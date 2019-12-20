Christmas Briefing: Last Briefing of the Year, Ten Tenors at the Auditorium, Solstice Celebration, Roth’s Christmas

Weekend of Dec. 20-22: Showers expected on and off all weekend, highs in the lower 70s, lows in the 50s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

This is the last Daily or Weekend Briefing of the year. The Briefing will return on Monday, January 6. Meanwhile, help us recharge: contribute to FlaglerLive or become a monthly subscriber.

Friday and Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: Christmas Brunch with Santa 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Put on your favorite Christmas sweater and enjoy a visit from Jolly Ole’ St. Nick. Bring your favorite batch of cookies for a cookie exchange. Brunch and refreshments will be served. $7/person. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Classic Christmas Radio Show” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Saturday: Sunrise Solstice Celebration: Join Ranger Joe for a discussion on using the changing of the season to reconnect with nature and natural cycles, all while enjoying a beautiful sunrise on our beach. Meet in the Beach parking lot. Park entry fees apply. Registration not required. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast.

Saturday: Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.

Saturday: First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]

Saturday: Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.

Saturday: Free Flag Football and Cheer Clinics, 10 a.m. to noon, Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler Bull Sharks is a nonprofit 501c3 organized and run by local moms. We are proud to be a part of such a great and growing community of children. Our events will consist of: Flag Football Drills and Fundamentals. All of the coaches participating in this event are certified through USA Football and have completed background checks. Sideline cheer clinic which includes some tumbling and stunts. Fun games for the whole family! Potato sack races. Tug of War. Relay races and much more. Ages 5-17 are welcome. There is also an area for the little ones so that they are kept entertained while their siblings participate. Bubbles, Chalk, Hula Hoops, Jump ropes, etc.. Come on out and join us! 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Ten Tenors, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. The TEN Tenors are undoubtedly one of Australia’s most successful touring entertainment groups of all time, with more than 90 million people worldwide witnessing their unmistakable charm, camaraderie and vocal power. Following 17 years of sell–out performances across the globe, including more than 2000 of their own headline concerts, The TEN Tenors have cemented their place as one of the worlds most loved classically based contemporary music groups. Tickets $29-39.

