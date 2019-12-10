Tuesday Briefing: Marion Gavin in Court, Affordable Housing, Cordone & Kilgore, FPC Band Benefit, Print’s Decline

Today: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
“But then Americans have always lived entirely in the present, and this generation is no different from mine except that now there is more of a past for them to ignore.”
–From Gore Vidal’s “1876” (1976).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency's website.
Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.
In Court: Marion Gavins Jr., the 18-year-old Palm Coast man accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Curtis Grey last April 13, is scheduled for a pre-trial before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, at 8:30 a.m.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will consider a partnership with Florida Power and Light to charge electric vehicles on city property. You can listen to the meeting here. The full agenda and background materials are here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Noon.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell. See full agendas here.
Natalie Cordone and Shawn Kilgore perform their jazzy blend of wit, pop and vocal standards in their “Swing in the Holidays” show of holiday hits for one night only at the Palm Coast Community Center, at 7 p.m. 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. “Swing in the Holidays” is produced in to Palm Coast by Sullivan Specialties, a business owned by Hammock residents Janet Sullivan and Peter Wentworth. Sullivan Specialties owns a theatrical costume rental company and a musical saw manufacturing and sales company, both based in Illinois. Sullivan produced small shows in Illinois, using local talent. She wanted to try her hand at bringing small, professional, entertaining shows to Palm Coast, where there’s been growing appetite for the performing arts. See the full story here.
The Flagler Palm Coast High School band and Chorus hold their holiday concert at 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Gamble Rogers State Recreation Area, 3100 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday: MPower Fitness, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace), Palm Coast, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday: Starbucks in Target, Target Shopping Center, 5100 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Starbucks, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
“The past decade has been rough for print publishers around the world. As the rise of smartphones accelerated the trend towards online consumption of news and other forms of journalism at the expense of newspapers and magazines, advertisers gradually moved their budgets online as well, forcing many print publications out of existence.” See details here.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Nov. 18
Segments 1 is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES DISCUSSED: The House Judiciary Committee will hold a workshop on mental health and the criminal-justice system. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
PARENTAL CONSENT DEBATED: The Senate Health Policy Committee will take up a controversial proposal (SB 404), sponsored by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, that would require parental consent before minors could have abortions. Florida law already requires parents to be notified if their daughters are planning to have abortions. The law also provides for a judicial waiver process that allows pregnant teenagers to circumvent the notification requirement. But the bill would go further by requiring parental consent, rather than notification. Similar to the current notification requirement, the bill would allow exemptions for teens who already are parents or are in medical emergencies. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
HEMP, CITRUS ON AGENDA: The Senate Agriculture Committee will receive an update from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services about hemp rule-making and an update from Florida Citrus Mutual about the state of the citrus industry. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
FILM, TELEVISION INCENTIVES PITCHED: The Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee will consider a proposal (SB 530), filed by Chairman Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that would create a rebate program to offer incentives for film, television and digital-media production in Florida. (Tuesday, 10 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
GROVELAND FOUR AT ISSUE: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, will hold a news conference to call for exoneration of the Groveland Four. The case involves four black men who were accused in 1949 of raping a white woman in Lake County. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet this year pardoned the men, but the proposal to exonerate them would be designed to acknowledge their innocence. (Tuesday, 1 p.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
JURY SERVICE AT ISSUE: The Senate Judiciary Committee will take up a series of bills, including a proposal (SB 738), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, that would address jury service for people ages 18 to 21 who are enrolled in high schools, colleges or career centers. The bill would require that those people be excused from jury service upon request. (Tuesday, 2 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
ALGAE OUTBREAKS TARGETED: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force will meet in Pinellas County. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., University of South Florida St. Petersburg, 140 Seventh Ave. South, St. Petersburg.)
CITRUS FORECAST RELEASED: The U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide an updated forecast for the current citrus growing season. (Tuesday, noon. Call-in number: 1-855-384-4184. Code: 6486013.)
CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State political candidates and committees face a Tuesday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through Nov. 30.
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County's and Palm Coast's most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
A mediation session is scheduled in the case of Captain’s BBQ v. Flagler County at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the Flagler County courthouse. The mediation session is closed to the public. Captain’s sued the county in July, alleging a breach of contract over the county’s decision not to build a new structure for the restaurant at Bing’s Landing, the county park. See: “Captain’s BBQ Sues Flagler County, Alleging ‘Politically Motivated’ Breach of Contract.”
The Flagler Beach City Commission holds a second workshop on the city’s Land Development Regulations. The session will be focused on the progress of the project. This is a great opportunity for you to follow the progress of the update and share any ideas you may have. At Flagler Beach City Hall (105 S. 2nd St. Flagler Beach) at 3:30 p.m.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, following a 4:30 meeting with the commission sitting as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board. The commission will consider updating its animal ordinance. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
The full agenda is as follows:
AGENDA
1. Call the meeting to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance followed by a moment of silence to honor our Veterans, Members of the Armed Forces and First Responders.
3. Proclamations and Awards.
4. Deletions and Changes to the Agenda.
5. Comments regarding items not on the agenda. Citizens are encouraged to speak. However, comments should be limited to three minutes.
CONSENT AGENDA
6. Approve the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of November 14, 2019.
7. Approve the 2020 Commission Meeting Schedule and the 2020 Holiday Schedule – Penny Overstreet, City Clerk.
8. Award Bid No. FB-2019-2509 for Janitorial Services Mari Cleaning for U in the amount of $49,995.00 – Larry Newsom, City Manager.
9. Approve and Interlocal Agreement between the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections and the City of Flagler beach for the 2020 Municipal Election and authorize the mayor to sign same – Penny Overstreet, City Clerk.
GENERAL BUSINESS
10. Receive an end of year update from the Economic Development Task Force, and take action on Committee requests – Joseph Pozzuoli, Committee Chair.
11. Consider closing City Hall on December 23rd to follow Flagler County’s closure schedule – Larry Newsom, City Manager.
COMMISSION COMMENTS
12. Commission comments, including reports from meetings attended.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
13. Application SPEX#19-12-01 a request for a Special Exception Use to construct a single family residence in the Tourist Commercial Zoning District as provided for in the Land Development Regulations Section 2.04.02.8, Zoning Schedule One Land Use Controls. The property in question is identified by the Flagler County Property Appraiser as Parcel ID # 18-12-32-2750-00020-0110- and physically addressed at 1940 S. Ocean Shore Blvd. Flagler Beach, Florida 32136 – Applicant Stoughton & Duran Custom Homes.
14. Ordinance 2019-18, an ordinance of the City Commission of the City of Flagler Beach, Florida, providing for the amendment of the Official Zoning Map as previously established in Section 2.03.03. – Zoning Map of the Land Development Regulations of the City of Flagler Beach, Florida, as amended and supplemented; amending the Official Zoning Map for 7.5 +/- acres of certain real property described as tax parcel number 11-12-31-0385-00000-0010 and tax parcel number 11-12-31-0650-000A0-0071 from Highway Commercial (HC) and Planned Unit Development (PUD) to General Commercial (GC), and being more particularly described in the attached exhibit ‘A”; providing for conflict and an effective date – first reading.
15. Ordinance 2019-19, an ordinance of the City of Flagler Beach, Florida amending Chapter 5, “Animals,” Section 5-11, “Cruelty to Animals;” amending the standards and requirements related to tethering of dogs and care of pets; providing for codification; providing for repeal of all conflicting ordinances; providing for severability and providing an effective date – first reading.
STAFF REPORTS
16. Staff Reports.
a. Request to set a meeting date for the next Kimley Horn LDR Update – Penny Overstreet, City Clerk.
17. Adjournment.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
Evenings at Whitney, the monthly lecture series: 7 to 8 p.m., 9505 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Marineland. Tonight: From Penguins to Plankton: The Dramatic Impacts of Climate Change on the Antarctic, by James McClintock, Ph.D., Endowed University Professor of Polar and Marine Biology, University of Alabama at Birmingham. Monthly presentations include current science topics and subjects from ongoing research programs at the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience.
“Actually,” by Anna Ziegler, at City Repertory Theatre, Palm Coast. Directed by John Sbordone, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., CRT, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here. Amber and Tom, finding their way as freshmen at Princeton, spend a night together that alters the course of their lives. They agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but consent is foggy, and if unspoken, can it be called consent? With lyricism and wit, ACTUALLY investigates gender and race politics, our crippling desire to fit in, and the three sides to every story.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Palm Coast, City of the Future is this month’s Common Ground Breakfast theme, with Palm Coast City Council member Nick Klufas and the city’s chief innovation officer, Don Kewley. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Grand Haven Golf Club
500 Riverfront Dr., Palm Coast. Members can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, [email protected]
Intermediate Saltwater Fishing at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Bolvd., Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. Join a ranger for a hands-on demonstration for fishing, cast-netting, knot tying and knife skills. Equipment and bait will be provided. Meet at the Picnic Area. Reservation Required: Ages 13+, unless participants have taken our Beginner Saltwater Fishing clinic. Limited to the first ten participants. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. $15 due at time of reservation. Please visit www.washingtonoaks.org/saltwater-fishing.html to register for this event.
Flagler College’s commencement begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 and is not open to the public. The procession will begin around 8:50 a.m. from the statue of Henry Flagler, located at 74 King Street. Traffic will be temporarily held for no more than 10 minutes. The college’s Public Administration program will graduate 30 seniors in a second ceremony later that day at 4 p.m. in the Flagler College Lewis Auditorium. Approximately 136 students will receive diplomas at the Flagler College Gymnasium. The commencement speaker will be 2008 alumnus Viv Helwig, founder and president of Vested Metals International, LLC, a specialty metals and steel distribution company headquartered in St. Augustine, Fla.
Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: Zach Zacharias on the Early History of Tourism in Northeast Florida., 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. When did all of these people start coming to our quiet community? Zacharias will help us learn how it all started. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be available. Zacharias is a Florida Native born and raised in Miami, and holds degrees from Florida State University in Communications, University of Central Florida in American History and a Masters in Education from Nova South Eastern University. Zach has been with the Museum of Arts and Sciences for 26 years and is the current Senior Curator of Education and Curator of History with a specialty in Florida history, art and paleontology.
Chef Warren and Stress-Free Cooking for the Holidays: Want a few tips on how to be stress free while cooking for the holidays? Chef Warren will be at the Flagler County Library at 10 a.m. giving a free demonstration on how to beat the stress of holiday cooking. This will be the sixth of a series of cooking demonstrations that Chef Warren has performed at the Flagler County Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW. He cooks the meal while he is discussing the process and best of all, those in attendance get to taste the results. Warren Caterson is a chef and full-time writer who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts. He is the award-winning author of “Table for Two – The Cookbook for Couples”, “Table for Two – Back for Seconds”, and “Cooking Outside the Lines – Musings of an Extemporaneous Chef ” (Winfield & Scott Press). The program is one of many conducted at the library and sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Free Flag Football and Cheer Clinics, 10 a.m. to noon, Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler Bull Sharks is a nonprofit 501c3 organized and run by local moms. We are proud to be a part of such a great and growing community of children. Our events will consist of: Flag Football Drills and Fundamentals. All of the coaches participating in this event are certified through USA Football and have completed background checks. Sideline cheer clinic which includes some tumbling and stunts. Fun games for the whole family! Potato sack races. Tug of War. Relay races and much more. Ages 5-17 are welcome. There is also an area for the little ones so that they are kept entertained while their siblings participate. Bubbles, Chalk, Hula Hoops, Jump ropes, etc.. Come on out and join us! 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler welcomes the Flagler Youth Orchestra and its Sounds of the Season to its monthly General Meeting on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am, in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Golf Club. Since 2005, Cheryl Tristam and the FYO staff have welcomed Flagler students, of all skill levels and, have provided basic and essential instruction for violin, viola, cello, bass, and orchestral performance opportunities. The Flagler Youth Orchestra hosts numerous concerts throughout the community. Simply stated, FYO gives students the gift of music, one they will keep with them for the rest of their lives. AAUW Flagler continues to support efforts to grow and sustain this program through contributions for instrument scholarships and through our own Arts Grants Scholarship. For more information about AAUW Flagler Branch Arts Grant, please visit: https://flaglercounty-fl.aauw.
Palm Coast’s Starlight Parade, 7 p.m. start time at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. The Starlight Parade features colorful lighted floats, talented marching bands, and prizes for the top entries. The parade route will begin near the Round-About on Central Avenue (near entrance to the Landings Apartments) and head east; turning north onto Park Street, east onto Lake Avenue, and south on City Place; then continuing south of Bulldog Drive. Free and no registration required. More info: www.palmcoastgov.com/events or 386-986-2323.
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
Navy Band Southeast Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. Proudly representing the Commander, Navy Region Southeast, the band consists of thoroughly trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance. Excelling in versatility, the band or any of its various sub-groups are perfect for a wide variety of musical settings including military ceremonies, public concerts, parades and much more. Inspiring pride and patriotism through music, this incredibly popular unit performs more than 500 engagements annually throughout the Southeastern United States. Free.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Navy Band Southeast Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. Proudly representing the Commander, Navy Region Southeast, the band consists of thoroughly trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance. Excelling in versatility, the band or any of its various sub-groups are perfect for a wide variety of musical settings including military ceremonies, public concerts, parades and much more. Inspiring pride and patriotism through music, this incredibly popular unit performs more than 500 engagements annually throughout the Southeastern United States. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 25, 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
Alexandre Tansman – Variations on a Theme by Scriabin (performed by Karmen Stendler)
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Leave a Reply