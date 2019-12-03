Today: Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 158
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: fulgor.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
Today’s Briefing: Quick Links
- First Light
- In Flagler and Palm Coast
- Flagler Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours of Incident Reports
- Statista’s Chart of the Day
- Flagler Beach A1A Construction Updates
- Announcements
- In State Government
- In Coming Days in Flagler, Palm Coast and Beyond
- Fact-Checking the Knaves
- Palm Coast Construction and Development
- Cultural Coda
“Memory is not a reliable quantity in life. And it isn’t for the simple reason that memory doesn’t prioritize the truth. It is never the demand for truth that determines whether memory recalls an action accurately or not. It is self-interest that does. Memory is pragmatic, it is sly and artful, but not in any hostile or malicious way; on the contrary, it does everything it can to keep its host satisfied. Something pushes a memory into the great void of oblivion, something distorts it beyond recognition, something misunderstands it totally, something, and this something is as good as nothing, recalls it with sharpness, clarity, and accuracy. That which is remembered accurately is never given to you to determine.”
–From Karl Ove Knausgaard’s “My Struggle, Book 3.”
Previously:
If there is a Hell | Life unchanging | Mad presidents | Cancellation of Colin Kaepernick | Lincoln | Speak like Socrates | Equal rights | Sumner’s sex | Sojourner Truth’s truth | Invisible woman | People change | Hubris | Original sin | Waiting | Sen. Butler | Dissembling Catiline | Lies | Health care hell | Sense of an ending | Battlefields | Community | Turban stereotype | No to Handke | Blusterers | Norilsk | 1st Amendment | Political party evils | Self-confidence | Military glory | Differences of opinion | Columbus | Fiction’s truth-seeking | The Old Maid | Sudden disease | Sudden old age
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.
Free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program: City of Flagler Beach Library, 315 S. 7th Street, Flagler Beach, 1:40 to 4 p.m. Techniques to cope with fatigue, frustration, isolation, and poor sleep. How to evaluate new treatments and communicate effectively. Appropriate use of medications and exercise. Pacing activity, rest, and healthy eating tips. Classes enhance, not replace existing programs and treatments. Registration: Sherri Cheshire, at Northeast Florida AHEC Phone: (877) 784-8486 Email: [email protected] Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com
The Sheltering Tree, Flagler County’s only cold-weather shelter for the homeless, will be open this evening and overnight to accommodate homeless individuals, as temperatures are expected to fall below 40. The sheltering tree is at Bunnell’s United Methodist Church, 205 North Pine Street. The shelter opens at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be served a hot dinner and a hot breakfast the enxt day before the shelter must be cleared by 7:30 a.m. A team of about a dozen volunteers will manage the shelter.
The Flagler County Homeless & Housing Taskforce, a part of FlaglerCares, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.
Indivisible-Flagler hosts a one-time screening of “Witness At Tornillo” at Regal Avenues Stadium 20 theater, 9525 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, on Tuesday December 3rd at 7 – 8: 30 p.m. The film tells the story of a man from Brooklyn, New York who sat alone in the West Texas desert, compelled to witness the injustice of family separation and child imprisonment. His goal was to shut down this American internment camp and free those children. Can individual action make a difference? That man, Josh Rubin, will be joining us at this showing to speak and take questions on the film and to update us on what’s been happening since Tornillo and the children’s detention facility in Florida at Homestead have been shut down. Several of the members of Indivisible in Florida went to Homestead to witness alongside Josh and others and will be there as well. The film is being screened through Tugg.com, a platform that helps individuals and organizations host screenings in their local theaters. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.tugg.com/titles/
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: Flagler Beach City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
See details here.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Nov. 18
Segments 1 is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Home Instead Senior Care once again is calling on the community to give a gift of love through their “Be a Santa to a Senior” program. It’s easy to participate. Just visit one of the area Walgreen’s or Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Synergy. Choose an ornament from the tree and purchase the gift. These gifts will be distributed by Flagler County Senior Services. Touching our Seniors lives by sharing this Holiday Season.
Walgreen’s: 215 Palm Coast Pkwy., NE
1109 Palm Coast Pkwy., SW
5000 E. Highway 100
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Synergy
412 Beach Village Dr., Flagler Beach
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
TAXWATCH CONTINUES MEETING: Florida TaxWatch will continue a three-day annual meeting, with speakers at the event expected to include former Florida Attorney General Bill McCollum, former U.S. Sen. George LeMieux and former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp. (Tuesday, 8 a.m. The Breakers, 1 South County Road, Palm Beach.)
CABINET MEETS: Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will hold a Cabinet meeting. Among the issues on the agenda are a pair of land-conservation deals that would cover nearly 10,000 acres in Dixie and DeSoto counties. The Lyme Cross City Forest Company deal in Dixie County carries a price tag of $2 million. The proposal would establish a conservation easement for 5,785 acres of timberland within the Lower Suwannee River and Gulf Watershed Florida Forever project. The acquisition is intended to protect and enhance water quality and enhance management practices of the ongoing silviculture operation, according to the meeting agenda. The Cabinet is also slated to act on a proposed $6.5 million deal for 3,891 acres in DeSoto County. The state hopes to recoup more than 40 percent of the purchase price of the Tiger Bay Ranch property through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to documents posted on the Cabinet website. The active ranchland would also be placed into a conservation easement, which allows property owners to continue using the land while preventing development. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
JUSTICES TAKE UP PRIMARY PROPOSAL: The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases, including a debate about whether it should sign off on a proposed constitutional amendment that would make major changes in the state’s primary-election system. The political committee All Voters Vote needs Supreme Court approval of the proposed ballot wording before the constitutional amendment could go before voters in November 2020. Under the proposal, registered voters would be able to cast ballots in primaries regardless of political affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. Florida currently has a “closed” primary system, which limits primaries to voters registered with parties. The proposal has drawn opposition from Attorney General Ashley Moody and the state Republican and Democratic parties, which argue that the Supreme Court should keep it off the ballot. The Supreme Court is not supposed to consider the merits of proposed constitutional amendments but looks at issues such as whether ballot wording would be misleading to voters. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)
HEARING HELD IN AMENDMENT 4 FIGHT: U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle will hold a hearing in a legal battle about carrying out a 2018 constitutional amendment designed to restore the voting rights of felons who have completed their sentences. Civil-rights and voting-rights groups filed the lawsuit, alleging that a law passed this spring by the Legislature does not properly implement the constitutional amendment. The key part of the battle centers on whether felons have to pay legal financial obligations, such as restitution, fines and fees, to get their rights restored. Hinkle issued a preliminary injunction last month that was a partial victory for the plaintiffs, but the legal fight continues. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., United States Courthouse, 111 North Adams St., Tallahassee.)
HOMELESSNESS DISCUSSED: The state Council on Homelessness will hold a conference call. (Tuesday, 10 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 351186925.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Free Chronic Pain Self-Management Program: City of Flagler Beach Library, 315 S. 7th Street, Flagler Beach, 1:40 to 4 p.m. Techniques to cope with fatigue, frustration, isolation, and poor sleep. How to evaluate new treatments and communicate effectively. Appropriate use of medications and exercise. Pacing activity, rest, and healthy eating tips. Classes enhance, not replace existing programs and treatments. Registration: Sherri Cheshire, at Northeast Florida AHEC Phone: (877) 784-8486 Email: [email protected] Online: nefahec.eventbrite.com
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:
Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021
Indivisible-Flagler hosts a one-time screening of “Witness At Tornillo” at Regal Avenues Stadium 20 theater, 9525 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, on Tuesday December 3rd at 7 – 8: 30 p.m. The film tells the story of a man from Brooklyn, New York who sat alone in the West Texas desert, compelled to witness the injustice of family separation and child imprisonment. His goal was to shut down this American internment camp and free those children. Can individual action make a difference? That man, Josh Rubin, will be joining us at this showing to speak and take questions on the film and to update us on what’s been happening since Tornillo and the children’s detention facility in Florida at Homestead have been shut down. Several of the members of Indivisible in Florida went to Homestead to witness alongside Josh and others and will be there as well. The film is being screened through Tugg.com, a platform that helps individuals and organizations host screenings in their local theaters. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.tugg.com/titles/
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
Ethan Bortnick, Live in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. TRecognized by the Guinness World Records as “The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Head–line His Own Concert Tour,” Ethan Bortnick has been performing around the world, raising over $50,000,000 for charities across the globe. Ethan has not only moved audiences throughout the world as a captivating musician, but he is also a driven humanitarian, dedicated to combining his musical pursuits with his charity work. Ethan has helped raise over $50,000,000 for nonprofits around the world. His highly successful nationally televised TV show, The Power of Music, is still running nationwide continuously, winning multiple awards. Billy Joel’s Musical Director, Dave Rosenthal, renowned globally for his work with Billy for over twenty years is also Ethan’s Musical Director. Ethan’s live concerts are filled with surprises and talent. This is a must–see for the entire family! He will also involve the audience in the show, compose music on the spot, put together songs instantly using audience stories/ideas, and answer questions. Tickets $29-39.
Quit Tobacco Your Way: AdventHealth Palm Coast: 5:30 p.m. at 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Conference Room C. Let today be your day to start your journey toward a tobacco-free life. We provide FREE patches, lozenges or gum! Join us for a FREE Quit Tobacco Your Way class at AdventHealth Palm Coast. Call Northeast Florida AHEC at (904) 482-0189 to register and learn about more classes near you.
Pianist Maria Dolores Gaitán at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, 6 p.m. Gaitán will host a family-friendly piano concert. Light refreshments will be provided. Tickets cost $20 for adults and children over age 10. The concert is free for children 10 years of age and younger. For tickets visit ccpvb.org, call Jennifer Jordan at 904-280-0614 Ext. 1202, or email [email protected] Gaitán gives a unique performance with a universal vision of Spain through the gestures of the musical movement and its most significant elements, such as dance, flamenco and the popular elements that make it unique. Each piece is evidence of these ingredients with an international language like a trip through the Iberian geography via the hand of composers such as Tturina, Isaac Albéniz, Enrique Granados, and Manuel de Falla. As the latter said in his “Piéces Espagnoles,” this work aims to show the “Spanish race.”
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
The Flagler County Republican Club hosts its third annual Mix and Jingle Christmas party starting at 4 p.m. with tours at Bunnell’s historic Holden House, then the party itself at the old Bunnell Coquina City Hall, 200 South Church Street, Bunnell. You can pick up your tickets at the club’s website, $20/per person, $35/couple. Get ready for the Christmas Party of the season set for December 6th as Donald Trump meets Norman Rockwell.
Community Cats of Palm Coast Auction: Please join Community Cats of Palm Coast for a Pawsitively Purrfect Auction from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Rodie’s Place, 5115 N. Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast (A1A in the Hammock). Enjoy a glass of wine or beer, delicious appetizers, and a unique auction of animal-related art, décor and jewelry. Great Christmas shopping for the animal lovers on your list. Door prizes too! This event is being hosted by Rodie’s Place. Admission is $10 at the door.
Pianist Maria Dolores Gaitán at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, 6 p.m. Gaitán will host a formal piano concert for adults at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. This VIP performance will include a post reception with Spanish wine and tapas. Tickets cost $75. For tickets visit ccpvb.org, call Jennifer Jordan at 904-280-0614 Ext. 1202, or email [email protected] Gaitán gives a unique performance with a universal vision of Spain through the gestures of the musical movement and its most significant elements, such as dance, flamenco and the popular elements that make it unique. Each piece is evidence of these ingredients with an international language like a trip through the Iberian geography via the hand of composers such as Tturina, Isaac Albéniz, Enrique Granados, and Manuel de Falla. As the latter said in his “Piéces Espagnoles,” this work aims to show the “Spanish race.”
Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will host special evening tours at 1 South Castillo Drive, St. Augustine, for a special look into the Siege of 1740. There will be six nighttime candlelit living history tours that highlight the events of 1740, each lasting roughly 45 minutes. Tours depart from the ticket booth at 6:45, 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, and 8:00 pm. Nonrefundable tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis, beginning on November 22nd, and may be purchased at the ticket booth or by phone by calling (904) 829-6506 ext. 239, Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Space is limited. The cost is $15 per adult ages 16 and up, $5 per child ages 5 to 15, and children under 5 free. For questions, please call (904) 829-6506 ext. 233. In 1740, the continued existence of St. Augustine was in doubt. British General James Oglethorpe laid siege and was poised to run the Spanish from the city. Citizens – terrified about the possibility of losing their homes – clung to the hope that the Spanish forces would strike a blow from the Castillo that would send the English invaders away. A desperate plan was conceived to attack the British occupiers of Fort Mose. In partnership with the St. Augustine Garrison, on the evening of Friday, December 6th, staff and volunteers in 18th century period clothing will tell the stories of St. Augustine on the brink of its destiny. Visitors will experience the evening before the Fort Mose counterattack, and learn about life in the town during the siege as the cannon fire away at the British on Anastasia Island. During the tours, visitors and local residents will hear the Castillo’s cannons fire multiple times between 6:45pm – 9:00pm.
The Community Chorus of Palm Coast’s Holiday Concerts are Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 4 p.m. Both performances are held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. This year’s program is made up of some familiar favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and “Still, Still, Still.” Our audience will enjoy various instrumental accompaniments to and will listen to some new compositions that will surely put us all in the holiday spirit. Due to seating constraints, complimentary tickets are required. Please visit www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.com for more information on getting tickets prior to the performances. Only a few tickets may be available at the door, which will be distributed on a first-come/first-served basis. CCPC’s concerts are supported in part by a grant from the City of Palm Coast, donors and local program advertisers.
Fast-Track Enrollment Day at Daytona State College: DSC offers an easy-access, no-cost session – Enrollment Day – from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, Wetherell Center, located at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Students can take advantage of the one-stop event to complete everything from admission to registration with a chance to win a $350 scholarship from the Daytona State Foundation (only students registering for classes at the event will be eligible for this drawing). The Daytona State Financial Aid Office will be open to assist with college education financing, provide assistance to complete the financial aid application (FAFSA) and host a Scholarship 101 session at 11 a.m. with tips and tricks to applying for additional resources both through the DSC Foundation and external resources. See full details here.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
The Florida Agricultural Museum is hosting the inaugural Sip, a Florida Beverage Festival at 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, from 10: a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sip Festival, in and around the cozy Caldwell Barn, will highlight an interesting variety of beverages produced in Florida, emphasizing the agricultural products used in the making. Sip is sponsored in part by Flagler County, Florida Farm Bureau and Florida Dairy Farmers, Inc. Kara Hoblick, Executive Director of Florida Agricultural Museum says: “Our mission is to preserve Florida’s agricultural past, and secure its’ future by educating the public through enjoyable experiences. The Sip Festival will enable its’ patrons to sample a wide variety of award-winning Florida produced beverages, learn about the high quality agricultural products that go into them and meet the folks that are passionate about making them. And what better place to celebrate Florida beverages, than in the historic Caldwell Dairy Barn.” The dairy barn was built in the 1920’s and was a gift from the Caldwell/McCord family. It was moved here in sections from the Harwood Plantation northwest of Tallahassee and reconstructed on this site in the mid 90’s.
Partnering with the Ag Museum, Flagler County has donated a two-night stay in the new two-bedroom cottage located on Pellicer Creek in the gorgeous Princess Place Preserve just 2 miles from the Sip Festival. The Ag Museum is offering a chance to win a Sip and Sleep package valued at $500 which includes 4 tickets to Sip, a 2 night stay at Princess Place Cottage, 4 trail rides and a gift basket with wine and 4 souvenir glasses. Drawing will be held on November 23 at the Walk Back in Time event at Florida Agricultural Museum. The Florida Sip Beverage Vendors featured in the inaugural 2019 Sip Festival are:
*Bluefield Estate Winery, Gainesville (Blueberry Wine, Muscadine Wine and Peach infused Chardonnay); *Code Rum, North Palm Beach (Rum and Rum Cakes);
*Fish Hawk Spirits, Ocala (Whiskey, Vodka, Rum, Absinth and Brandy);
*Lambeth Groves Juice, Vero Beach (Orange Juice and Grapefruit Juice);
*Manifest Distilling, Jacksonville (Potato Vodka Fall Harvest and Organic Gin French 75.)
*Moon Booch, St. Augustine (Kumbucha and Coffee);
*Moonrise Brewing Company, Palm Coast (Wild Comet Kolsch and Tidal Lock IPA Beer);
*San Sebastian Winery, St. Augustine (Rosa, Vintners Red, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio and Port Wines);
*St. Augustine Distillery, St. Augustine (Vodka Mule and Bourbon Old Fashion);
*St. Augustine Home Brewers Club , St. Augustine (Home brewed IPA and Stout Beer);
*Yaupon Brothers American Tea Company, Edgewater (Holly Tea);
This one-day family friendly festival will also have unique vendors, delicious food and free kids area. Music provided by VIP Entertainment from 10-1 and Marty McCarrick from 1-4. No entry fee, but $18 to Sip. Includes souvenir Sip glass and 11 tastings. Must be 21 to sample beverages with alcohol. This is a rain or shine event. Tickets may be purchased online until Dec. 6, at www.EventBrite.com. For more information, contact [email protected] or (850) 377-5603.
The Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade returns for the 37th consecutive year under the stewardship of the Palm Coast Yacht Club. The Parade is expected to exceed its record last year of 47 brightly lit and decorated boats. Boaters and fans are invited to start making plans for this colorful and exciting event which begins at 6 p.m. departing from the Cimmaron Basin south on the Intracoastal Waterway, turning at the Grand Haven gazebo back to the Club House Waterway. Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley will serve as the Parade’s Grand Marshalls. Hundreds of spectators are expected to line the ICW cheering the boats on. Registration is now open. For registration forms, boat captains are urged to contact Parade Captain Robert Ulis at 386-283-5166 or [email protected] Forms are also available at the Palm Coast Yacht Club website at www.palmcoastyachtclub.com. Boats must be decorated and registered to participate. There are no entry fees. Membership in the Palm Coast Yacht Club is not required. Rain date is set for December 8. Official notice of any change to the Parade status will be posted on the Palm Coast Yacht Club website by 4 p.m. on December 7.
A Merry Country Christmas, Live from Nashville, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. It’s a Merry Country Christmas indeed, when all of your favorite Christmas songs are presented in authentic Nashville country style with dazzling guitars and fiddles along with soaring harmonies. Everyone is in their best country Christmas attire and the barn is decked with boughs of holly and colorful strings of lights. It’s Matt Davenport Productions’ Merry Country Christmas, presented by Live From Nashville! Merry Country Christmas heralds the coming of the season of families, the season of joy and hope; the traditions of the Christmas season served up Country–Style! In a captivating production as American as pumpkin pie, Frosty the Snowman, Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Dolly, Garth, and cowboy boots, this is the ultimate way to kick off the holidays. Tickets $29-39.
Christmas Candlelight, 7:30 p.m., Timothy Peter, Sandra Peter and Andrew Larson, conductors. A traditional concert of music celebrating the Christmas season. First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando, Florida 32801 Admission: $35 general admission, $20 Stetson University students and youth ages 4-21. Tickets are available at the door if the concert hasn’t sold out or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Stetson University Concert Band, 3 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. The Stetson University Concert Band invites you to celebrate the start of the holiday season with a festive and fun band concert. Seasonally themed selections include: Alfred Reed’s beautiful setting of “Greensleeves;” “March of the Toys” from Victor Herbert’s operetta “Babes in Toyland;” “The Eighth Candle (Prayer and Dance for Hanukkah);” Mark Hindsley’s classic transcription of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker Suite;” a concert suite from Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard’s soundtrack to the popular motion picture “The Polar Express”; and of course, no holiday band concert would be complete without Leroy Anderson’s perennial holiday favorite, “Sleigh Ride!”
The Community Chorus of Palm Coast’s Holiday Concerts are Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 4:30 p.m. Both performances are held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. This year’s program is made up of some familiar favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and “Still, Still, Still.” Our audience will enjoy various instrumental accompaniments to and will listen to some new compositions that will surely put us all in the holiday spirit. Due to seating constraints, complimentary tickets are required. Please visit www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.com for more information on getting tickets prior to the performances. Only a few tickets may be available at the door, which will be distributed on a first-come/first-served basis. CCPC’s concerts are supported in part by a grant from the City of Palm Coast, donors and local program advertisers.
The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Daytona Ave., Daytona Beach. The event unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren who left too soon. As candles are lit at 7:00 pm local time, hundreds of thousands of persons commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon. Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe, the 23rd annual Worldwide Candle Lighting, a gift to the bereavement community from The Compassionate Friends, creates a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone. This event started in the United States in 1997 as a small internet observance and has since swelled in numbers as word has spread throughout the world of the remembrance.
“In memory of all children who have died in our community and worldwide, so that their light continues to shine.” You and your family are invited to bring pictures, photo albums, letters or poems (if you’d like). Feel free to bring beach chairs, flashlights, and jackets! For more information, please contact Carol Fisher 386-793-1779 or [email protected], Co-Leader of The Compassionate Friends Volusia and Flagler Counties.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
In Court: Marion Gavins Jr. Pre-Trial. A pre-trial is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, in the case of Marion Gavins Jr., who faces a first-degree murder charge in the April 13, 2019 shooting death of Curtis Gray, 18, outside a smoke shop off Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
A monthly community gathering for friends and family of suicide loss, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Overcoming and managing the grief of losing a loved one to suicide can be pervasive and overwhelming. We invite you to join this community gathering to understand why this type of grief is challenging to live with but more importantly this is a peer group coming together to form a support system in each other, with others who live with this loss. This group is once a month, but our hope is that you will make connections with each other, if that is something that you need or want. That you can have this support throughout the month as well. Reaching out to each other if needed ♡ Held in the community lounge, unit 9. An inviting, calming environment. Meditation nooks are available to use if needed or wanted with sound machines/headphones in case you need a few moments to yourself while there as well. Donations accepted but not required. We want you here. Any donations made will go to help support the center in being able to bring this group and others to the community.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 22, 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
Telemann’s Oboe Concerto in E minor TWV 51:e1, Patrick Beaugiraud Formosa Baroque
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Previous Codas:
- Arlo Guthrie – Alice’s Restaurant (Live at Farm Aid 2005)
- Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Württemberg Sonatas Sonata in B minor
- Wenzeslaus Thomas Matiegka: Sonata Op. 23, Elliot Simpson, guitar
- Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach – Symphony in C major, Wq 182, third movement
- Ana Vidovic plays ‘La Catedral’ by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- Julliard School Concert: Couperin
- A Tribute to BB King on His 94th
- Antal Dorati: Five Pieces for oboe solo (1980)
- Louis Armstrong, Live in Berlin, 1965
- Mompou, from Musica Callada, Jean-François Heisser
Leave a Reply