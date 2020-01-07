Tuesday Briefing: Snelgrove Trial, Suicide Prevention, Chess on the Porch, Palm Coast’s 20th Anniversary

Today: Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: Jury selection continues for a second day in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase begins with jury selection, which may take all week, as lawyers must find 12 jurors and two alternates willing to potentially impose the death penalty. Before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 101 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:

The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting. The board will discuss a new suicide prevention policy, which you can read here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall in Town Center. The council will get a series of presentations, including an update on cell towers in the city and on the 2020 census. The city will also proclaim its 20th anniversary and the council is expected to approve an electric-vehicle charging station at City Hall.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.

Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

The Flagler County Homeless & Housing Taskforce, a part of FlaglerCares, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

