Weekend Briefing: Starlight Parade, ‘Actually’ and Weird ‘X-mas Carol’ on Stage, Coffee With Cops, LGBT Gathering

Weekend: Friday: Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Sunday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 198
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: magdalene or magdalen.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“My dislike for Twain is inevitable. The professional vulgarian wandering amongst the ruins and splendours of Europe, making his jokes, displaying his contempt for civilization, in order to reassure the people back home that in their ignorance, bigotry and meanness they are like gods and if they ever should (Heaven forbid) look about them and notice the hideousness of their cities and towns and the meagerness of their lives, why, there’s good old Mark to tell them that they are the best people that ever lived in the best country in the world, so let’s go out and buy his book!”
–From Gore Vidal’s “1876” (1976).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.
In Court Friday: Johnnie Thomas Spydale, who pleaded guilty to murdering Robert Emanuel, 60, in Bunnell in 2017, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Spydale pleaded to second-degree murder in the bludgeoning-death of Thomas. He faces up to 25 years in prison. See the background here.
In Court Friday: A status hearing is scheduled in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The Supreme Court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The hearing is at9:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Katherine Weston in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Commissioner Donald O’Brien to and Toby Tobin to talk about the census, and will discuss the good and bad of 2019 with Palm Coast Observer Editor Brian McMillan, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the legal fate of an ex-FPC student recently tried for threatening her teacher.
Friday and Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marineland’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Friday: Palm Coast, City of the Future is this month’s Common Ground Breakfast theme, with Palm Coast City Council member Nick Klufas and the city’s chief innovation officer, Don Kewley. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Grand Haven Golf Club 500 Riverfront Dr., Palm Coast. Members can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, [email protected]
Friday: Coffee with a Cop: Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the McDonald’s at 2 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Come enjoy a cup of joe with them and get to know your local deputies.
Friday: Intermediate Saltwater Fishing at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. Join a ranger for a hands-on demonstration for fishing, cast-netting, knot tying and knife skills. Equipment and bait will be provided. Meet at the Picnic Area. Reservation Required: Ages 13+, unless participants have taken our Beginner Saltwater Fishing clinic. Limited to the first ten participants. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis. $15 due at time of reservation. Please visit www.washingtonoaks.org/saltwater-fishing.html to register for this event.
Friday and Saturday: Matanzas High School’s Madrigal Dinner and Show, Friday and Saturday, doors open at 6, dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the MHS courtyard, tickets $20 per person Matanzas High School, 3535 Pirate Nation Way, Palm Coast.
Friday: Christmas in Bunnell: The city hosts its annual Christmas festival from 5 to 8:30 p.m., with snow, Santa, live music, food vendors and more, near the old Coquina City Hall, 200 South Church Street.
Friday through Sunday: “Actually,” by Anna Ziegler, at City Repertory Theatre, Palm Coast. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., CRT, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy B-207 (City Marketplace), Palm Coast. Tickets are $15 to $25. Book here. Amber and Tom, finding their way as freshmen at Princeton, spend a night together that alters the course of their lives. They agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but consent is foggy, and if unspoken, can it be called consent? With lyricism and wit, ACTUALLY investigates gender and race politics, our crippling desire to fit in, and the three sides to every story. See FlalerLive’s preview, “City Rep’s ‘Actually,’ a #MeToo Whodunit Treading the Blurry Lines of Consent, Assault and Guilt.”
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “A Christmas Carol… More Or Less” at the Flagler Playhouse, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., tickets $25 for adults, book here. It’s not quite Dickensian: Sarah and Charlie, a married couple, run a small theatre that’s presenting A Christmas Carol – until Charlie shows up backstage to say the cast and crew are snowed out. Charlie is planning to split up with Sarah tonight, but he’s snowed in. Sarah, furious, capitalizes on Charlie’s remarkable memory, and blackmails him into doing the play with her as a duo, relying on scripts when they need to. He plays Scrooge; she plays everyone else. As the performance proceeds, Charlie gets drawn back into his relationship with Sarah. They actually manage to perform much of the play with their personal story invading the Dickens tale, informing it with dual levels of meaning.
Saturday: Flagler College’s commencement begins at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 and is not open to the public. The procession will begin around 8:50 a.m. from the statue of Henry Flagler, located at 74 King Street. Traffic will be temporarily held for no more than 10 minutes. The college’s Public Administration program will graduate 30 seniors in a second ceremony later that day at 4 p.m. in the Flagler College Lewis Auditorium. Approximately 136 students will receive diplomas at the Flagler College Gymnasium. The commencement speaker will be 2008 alumnus Viv Helwig, founder and president of Vested Metals International, LLC, a specialty metals and steel distribution company headquartered in St. Augustine, Fla.
Saturday: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: Zach Zacharias on the Early History of Tourism in Northeast Florida., 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. When did all of these people start coming to our quiet community? Zacharias will help us learn how it all started. This is a free event. Light refreshments will be available. Zacharias is a Florida Native born and raised in Miami, and holds degrees from Florida State University in Communications, University of Central Florida in American History and a Masters in Education from Nova South Eastern University. Zach has been with the Museum of Arts and Sciences for 26 years and is the current Senior Curator of Education and Curator of History with a specialty in Florida history, art and paleontology.
Saturday: Chef Warren and Stress-Free Cooking for the Holidays: Want a few tips on how to be stress free while cooking for the holidays? Chef Warren will be at the Flagler County Library at 10 a.m. giving a free demonstration on how to beat the stress of holiday cooking. This will be the sixth of a series of cooking demonstrations that Chef Warren has performed at the Flagler County Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW. He cooks the meal while he is discussing the process and best of all, those in attendance get to taste the results. Warren Caterson is a chef and full-time writer who studied at the Southeast Institute of Culinary Arts. He is the award-winning author of “Table for Two – The Cookbook for Couples”, “Table for Two – Back for Seconds”, and “Cooking Outside the Lines – Musings of an Extemporaneous Chef ” (Winfield & Scott Press). The program is one of many conducted at the library and sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Saturday: Free Flag Football and Cheer Clinics, 10 a.m. to noon, Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler Bull Sharks is a nonprofit 501c3 organized and run by local moms. We are proud to be a part of such a great and growing community of children. Our events will consist of: Flag Football Drills and Fundamentals. All of the coaches participating in this event are certified through USA Football and have completed background checks. Sideline cheer clinic which includes some tumbling and stunts. Fun games for the whole family! Potato sack races. Tug of War. Relay races and much more. Ages 5-17 are welcome. There is also an area for the little ones so that they are kept entertained while their siblings participate. Bubbles, Chalk, Hula Hoops, Jump ropes, etc.. Come on out and join us! 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler welcomes the Flagler Youth Orchestra and its Sounds of the Season to its monthly General Meeting on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am, in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Golf Club. The association will also announce the Mary Ann Clark Scholarship. The late Clark, a founding member of the chapter, started its first scholarship by crocheting an afghan and then held a raffle. It was for $500. As for the FYO: Since 2005, Cheryl Tristam and the FYO staff have welcomed Flagler students, of all skill levels and, have provided basic and essential instruction for violin, viola, cello, bass, and orchestral performance opportunities. The Flagler Youth Orchestra hosts numerous concerts throughout the community. Simply stated, FYO gives students the gift of music, one they will keep with them for the rest of their lives. AAUW Flagler continues to support efforts to grow and sustain this program through contributions for instrument scholarships and through our own Arts Grants Scholarship. For more information about AAUW Flagler Branch Arts Grant, please visit: https://flaglercounty-fl.aauw.
Saturday: Going Green and Annual High School Student Exhibit Opening Reception, 6 p.m., Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point ParkwayPalm Coast. The shows run through Jan. 7.
Palm Coast’s Starlight Parade, 7 p.m. start time at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. The Starlight Parade features colorful lighted floats, talented marching bands, and prizes for the top entries. The parade route will begin near the Round-About on Central Avenue (near entrance to the Landings Apartments) and head east; turning north onto Park Street, east onto Lake Avenue, and south on City Place; then continuing south of Bulldog Drive. Free and no registration required. More info: www.palmcoastgov.com/events or 386-986-2323.
Sunday: The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
Sunday: Family Holiday Bazaar at Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Parkway Units 9 and 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s a free event, with a raffle, bring your family to celebrate the holidays with us. Santa, face painting, vendors, raffles.
Sunday: Navy Band Southeast Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. Proudly representing the Commander, Navy Region Southeast, the band consists of thoroughly trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance. Excelling in versatility, the band or any of its various sub-groups are perfect for a wide variety of musical settings including military ceremonies, public concerts, parades and much more. Inspiring pride and patriotism through music, this incredibly popular unit performs more than 500 engagements annually throughout the Southeastern United States. Free.
Sunday: A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus Evenings at Whitney, the monthly lecture series: 7 to 8 p.m., 9505 Ocean Shore Blvd. in Marineland. Monthly presentations include current science topics and subjects from ongoing research programs at the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience.will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Saturday: Starbucks in Target, Target Shopping Center, 5100 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Starbucks, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
“Have you already found the perfect Christmas tree? For many American families, the perfect tree is still stored in the attic or cellar, primed for an instantaneous and stress-free appearance for the holiday season.” See details here.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Nov. 18
Segments 1 is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
FSDB TRUSTEES MEET: The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind Board of Trustees will meet after holding committee meetings. (Friday, committees start at 8 a.m., with full board at 10:30 a.m., Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind, 207 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine.)
LAWMAKERS AT FARM SHARE EVENT: Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, Rep. Amber Mariano, R-Hudson, and Rep. Ardian Zika, R-Land O’ Lakes, are expected to join Pasco County officials at an annual Farm Share holiday food giveaway. (Friday, 9 a.m., Faith Baptist Church, 9230 Ridge Road, New Port Richey.)
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT EYED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will take up a ballot proposal that would make it harder to pass constitutional amendments in the future. The proposal, which could go on the 2020 ballot, would require constitutional amendments to be approved twice by voters — rather than the current single approval. (Friday, 1:30 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.
Members of the council are Commissioner County Commissioner and Chairman Donald O’Brien, Graylon Perkins, Greg Federline, Michael Gill, Joe Marotti, Jim Ulsamer, Barbara Revels and Dr. Ron Jimenez.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
Ex-Congressman John Mica is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s Decemberluncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Mica served in the United States House of Representatives from 1992 – 2016, representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District. During his service as a fiscal conservative, Congressman Mica chaired several committees, championing initiatives to cut wasteful spending and duplicative programs while protecting the taxpayer dollar. Congressman Mica’s leadership placed a priority on the development of the nation’s counter-narcotics policy, and he was instrumental in authoring landmark legislation for veteran’s preferences and the expansion of healthcare access for military dependents. Known to many Floridians for his work as the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee overseeing development of federal policy and projects related to aviation, maritime, highways and bridges, railroads and more, Congressman Mica will share his insights during the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s December meeting, with a question and answer session to follow for members.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Christmas Brunch with Santa 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Put on your favorite Christmas sweater and enjoy a visit from Jolly Ole’ St. Nick. Bring your favorite batch of cookies for a cookie exchange. Brunch and refreshments will be served. $7/person. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Sunrise Solstice Celebration: Join Ranger Joe for a discussion on using the changing of the season to reconnect with nature and natural cycles, all while enjoying a beautiful sunrise on our beach. Meet in the Beach parking lot. Park entry fees apply. Registration not required. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
The Ten Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. The TEN Tenors are undoubtedly one of Australia’s most successful touring entertainment groups of all time, with more than 90 million people worldwide witnessing their unmistakable charm, camaraderie and vocal power. Following 17 years of sell–out performances across the globe, including more than 2000 of their own headline concerts, The TEN Tenors have cemented their place as one of the worlds most loved classically based contemporary music groups. Tickets $29-39.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 25, 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
Alexandre Tansman – Variations on a Theme by Scriabin (performed by Karmen Stendler)
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Leave a Reply