Thursday Briefing: Ultimate Abba at the Auditorium, Missing Information, Palm Coast Open, Coronavirus

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Thursday Night: Breezy, cooler. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today's document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 201
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: cavalcade.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“We believe that we live in the “age of information,” that there has been an information “explosion,” an information “revolution.” While in a certain narrow sense this is the case, in many important ways just the opposite is true. We also live at a moment of deep ignorance, when vital knowledge that humans have always possessed about who we are and where we live seems beyond our reach. An Unenlightenment. An age of missing information.”
–Bill McKibben, from “The Age of Missing Information” (1992).
Executions | Something to live for | Worrying about Jesus | Violence against truth | Memory | Nothingness | Ann Eliza Bunner | Hansen’s E Pluribus | False objectivity | Safe spot | Chinese immigrants | Sully on stuttering | French rudeness | Deplorables | The human race | Courage | Modern compliment | In a border prison | Facts | Hashish | Patriotism as chauvinism | Smell of Christmas | The novel | Defeating Trump | Jefferson’s ideals| Norilsk
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Adbacadabra, the Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Returning for the second year in a row, Adbacadabra promises to continue the momentum by performing 20 of the group’s greatest hits in full ABBA fashion and flair. You won’t be able to sit still in your seats as songs like S.O.S., Super Trooper and Dancing Queen are re–created with such precision you’ll think you were listening to the originals themselves. The melodies of Fernando and Chiquitita will rekindle those feelings of first loves. Take a Chance on Me and Voulez Vous will lift you out of your seats to dance! Tickets $29-39.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 7. This month our speakers include Carla Christianson from the League of Women Voters, and a representative from the Joan Anthony campaign for Circuit Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida – Group 14.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9
Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8
Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7
Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am
Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8
Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Wednesday: Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 State Road 100 East, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: Publix at Halifax Plantation Village, 3750 Roscommon Drive, Ormond Beach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday: Publix Palm Harbor, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Publix at 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold an afternoon floor session. (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 4 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
DOUBLE JEOPARDY IN DISPUTE: The Florida Supreme Court will take up three cases, including a Polk County case that stems from an auto accident in which Elizabeth Marsh rear-ended another vehicle and injured two people. Marsh was convicted on two counts each of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and driving with a suspended license causing serious bodily injury. An appeals court ruled that the dual convictions related to each victim violated the constitutional prohibition on double jeopardy. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)
NEW AREA CODE CONSIDERED: The Florida Public Service Commission will hold a workshop in Hillsborough County to discuss a proposal that would lead to an additional area code for the Tampa Bay area. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which oversees telephone numbering across the U.S. and other countries, proposed creating the additional area code because numbers in the 813 area code are forecast to be exhausted during the third quarter of 2022. (Thursday, 6 p.m., Hillsborough Community College, Dale Mabry Campus, Student Services Building, 4001 West Tampa Bay Blvd., Tampa.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County's and Palm Coast's community calendar of events. To include your event, please fill out this form.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.
The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch meets at 11 a.m. at Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected].
Mutts Gone Nuts!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that’s leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action–packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented 4 legged performers. Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!
Tickets $20.
The Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Harmony Chamber Orchestra performs a fundraiser concert in support of the strings program at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bunnell, 2301 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Members of the Youth Orchestra’s top musicians will perform under the direction of Sue Cryan. The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the church. This is a free-will offering in support of the Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program. The Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument. For more information on the Flagler Youth Orchestra, contact Cheryl Tristam, program director, at (386) 503-3808 or by email at [email protected]
The 15th Annual Spay-Guetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Flagler Humane Society is at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Cash Bar, Italian Dinner, Entertainment, Silent Auction. Tickets are $35 per person and may be bought here.
“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.
The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.
“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.
The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.
Stetson Faculty Recital: Jamie Clark, cello, Sean Kennard, piano.
Please join us for an afternoon of spectacular musical adventures with a program that includes Mendelssohn’s ecstatic and joyous Cello Sonata No. 2, Britten’s haunting Cello Suite No. 1 and the Parisian Cabaret of Poulenc’s Sonata for cello and piano. 3 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Free.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors (FCAR), 4101 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. This is a community forum on mental health and substance abuse services in Flagler County as a promised follow-up to the Elected Official Roundtable held November 21.
On the agenda:
- Presentations from local and state experts on mental health and substance abuse funding mechanisms
- Most recent behavioral health data
- An overview of existing services located in the county and region
- Audience input and small group discussion
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
Daytona State College’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) seminar series: today, The Diversity and Bioactivity of Chemicals Produced by Microorganisms: Isolation of Anticancer, Antibacterial, and Antiviral Compounds from Under-Explored Microbes presented by Sandra Loesgen, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, The Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. All STEMinars are free and open to the public.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting: The committee meets at 6 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public and its participants must abide by the Sunshine Law. Committee members will cull through 29 applications for superintendent and provide a list of candidates to the school board by February 19, from which the board will choose candidates to interview. The advisory board’s work and suggestions are non-binding. In other words, school board members may choose to add their own choices to interview, whether the candidate appears on the advisory board’s list or not. Each school board member appointed four individuals to the committee, though the individuals appointed by Colleen Conklin have been excluded since she applied to be superintendent.
Flagler County School Superintendent Candidates, 2020
|The Candidates
|Location
|Last Position
|Wayne Alexander
|Old Lyme, Conn.
|Assistant Principal
|Jeffrey Alstadt
|Crescent City, Ill.
|District Administrator, Randall School District, Wis. (K-8)
|Raymond L. Bryant, Jr.
|Locust Grove, Ga.
|Consultant
|Sean Chance
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Administrator, Pembroke Pines Charter Schools
|George J. Chidiac
|Bayville, N.J.
|Superintendent (2,000 students)
|Peri-Anne Chobot
|Elkridge, Md.
|Prep School Principal
|Colleen Conklin
|Flagler Beach
|Flagler County School Board member, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle Gaetz Aerospace Institute
|Kim Eger
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Education Superintendent for Arizona Juvenile Corrections
|Curtis Ellis
|Palm Coast
|Principal, Putnam Academy of Arts and Science
|Andrei E. Ghelman
|Naples, Fla.
|Adjunct Professor, FGCU
|Terence N. Hayes
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Retired Superintendent
|Eric T. Jackson
|Sarasota, Fla.
|High School Principal
|Earl Johnson
|Palm Coast
|Leadership and Operations Director, Flagler Schools
|Matthew T. Liberatore
|Chicago
|Director of Professional Learning and Student Services
|Matthew Lutz
|Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|Assistant Superintendent (4,300 students)
|Erin McMahon
|East Falmouth, Mass.
|Adjunct Professor
|Cathy Mittelstadt
|Palm Coast
|Deputy Superintendent, St. Johns County Schools
|Carl E. Moore
|New Smyrna Beach
|Chemistry, AP Teacher, Father Lopez High School
|Terry L. Nelson
|Sparta, Ga.
|Former Administrator
|Yaw L. Obeng
|Burlington, Vt.
|Superintendent (4,000 students)
|Vernon R. Orndorff
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Superintendent, Milford District (200 students)
|Anthony D. Pack
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Regional Education Administrator
|Nigel Pillay
|St. Augustine
|Elementary School Principal
|Michael G. Raso
|Davenport, Iowa
|Superintendent (5,000 students)
|Jeff Reaves
|Edgewater, Fla.
|Principal, Matanzas High School
|Randy Shearouse
|Springfield, Ga.
|Superintendent (12,000 students)
|David M. Schmittou
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|District Curriculum Director
|Eric T. Stair
|loomsburg, Pa.
|High School Principal
|Bruce Thomas
|Akron, Ohio
|Superintendent of 3 Charter Schools (580 students)
|Nicolas Dusan Wade
|Bolingbrook, Ill.
|Superintendent (3,000 students)
|Ron Wagner
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|Associate Superintendent
|Tenille Wallace
|Flagler Beach
|Elementary School Principal
|Jeff Williamson
|Show Low, Ariz.
|Superintendent, Bureau of Indian Education
|Michael Winters
|Sun City, Ariz.
|District Administrator, Madison District Schools (6,000 students)
|Janet Womack
|Prosper, Texas
|Consultant
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
