Weekend Briefing: Community Cats Auction, Chorus, DSC Enrollment, Sip Festival, Holiday and Boat Parades

Weekend: Starting Sunny on Friday, clouding up by Sunday, with possible showers Saturday, highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 164

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: ​worricow.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

Community Cats of Palm Coast Auction: Please join Community Cats of Palm Coast for a Pawsitively Purrfect Auction from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Rodie’s Place, 5115 N. Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast (A1A in the Hammock). Enjoy a glass of wine or beer, delicious appetizers, and a unique auction of animal-related art, décor and jewelry. Great Christmas shopping for the animal lovers on your list. Door prizes too! This event is being hosted by Rodie’s Place. Admission is $10 at the door.

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: The Flagler County Republican Club hosts its third annual Mix and Jingle Christmas party starting at 4 p.m. with tours at Bunnell’s historic Holden House, then the party itself at the old Bunnell Coquina City Hall, 200 South Church Street, Bunnell. You can pick up your tickets at the club’s website, $20/per person, $35/couple. Get ready for the Christmas Party of the season set for December 6th as Donald Trump meets Norman Rockwell.

Friday: Pianist Maria Dolores Gaitán at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach, 6 p.m. Gaitán will host a formal piano concert for adults at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach. This VIP performance will include a post reception with Spanish wine and tapas. Tickets cost $75. For tickets visit ccpvb.org, call Jennifer Jordan at 904-280-0614 Ext. 1202, or email [email protected] Gaitán gives a unique performance with a universal vision of Spain through the gestures of the musical movement and its most significant elements, such as dance, flamenco and the popular elements that make it unique. Each piece is evidence of these ingredients with an international language like a trip through the Iberian geography via the hand of composers such as Tturina, Isaac Albéniz, Enrique Granados, and Manuel de Falla. As the latter said in his “Piéces Espagnoles,” this work aims to show the “Spanish race.”

Friday: Castillo de San Marcos National Monument will host special evening tours at 1 South Castillo Drive, St. Augustine, for a special look into the Siege of 1740. There will be six nighttime candlelit living history tours that highlight the events of 1740, each lasting roughly 45 minutes. Tours depart from the ticket booth at 6:45, 7:00, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, and 8:00 pm. Nonrefundable tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis, beginning on November 22nd, and may be purchased at the ticket booth or by phone by calling (904) 829-6506 ext. 239, Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Space is limited. The cost is $15 per adult ages 16 and up, $5 per child ages 5 to 15, and children under 5 free. For questions, please call (904) 829-6506 ext. 233. In 1740, the continued existence of St. Augustine was in doubt. British General James Oglethorpe laid siege and was poised to run the Spanish from the city. Citizens – terrified about the possibility of losing their homes – clung to the hope that the Spanish forces would strike a blow from the Castillo that would send the English invaders away. A desperate plan was conceived to attack the British occupiers of Fort Mose. In partnership with the St. Augustine Garrison, on the evening of Friday, December 6th, staff and volunteers in 18th century period clothing will tell the stories of St. Augustine on the brink of its destiny. Visitors will experience the evening before the Fort Mose counterattack, and learn about life in the town during the siege as the cannon fire away at the British on Anastasia Island. During the tours, visitors and local residents will hear the Castillo’s cannons fire multiple times between 6:45pm – 9:00pm.

Friday, Sunday: The Community Chorus of Palm Coast’s Holiday Concerts are Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 at 4 p.m. Both performances are held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. This year’s program is made up of some familiar favorites like “Sleigh Ride,” O Come, O Come Emmanuel” and “Still, Still, Still.” Our audience will enjoy various instrumental accompaniments to and will listen to some new compositions that will surely put us all in the holiday spirit. Due to seating constraints, complimentary tickets are required. Please visit www.communitychorusofpalmcoast.com for more information on getting tickets prior to the performances. Only a few tickets may be available at the door, which will be distributed on a first-come/first-served basis. CCPC’s concerts are supported in part by a grant from the City of Palm Coast, donors and local program advertisers.

Saturday: Fast-Track Enrollment Day at Daytona State College: DSC offers an easy-access, no-cost session – Enrollment Day – from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, Wetherell Center, located at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Students can take advantage of the one-stop event to complete everything from admission to registration with a chance to win a $350 scholarship from the Daytona State Foundation (only students registering for classes at the event will be eligible for this drawing). The Daytona State Financial Aid Office will be open to assist with college education financing, provide assistance to complete the financial aid application (FAFSA) and host a Scholarship 101 session at 11 a.m. with tips and tricks to applying for additional resources both through the DSC Foundation and external resources. See full details here.

Saturday: Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.

Saturday: The Florida Agricultural Museum is hosting the inaugural Sip, a Florida Beverage Festival at 7900 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, from 10: a.m. to 4 p.m. The Sip Festival, in and around the cozy Caldwell Barn, will highlight an interesting variety of beverages produced in Florida, emphasizing the agricultural products used in the making. Sip is sponsored in part by Flagler County, Florida Farm Bureau and Florida Dairy Farmers, Inc. Kara Hoblick, Executive Director of Florida Agricultural Museum says: “Our mission is to preserve Florida’s agricultural past, and secure its’ future by educating the public through enjoyable experiences. The Sip Festival will enable its’ patrons to sample a wide variety of award-winning Florida produced beverages, learn about the high quality agricultural products that go into them and meet the folks that are passionate about making them. And what better place to celebrate Florida beverages, than in the historic Caldwell Dairy Barn.” The dairy barn was built in the 1920’s and was a gift from the Caldwell/McCord family. It was moved here in sections from the Harwood Plantation northwest of Tallahassee and reconstructed on this site in the mid 90’s.

Saturday, Sunday: Handel’s Messiah: The Music Ministry and Concert Series of Palm Coast United Methodist Church is presenting the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah, concluding with the majestic Hallelujah Chorus. Concerts are free and open to all. Directed by Paige Dashner Long, the 60 voice Festival Chorus is comprised of singers from the local community, accompanied by a 25 member orchestra, the Chamber Players of Palm Coast. Professional soloists will be soprano Pamela Hanson Peterson, alto JoAnne Stephenson, tenor Jeremy Hunt and bass David Stork. Please invited friends and family to these wonderful concerts, 4 p.m. each day, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.

Saturday: Blues Night: Beth McKee and Catahoula Blue perform at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s big tent, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Tickets are $40 for members, $45 for non-members.

Saturday: The Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade returns for the 37th consecutive year under the stewardship of the Palm Coast Yacht Club. The Parade is expected to exceed its record last year of 47 brightly lit and decorated boats. Boaters and fans are invited to start making plans for this colorful and exciting event which begins at 6 p.m. departing from the Cimmaron Basin south on the Intracoastal Waterway, turning at the Grand Haven gazebo back to the Club House Waterway. Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staley will serve as the Parade’s Grand Marshalls. Hundreds of spectators are expected to line the ICW cheering the boats on. Registration is now open. For registration forms, boat captains are urged to contact Parade Captain Robert Ulis at 386-283-5166 or [email protected] Forms are also available at the Palm Coast Yacht Club website at www.palmcoastyachtclub.com. Boats must be decorated and registered to participate. There are no entry fees. Membership in the Palm Coast Yacht Club is not required. Rain date is set for December 8. Official notice of any change to the Parade status will be posted on the Palm Coast Yacht Club website by 4 p.m. on December 7.

Saturday: A Merry Country Christmas, Live from Nashville, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. It’s a Merry Country Christmas indeed, when all of your favorite Christmas songs are presented in authentic Nashville country style with dazzling guitars and fiddles along with soaring harmonies. Everyone is in their best country Christmas attire and the barn is decked with boughs of holly and colorful strings of lights. It’s Matt Davenport Productions’ Merry Country Christmas, presented by Live From Nashville! Merry Country Christmas heralds the coming of the season of families, the season of joy and hope; the traditions of the Christmas season served up Country–Style! In a captivating production as American as pumpkin pie, Frosty the Snowman, Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Dolly, Garth, and cowboy boots, this is the ultimate way to kick off the holidays. Tickets $29-39.

Saturday: Christmas Candlelight, 7:30 p.m., Timothy Peter, Sandra Peter and Andrew Larson, conductors. A traditional concert of music celebrating the Christmas season. First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St., Orlando, Florida 32801 Admission: $35 general admission, $20 Stetson University students and youth ages 4-21. Tickets are available at the door if the concert hasn’t sold out or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

Sunday: Join us for Holiday in the Gardens for a fun-filled, family afternoon a Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, starting at 10 a.m. Enjoy our festive trees and beautifully decorated gardens! Free entry with unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Holiday Craft Vendors, Food, Entertainment, Christmas Train, Face Painter, North Pole Kids’ Zone, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Plant Sales, Chance Drawings, Friends of Washington Oaks Gift Shop and more. Sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks (386) 446-6783.

Sunday: Stetson University Concert Band, 3 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. The Stetson University Concert Band invites you to celebrate the start of the holiday season with a festive and fun band concert. Seasonally themed selections include: Alfred Reed’s beautiful setting of “Greensleeves;” “March of the Toys” from Victor Herbert’s operetta “Babes in Toyland;” “The Eighth Candle (Prayer and Dance for Hanukkah);” Mark Hindsley’s classic transcription of Tchaikovsky’s beloved “Nutcracker Suite;” a concert suite from Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard’s soundtrack to the popular motion picture “The Polar Express”; and of course, no holiday band concert would be complete without Leroy Anderson’s perennial holiday favorite, “Sleigh Ride!”

Sunday: Dance Around Flagler, a holiday extravaganza showcasing a blend of dancers from alla round Flagler, at 4 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets: $10 for adults, $8 for children.

Sunday: Flagler County Democrats 2019 Christmas Party: The Flagler Democrats’ Annual Christmas Party is held in lieu of the normal monthly meeting, at the African American Cultural Center, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway), from 5 to 7 p.m. Free admission. Bring a dish to pass at a Pot Luck dinner, music, special guest, fun, and camaraderie. Bring an unwrapped toy for donation to “Toys for Tots” if you wish.

Sunday: The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Daytona Ave., Daytona Beach. The event unites family and friends around the globe in lighting candles for one hour to honor the memories of the sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren who left too soon. As candles are lit at 7:00 pm local time, hundreds of thousands of persons commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon. Now believed to be the largest mass candle lighting on the globe, the 23rd annual Worldwide Candle Lighting, a gift to the bereavement community from The Compassionate Friends, creates a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone. This event started in the United States in 1997 as a small internet observance and has since swelled in numbers as word has spread throughout the world of the remembrance.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by