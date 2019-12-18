Wednesday Briefing: Trump’s Impeachment, Singer Pre-Trial, $12,000 Tax Break in Bunnell, Mica at Tiger Bay

Today: Breezy. Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: Dorothy Singer, the woman accused of murdering her husband in West Flagler in 2017, who was convicted by a jury and is serving a life sentence in state prison, is back in court for a pre-trial after an appeals court overturned her conviction in part, requiring a re-trial, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, 8:30 a.m. Trump impeachment schedule: Donald Trump could become only the third U.S. president ever impeached, after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, when the majority-Democratic House of Representatives votes on two articles of impeachment late this afternoon. He is expected to be acquitted at trial by a majority-Republican Senate. The Times sums up today’s schedule this way: “In the morning, the House is expected to vote to affirm the rules that the committee hashed out on Tuesday. This will be the first procedural vote by the full chamber to formally impeach Mr. Trump. After that, expect a lot of parliamentary moves by the Republicans to register their opposition and slow the process. The votes we’re all waiting for — on the two articles of impeachment — are expected in the late afternoon, most likely between 4 and 6 p.m.The House will hold a vote on each of the two articles.” The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

Ex-Congressman John Mica is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s Decemberluncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Mica served in the United States House of Representatives from 1992 – 2016, representing Florida’s 7th Congressional District. During his service as a fiscal conservative, Congressman Mica chaired several committees, championing initiatives to cut wasteful spending and duplicative programs while protecting the taxpayer dollar. Congressman Mica’s leadership placed a priority on the development of the nation’s counter-narcotics policy, and he was instrumental in authoring landmark legislation for veteran’s preferences and the expansion of healthcare access for military dependents. Known to many Floridians for his work as the Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee overseeing development of federal policy and projects related to aviation, maritime, highways and bridges, railroads and more, Congressman Mica will share his insights during the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s December meeting, with a question and answer session to follow for members.

The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force holds its quarterly meeting at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, at 4 p.m. The task force is made up of Kathy Wilcox, Michael Akialis, Scott Chappuis, Joseph Pozzuoli, John Horan, Daryl Reynolds, Don Davis, and Ex-Officio Members Eric Cooley, Helga van Eckert and Larry Newsom.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board was to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. This meeting has been cancelled. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here. The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. This meeting would have normally been held on Monday, Dec. 23. Because of the holidays, it’s being moved up to tonight. The commission will consider approving an $11,670 tax break over seven years for a company called Premier Food Trucks, which would build a 10,000 square foot building in the city, in the Palm Industrial Park, and create 14 jobs. The commission will consider a $3,500 contract to redesign its website. It will consider reorganizing the city’s police department to create a sergeant’s position and promote from within.

