Wednesday Briefing: Palm Coast Survey, Ethan Bortnick, Paws to Read, Climate-Fueled Displacement, Prison Murder

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 161

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: inquilinew.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall’s Intracoastal Meeting Room, 160 Lake Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

Ethan Bortnick, Live in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. TRecognized by the Guinness World Records as “The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Head–line His Own Concert Tour,” Ethan Bortnick has been performing around the world, raising over $50,000,000 for charities across the globe. Ethan has not only moved audiences throughout the world as a captivating musician, but he is also a driven humanitarian, dedicated to combining his musical pursuits with his charity work. Ethan has helped raise over $50,000,000 for nonprofits around the world. His highly successful nationally televised TV show, The Power of Music, is still running nationwide continuously, winning multiple awards. Billy Joel’s Musical Director, Dave Rosenthal, renowned globally for his work with Billy for over twenty years is also Ethan’s Musical Director. Ethan’s live concerts are filled with surprises and talent. This is a must–see for the entire family! He will also involve the audience in the show, compose music on the spot, put together songs instantly using audience stories/ideas, and answer questions. Tickets $29-39.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by