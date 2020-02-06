Thursday Briefing: Ultimate Abba at the Auditorium, Missing Information, Palm Coast Open, Coronavirus

Today: Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Thursday Night: Breezy, cooler. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 201

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: cavalcade.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Adbacadabra, the Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Returning for the second year in a row, Adbacadabra promises to continue the momentum by performing 20 of the group’s greatest hits in full ABBA fashion and flair. You won’t be able to sit still in your seats as songs like S.O.S., Super Trooper and Dancing Queen are re–created with such precision you’ll think you were listening to the originals themselves. The melodies of Fernando and Chiquitita will rekindle those feelings of first loves. Take a Chance on Me and Voulez Vous will lift you out of your seats to dance! Tickets $29-39.

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 7. This month our speakers include Carla Christianson from the League of Women Voters, and a representative from the Joan Anthony campaign for Circuit Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida – Group 14.

A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9

Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8

Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7

Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am

Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8

Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by