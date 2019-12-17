Tuesday Briefing: Women United Mini-Grants, Food Truck, Elijah Jackson Trial, Thomas Jefferson’s Foresight

Today: Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: 50-year-old Daytona Beach resident Elijah Jackson is on trial on charges of using a computer to lure a child and transmission of materials harmful to minors: he is accused of sending a picture or video of his penis to a 15-year-old girl (his cousin). The trial began Monday with jury selection. It is expected to conclude today before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, starting at 9 a.m.

The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.

The Palm Coast City Council was to meet at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center, but the meeting was cancelled early Tuesday morning for lack of quorum. The council was to hear a presentation on the 2020 Census. Staff and a representative from Flagler Palm Coast High School was to present an update of the Flagler Palm Coast Visual Project. Ten people have applied to replace Pete Lenhertz on the city’s planning board: David Alfin, Kenneth Carruth, Bernie Kershner, Charles Lemon (currently an alternate on the board), Perry Mitrano, Morris Montgomery, Suzanne Nicholson, Bonnie Pennington, Jameson Risley and Cathy Wood. The council will choose among the applicants. See the full agenda and background materials here.

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. Board members will discuss their search for a new superintendent, along with discussions of various capital projects.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

Flagler Beach’s Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.

County Judge Andrea Totten: a meet-and-greet scheduled between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. for newly appointed County Judge Andrea Totten, at the Flagler Chamber of Commerce, 20 Airport Road, Palm Coast. Note: this event was cancelled Tuesday morning.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

Indivisible-Flagler Nobody Is Above the Law Rally: on the night before the U.S. House of Representatives votes to impeach President Donald Trump, Flagler County community members gather at 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of US Route 100 and Seminole Woods Blvd/Town Center Blvd (near Panera & Hilton Gardens) in one of hundreds of nationwide “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies. The mobilization is part of a massive, grassroots effort to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections. The Palm Coast gathering will be a solemn one with a focus on defending our democracy. Those attending will hold flags, lights and signs, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges against Trump — and the threat his behavior poses to the rule of law, our constitution and way of life in the USA.

