Today: Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 158

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: fulgor.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

Free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program: City of Flagler Beach Library, 315 S. 7th Street, Flagler Beach, 1:40 to 4 p.m. Techniques to cope with fatigue, frustration, isolation, and poor sleep. How to evaluate new treatments and communicate effectively. Appropriate use of medications and exercise. Pacing activity, rest, and healthy eating tips. Classes enhance, not replace existing programs and treatments. Registration: Sherri Cheshire, at Northeast Florida AHEC Phone: (877) 784-8486 Email: [email protected] Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com

The Sheltering Tree, Flagler County’s only cold-weather shelter for the homeless, will be open this evening and overnight to accommodate homeless individuals, as temperatures are expected to fall below 40. The sheltering tree is at Bunnell’s United Methodist Church, 205 North Pine Street. The shelter opens at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be served a hot dinner and a hot breakfast the enxt day before the shelter must be cleared by 7:30 a.m. A team of about a dozen volunteers will manage the shelter.

The Flagler County Homeless & Housing Taskforce, a part of FlaglerCares, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.

Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

Indivisible-Flagler hosts a one-time screening of “Witness At Tornillo” at Regal Avenues Stadium 20 theater, 9525 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, on Tuesday December 3rd at 7 – 8: 30 p.m. The film tells the story of a man from Brooklyn, New York who sat alone in the West Texas desert, compelled to witness the injustice of family separation and child imprisonment. His goal was to shut down this American internment camp and free those children. Can individual action make a difference? That man, Josh Rubin, will be joining us at this showing to speak and take questions on the film and to update us on what’s been happening since Tornillo and the children’s detention facility in Florida at Homestead have been shut down. Several of the members of Indivisible in Florida went to Homestead to witness alongside Josh and others and will be there as well. The film is being screened through Tugg.com, a platform that helps individuals and organizations host screenings in their local theaters. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.tugg.com/titles/ witness-at-tornillo

A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by