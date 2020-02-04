Tuesday Briefing: Morley’s Litter Gitter, Superintendent Search, Vacation Rentals, Palm Coast Open

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County Homeless & Housing Taskforce, a part of FlaglerCares, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall in Town Center.

Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting: The committee meets at 6 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public and its participants must abide by the Sunshine Law. Committee members will cull through 29 applications for superintendent and provide a list of candidates to the school board by February 19, from which the board will choose candidates to interview. The advisory board’s work and suggestions are non-binding. In other words, school board members may choose to add their own choices to interview, whether the candidate appears on the advisory board’s list or not. Each school board member appointed four individuals to the committee, though the individuals appointed by Colleen Conklin have been excluded since she applied to be superintendent.

The Hammock Community Association holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, Palm Coast. Adam Morley will explain the Litter Gitter program that works to ensure that our local waterways stay clean and healthy while giving volunteers an opportunity to get their hands dirty and to do their part.

Vacation rentals: The House Government Operations & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 1011), filed by Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, and Rep. Mike La Rosa, R-St. Cloud, that would take away power from cities and counties to regulate vacation rental properties. The bill would “preempt” regulation of vacation rentals to the state. Supporters of such preemption point, at least in part, to the property rights of people who decide to use platforms such as Airbnb to rent out homes or parts of homes. But critics contend that such rentals, in many cases, have turned into commercial operations in residential areas. (Tuesday, noon, Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach. This meeting has been cancelled.

Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting, starting with a Quick Tips speaker at 7 p.m. and a guest speaker at 7:30, at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. The club focuses on educating members on local fishing techniques, laws and regulations. Non-members are always welcome as well. Click here to become a member. Membership is $70 a year for an individual.

African American Composers Concert: In celebration of Black History Month, Stetson music students and faculty present a concert of music by African-American composers, including works rarely performed. This concert pays tribute to the contribution of many men and women whose varied works are seldom heard by modern audiences. You don’t want to miss this concert!

Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

Singles Qualifying: Feb. 3-4

Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9

Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8

Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7

Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am

Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8

Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

