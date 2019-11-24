Fast-Track Enrollment Saturday at Daytona State College, Dec. 7

With the new year approaching, it’s time to jump-start plans for the future and explore paths to fresh opportunities through Daytona State College, including the new Optician Technology associate of science degree, and Massage Therapy program that will be admitting a new daytime cohort. DSC’s offerings range from two- and four-year degrees to skilled trades certificates.









To get started, DSC offers an easy-access, no-cost session – Enrollment Day – on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus, Wetherell Center, located at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Students can take advantage of the one-stop event to complete everything from admission to registration with a chance to win a $350 scholarship from the Daytona State Foundation (only students registering for classes at the event will be eligible for this drawing).

How it works: Students start by completing a Daytona State application, then meet with an Admissions Advisor and Financial Aid Counselor, take an assessment test (if applicable), meet with an Academic Advisor, and then lock in their schedule.

Plus the Daytona State Financial Aid Office will be open to assist with college education financing, provide assistance to complete the financial aid application (FAFSA) and host a Scholarship 101 session at 11 a.m. with tips and tricks to applying for additional resources both through the DSC Foundation and external resources.

Academic Advisors will also be available to talk about unique academic programs such as Honors College and Learning Communities which includes Linked Classes and Daytona State’s award-winning QUANTA program.

For more information about the Enrollment Saturday event, email [email protected] or call (386) 506-4DSC.