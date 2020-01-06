Monday Briefing: 911 Center’s Training Milestone, Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge, Snelgrove Death Penalty Phase

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Classes resume today for all Flagler County school district students.

In Court: Jury selection begins in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase begins with jury selection, which may take all week, as lawyers must find 12 jurors and two alternates willing to potentially impose the death penalty. Before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 402 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:

Today Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Auditions for “Ripcord” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell: The Playhouse is holding auditions for “Ripcord,” the 2016 David Lindsay-Abaire play, January 5 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Production dates are still March 6 to 24. Here’s what’s needed:

2 Females, 60s to 80s, Lead roles

1 Male, 20s to 30s, Supporting role

2 Males, 20s to 40s, multiple roles

1 Female, 20s ot 40s, multiple roles.

Ages shown are suggested ages of the characters. ALL ages and ethnicities are invited to audition.

