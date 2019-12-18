Wednesday Briefing: Trump’s Impeachment, Singer Pre-Trial, $12,000 Tax Break in Bunnell, Mica at Tiger Bay

Today: Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 190
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: raguly.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“The American presidency transcends the individuals who occupy the Oval Office. Their personality becomes part of our national character. Their actions become our actions, for which we all share responsibility. Their willingness to act in accordance with the law and our tradition dictate how current and future leaders will act. Their commitment to order, civility and decency are reflected in American society. Mr. Trump fails to meet the bar for this commitment. He has neither the moral compass nor the temperament to serve. His vision is limited to what immediately faces him — the problems and risks he chronically brings upon himself and for which others, from countless contractors and companies to the American people, ultimately bear the heaviest burden. But this president’s actions are possible only with the craven acquiescence of congressional Republicans. They have done no less than abdicate their Article I responsibilities.”
–From “We Are Republicans, and We Want Trump Defeated,” by George T. Conway III, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson, The New York Times, Dec. 17, 2019.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.
In Court: Dorothy Singer, the woman accused of murdering her husband in West Flagler in 2017, who was convicted by a jury and is serving a life sentence in state prison, is back in court for a pre-trial after an appeals court overturned her conviction in part, requiring a re-trial, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, 8:30 a.m.
Trump impeachment schedule: Donald Trump could become only the third U.S. president ever impeached, after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, when the majority-Democratic House of Representatives votes on two articles of impeachment late this afternoon. He is expected to be acquitted at trial by a majority-Republican Senate. The Times sums up today’s schedule this way: “In the morning, the House is expected to vote to affirm the rules that the committee hashed out on Tuesday. This will be the first procedural vote by the full chamber to formally impeach Mr. Trump. After that, expect a lot of parliamentary moves by the Republicans to register their opposition and slow the process. The votes we’re all waiting for — on the two articles of impeachment — are expected in the late afternoon, most likely between 4 and 6 p.m.The House will hold a vote on each of the two articles.”
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
Ex-Congressman John Mica is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s Decemberluncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Mica served in the United States House of Representatives from 1992 – 2016, representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District. During his service as a fiscal conservative, Congressman Mica chaired several committees, championing initiatives to cut wasteful spending and duplicative programs while protecting the taxpayer dollar. Congressman Mica’s leadership placed a priority on the development of the nation’s counter-narcotics policy, and he was instrumental in authoring landmark legislation for veteran’s preferences and the expansion of healthcare access for military dependents. Known to many Floridians for his work as the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee overseeing development of federal policy and projects related to aviation, maritime, highways and bridges, railroads and more, Congressman Mica will share his insights during the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s December meeting, with a question and answer session to follow for members.
The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force holds its quarterly meeting at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, at 4 p.m. The task force is made up of Kathy Wilcox, Michael Akialis, Scott Chappuis, Joseph Pozzuoli, John Horan, Daryl Reynolds, Don Davis, and Ex-Officio Members Eric Cooley, Helga van Eckert and Larry Newsom.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board was to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. This meeting has been cancelled. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. This meeting would have normally been held on Monday, Dec. 23. Because of the holidays, it’s being moved up to tonight. The commission will consider approving an $11,670 tax break over seven years for a company called Premier Food Trucks, which would build a 10,000 square foot building in the city, in the Palm Industrial Park, and create 14 jobs. The commission will consider a $3,500 contract to redesign its website. It will consider reorganizing the city’s police department to create a sergeant’s position and promote from within.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Tuesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday: Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: Sandvik-Kanthal, 1 Commerce Boulevard, Palm Coast, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Palm Harbor Golf Club, 100 Cooper Lane, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
The Long Road to Gender Equality: Based on current trends, the global gender gap will not be closed for another 99.5 years. When looking at particular aspects of the gap, the biggest factor in the current disparity becomes clear. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF) it will take 257 years to close the economic gender gap – a disparity which is actually increasing due to: “Lack of progress in closing the Economic Participation and Opportunity gap”. On the more positive side, at the current rate, the educational gap looks set to be almost completely diminished within 12 years.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: Nov. 18
Segments 1 is complete.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The work on the new median curbs and flumes is continuing and is approximately 80% complete. All sidewalks have been poured, and driveways are 75% complete. Work on the southbound roadway continues as the contractor has placed limerock base between 18th and 19th street, with paving for Segment 2 tentatively scheduled for later this month. The traffic separators are 90% complete.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive):
Wall construction is complete, and walkover construction will begin once Hurricane Season is over.
Announcements/Press Releases:
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
COURT MONEY CONSIDERED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss what are known as Article V revenues, which help fund the court system. (Thursday, 9 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
BOARD OF ED HOLDS CALL: The State Board of Education will hold a conference call to discuss an amended budget request for fiscal year 2020-2021. The amended request will reflect Gov. Ron DeSantis’ budget proposal. Immediately following will be a meeting about Florida Virtual School. (Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Call-in number: 1-800-353-6461. Code: 9132047.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its regular weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)
GAETZ SPEAKS IN PALM BEACH COUNTY: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., will speak during a Republican Party of Palm Beach County holiday party. (Thursday, 6 p.m., Kravis Center, Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. This meeting would have normally been held on Monday, Dec. 23. Because of the holidays, it's being moved up to tonight. The commission will consider approving an $11,670 tax break over seven years for a company called Premier Food Trucks, which would build a 10,000 square foot building in the city, in the Palm Industrial Park, and create 14 jobs. The commission will consider a $3,500 contract to redesign its website. It will consider reorganizing the city's police department to create a sergeant's position and promote from within.
See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Christmas Brunch with Santa 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Put on your favorite Christmas sweater and enjoy a visit from Jolly Ole’ St. Nick. Bring your favorite batch of cookies for a cookie exchange. Brunch and refreshments will be served. $7/person. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
“Classic Christmas Radio Show” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Sunrise Solstice Celebration: Join Ranger Joe for a discussion on using the changing of the season to reconnect with nature and natural cycles, all while enjoying a beautiful sunrise on our beach. Meet in the Beach parking lot. Park entry fees apply. Registration not required. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Free Flag Football and Cheer Clinics, 10 a.m. to noon, Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler Bull Sharks is a nonprofit 501c3 organized and run by local moms. We are proud to be a part of such a great and growing community of children. Our events will consist of: Flag Football Drills and Fundamentals. All of the coaches participating in this event are certified through USA Football and have completed background checks. Sideline cheer clinic which includes some tumbling and stunts. Fun games for the whole family! Potato sack races. Tug of War. Relay races and much more. Ages 5-17 are welcome. There is also an area for the little ones so that they are kept entertained while their siblings participate. Bubbles, Chalk, Hula Hoops, Jump ropes, etc.. Come on out and join us! 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Ten Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. The TEN Tenors are undoubtedly one of Australia’s most successful touring entertainment groups of all time, with more than 90 million people worldwide witnessing their unmistakable charm, camaraderie and vocal power. Following 17 years of sell–out performances across the globe, including more than 2000 of their own headline concerts, The TEN Tenors have cemented their place as one of the worlds most loved classically based contemporary music groups. Tickets $29-39.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.
The board members and their terms:
Arnold Levine – 03/01/1999 to 08/03/2020
Joseph J. Dziak – 11/06/2017 to 11/06/2019
David Ragsdale – 08/20/18 to 11/5/19
Barbara Salter – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
John Tipton – 01/14/19 to 01/14/21
Michael Dembosz – 05/02/2016 to 08/03/2020
Robert Knapp – 04/15/2019 to 04/15/2021
A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.
Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to preserve, protect, promote and enhance the outstanding resources of the 72-mile A1A corridor through northeast Florida’s coastal counties of Flagler and St. Johns. The organization is composed of volunteer citizens who collaborate with municipalities, government agencies and other civic groups to improve facilities, amenities and promote interpretive stories about the area’s intrinsic resources including nature, culture, recreation, archaeology, scenery, and history.To subscribe to A1A’s emails, go here.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
Auditions for “Ripcord at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell: The Playhouse is holding auditions for “Ripcord,” the 2016 David Lindsay-Abaire play, January 5 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Production dates are still March 6 to 24. Here’s what’s needed:
2 Females, 60s to 80s, Lead roles
1 Male, 20s to 30s, Supporting role
2 Males, 20s to 40s, multiple roles
1 Female, 20s ot 40s, multiple roles.
Ages shown are suggested ages of the characters. ALL ages and ethnicities are invited to audition.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Nov. 25, 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
Alexandre Tansman – Variations on a Theme by Scriabin (performed by Karmen Stendler)
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Leave a Reply