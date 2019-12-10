Tuesday Briefing: Marion Gavin in Court, Affordable Housing, Cordone & Kilgore, FPC Band Benefit, Print’s Decline

Today: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: Marion Gavins Jr., the 18-year-old Palm Coast man accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Curtis Grey last April 13, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, at 8:30 a.m.

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.

Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will consider a partnership with Florida Power and Light to charge electric vehicles on city property. You can listen to the meeting here. The full agenda and background materials are here.

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Noon.

The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell. See full agendas here.

Natalie Cordone and Shawn Kilgore perform their jazzy blend of wit, pop and vocal standards in their “Swing in the Holidays” show of holiday hits for one night only at the Palm Coast Community Center, at 7 p.m. 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. “Swing in the Holidays” is produced in to Palm Coast by Sullivan Specialties, a business owned by Hammock residents Janet Sullivan and Peter Wentworth. Sullivan Specialties owns a theatrical costume rental company and a musical saw manufacturing and sales company, both based in Illinois. Sullivan produced small shows in Illinois, using local talent. She wanted to try her hand at bringing small, professional, entertaining shows to Palm Coast, where there’s been growing appetite for the performing arts. See the full story here.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School band and Chorus hold their holiday concert at 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.

