Thursday Briefing: Teacher and School Employee of the Year Gala, VP Rick Staly, Inspired Mic

Today: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 134

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: amain.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.

The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.

Teacher and Support Employee of the Year Gala: All winners from our individual school and department Teachers and Support Employees of the Year will be celebrated during a gala at Flagler Auditorium, Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is at this event the District Teacher and Support Employee of the Year will be named. They will then go on to represent Flagler Schools in statewide competition. The nominees:

“Fireflies,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Retired schoolteacher Eleanor lives a quiet life alone as the most respected woman in a tiny town in Texas. A hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating her house and her life. Can the sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is the gossip true that Abel isn’t all he seems to be? The whole town is talking. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

