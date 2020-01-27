Today: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 168

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: laureate.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

In Court: The sentencing of Princess Williams is scheduled for 11 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Williams, 22, was charged with attempted felony murder, attempted armed robbery and burglary with a firearm, all first-degree felonies, in the shooting of Carl Saint-Felix on White Star Drive in Palm Coast in October 2018, leaving Saint-Felix in critical condition. He survived. It was a previously arranged drug deal.

Mayor Milissa Holland hosts a Literacy Breakfast with the Mayor at Rymfire Elementary’s gym, 1425 Rymfire Dr, Palm Coast, at 8:15 a.m., kicking off Literacy Week.

The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Advisory Council meets at 7 p.m. in the Bulldog Learning Center.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

