Intermediate Saltwater Fishing at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Bolvd., Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. Join a ranger for a hands-on demonstration for fishing, cast-netting, knot tying and knife skills. Equipment and bait will be provided. Meet at the Picnic Area. Reservation Required: Ages 13+, unless participants have taken our Beginner Saltwater Fishing clinic. Limited to the first ten participants. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. $15 due at time of reservation. Please visit www.washingtonoaks.org/saltwater-fishing.html to register for this event.
Flagler College’s commencement begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 and is not open to the public. The procession will begin around 8:50 a.m. from the statue of Henry Flagler, located at 74 King Street. Traffic will be temporarily held for no more than 10 minutes. The college’s Public Administration program will graduate 30 seniors in a second ceremony later that day at 4 p.m. in the Flagler College Lewis Auditorium. Approximately 136 students will receive diplomas at the Flagler College Gymnasium. The commencement speaker will be 2008 alumnus Viv Helwig, founder and president of Vested Metals International, LLC, a specialty metals and steel distribution company headquartered in St. Augustine, Fla.
Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: Zach Zacharias on the Early History of Tourism in Northeast Florida., 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. When did all of these people start coming to our quiet community? Zacharias will help us learn how it all started. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be available. Zacharias is a Florida Native born and raised in Miami, and holds degrees from Florida State University in Communications, University of Central Florida in American History and a Masters in Education from Nova South Eastern University. Zach has been with the Museum of Arts and Sciences for 26 years and is the current Senior Curator of Education and Curator of History with a specialty in Florida history, art and paleontology.
Chef Warren and Stress-Free Cooking for the Holidays: Want a few tips on how to be stress free while cooking for the holidays? Chef Warren will be at the Flagler County Library at 10 a.m. giving a free demonstration on how to beat the stress of holiday cooking. This will be the sixth of a series of cooking demonstrations that Chef Warren has performed at the Flagler County Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW. He cooks the meal while he is discussing the process and best of all, those in attendance get to taste the results. Warren Caterson is a chef and full-time writer who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts. He is the award-winning author of “Table for Two – The Cookbook for Couples”, “Table for Two – Back for Seconds”, and “Cooking Outside the Lines – Musings of an Extemporaneous Chef ” (Winfield & Scott Press). The program is one of many conducted at the library and sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Free Flag Football and Cheer Clinics, 10 a.m. to noon, Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler Bull Sharks is a nonprofit 501c3 organized and run by local moms. We are proud to be a part of such a great and growing community of children. Our events will consist of: Flag Football Drills and Fundamentals. All of the coaches participating in this event are certified through USA Football and have completed background checks. Sideline cheer clinic which includes some tumbling and stunts. Fun games for the whole family! Potato sack races. Tug of War. Relay races and much more. Ages 5-17 are welcome. There is also an area for the little ones so that they are kept entertained while their siblings participate. Bubbles, Chalk, Hula Hoops, Jump ropes, etc.. Come on out and join us! 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler welcomes the Flagler Youth Orchestra and its Sounds of the Season to its monthly General Meeting on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am, in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Golf Club. Since 2005, Cheryl Tristam and the FYO staff have welcomed Flagler students, of all skill levels and, have provided basic and essential instruction for violin, viola, cello, bass, and orchestral performance opportunities. The Flagler Youth Orchestra hosts numerous concerts throughout the community. Simply stated, FYO gives students the gift of music, one they will keep with them for the rest of their lives. AAUW Flagler continues to support efforts to grow and sustain this program through contributions for instrument scholarships and through our own Arts Grants Scholarship. For more information about AAUW Flagler Branch Arts Grant, please visit: https://flaglercounty-fl.aauw.
Palm Coast’s Starlight Parade, 7 p.m. start time at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. The Starlight Parade features colorful lighted floats, talented marching bands, and prizes for the top entries. The parade route will begin near the Round-About on Central Avenue (near entrance to the Landings Apartments) and head east; turning north onto Park Street, east onto Lake Avenue, and south on City Place; then continuing south of Bulldog Drive. Free and no registration required. More info: www.palmcoastgov.com/events or 386-986-2323.
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
Navy Band Southeast Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. Proudly representing the Commander, Navy Region Southeast, the band consists of thoroughly trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance. Excelling in versatility, the band or any of its various sub-groups are perfect for a wide variety of musical settings including military ceremonies, public concerts, parades and much more. Inspiring pride and patriotism through music, this incredibly popular unit performs more than 500 engagements annually throughout the Southeastern United States. Free.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Navy Band Southeast Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. Proudly representing the Commander, Navy Region Southeast, the band consists of thoroughly trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance. Excelling in versatility, the band or any of its various sub-groups are perfect for a wide variety of musical settings including military ceremonies, public concerts, parades and much more. Inspiring pride and patriotism through music, this incredibly popular unit performs more than 500 engagements annually throughout the Southeastern United States. Free.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 25, 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
Alexandre Tansman – Variations on a Theme by Scriabin (performed by Karmen Stendler)
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
