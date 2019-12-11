Wednesday Briefing: SuperWash’s $13,300 Donation to AdventHealth, Dinner With Santa at FPC, Rising Seas

Today: Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 188

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: ​land of nod.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, was to meet at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. The meeting was cancelled: the regularity of this panel’s meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

Dinner With Santa at Flagler Palm Coast High School, the annual event organized by the school’s Student Government Association, for just $3, which includes dinner, photo, arts and crafts and special guests Elsa and Anna and Santa. At the school’s Cafe.

Flagler County Fire Rescue Hosts Community Outreach at 6 p.m. at Haw Creek Community Center, 9257 County Road 304, Bunnell. Meet: Fire Rescue, Emergency Management and Florida Forest Service.

The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by