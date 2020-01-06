Sitemap

Monday Briefing: 911 Center’s Training Milestone, Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge, Snelgrove Death Penalty Phase

The Flagler County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center is now a certified training center as well, which means training 911 dispatcher will be done in-house.At Sheriff Rick Staly’s direction, a Training and Relief Supervisor position was created for the Communications Center at the end of 2017. Supervisor Genice Caccavale was tasked with creating an approved training program that would certify the agency’s Communications Center as an approved training center and offer employees professional and standardized training in-house. Previously, all new communications employees had to take the Public Safety Tele-communicator class offered through an outside program which costs the agency $550 per employee to attend. With the training now in-house, those funds can be reallocated. The agency will charge outside agencies if their employees attend classes as a reimbursement to taxpayers. The Communications Center is an accredited 9-1-1 center and serves as the county-wide Public Safety Answering Point for all Emergency 9-1-1 calls, non-emergency phone calls, and provides dispatch services for the Sheriff’s Office, the cities of Bunnell and Flagler Beach Police Departments, Flagler County Fire/Rescue, the City of Palm Coast Fire Department, and the Flagler Beach Fire Department. (FCSO)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 66
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: lollapalooza.
The Live Community Calendar
“I know a wise old Buddhist monk who, in a speech to his fellow countrymen, once said he’d love to know why someone who boasts that he is the cleverest, the strongest, the bravest or the most gifted man on earth is thought ridiculous and embarrassing, whereas if, instead of ‘I’, he says, ‘we are the most intelligent, the strongest, the bravest and the most gifted people on earth’, his fellow countrymen applaud enthusiastically and call him a patriot. For there is nothing patriotic about it. One can be attached to one’s own country without needing to insist that the rest of the world’s inhabitants are worthless. But as more and more people were taken in by this sort of nonsense, the menace to peace grew greater.”

–From E.H. Gombrich’s “A Little History of the World” (1935).

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

Classes resume today for all Flagler County school district students.

david snelgroveIn Court: Jury selection begins in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase begins with jury selection, which may take all week, as lawyers must find 12 jurors and two alternates willing to potentially impose the death penalty. Before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, starting at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 402 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:

Today Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Auditions for “Ripcord” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell: The Playhouse is holding auditions for “Ripcord,” the 2016 David Lindsay-Abaire play, January 5 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Production dates are still March 6 to 24. Here’s what’s needed:
2 Females, 60s to 80s, Lead roles
1 Male, 20s to 30s, Supporting role
2 Males, 20s to 40s, multiple roles
1 Female, 20s ot 40s, multiple roles.
Ages shown are suggested ages of the characters. ALL ages and ethnicities are invited to audition.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

big red bus schedule going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

  • Monday: Banfield Pet Hospital, 5270 State Road 100 (Target Shopping center), Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to noon.
  • Monday: Market Street Memory Care, 2 Corporate Drive, Palm Coast, 1 to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday: Windsor of Palm Coast, 50 Town Court, 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Bealls, 1210 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCAL ‘PREEMPTION’ EYED: The group Integrity Florida will hold a news conference to release a report about increased attempts by the Legislature to “preempt” the authority of local governments. (Monday, 11 a.m., Florida Press Center, 336 East College Ave., Tallahassee.)

AXIOS FOUNDERS SPEAK IN PALM BEACH: Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, co-founders of the media company Axios, will speak to the Forum Cub of the Palm Beaches. (Monday, noon, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Cohen Pavilion, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.)

JACKSONVILLE INTERCHANGE DISCUSSED: The Florida Department of Transportation will hold an open house to discuss an interchange improvement project at Butler Boulevard and San Pablo Road. (Monday, 4:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic, Cannaday Building, Kinne Auditorium, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville.)
 

 

Few U.S. Adults Oppose Marijuana Legalization: “Nearly 90 percent of Americans are in favor of legalizing marijuana, according to a September study conducted by Pew Research. At 69 percent of approval, marijuana legalization was most common among 18 to 29-year-olds. At 12 percent, it was least common among Republicans.”

marijuana legalization

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell
Jan 6 @ 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

alcoholics anonymous flagler palm coastAlcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.

narcotics anonymous palm coast flaglerNarcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.

For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.

For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.

Nar-Anon Meeting for Families and Friends of Addicts @ St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else's addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend.

Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers.  If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:

Flagler Playhouse Auditions for “Ripcord” @ Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Auditions for “Ripcord at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell: The Playhouse is holding auditions for “Ripcord,” the 2016 David Lindsay-Abaire play, January 5 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Production dates are still March 6 to 24. Here’s what’s needed:
2 Females, 60s to 80s, Lead roles
1 Male, 20s to 30s, Supporting role
2 Males, 20s to 40s, multiple roles
1 Female, 20s ot 40s, multiple roles.
Ages shown are suggested ages of the characters. ALL ages and ethnicities are invited to audition.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon Meetings
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else's drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time.

For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Jan
7
Tue
Learn the Basics of Your Computer @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors.

Flagler County Housing and Homelessness Taskforce @ Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.
Tickets
The Flagler County Homeless & Housing Taskforce, a part of FlaglerCares, meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Flagler County School Board Agenda Workshop @ Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, Room 3, 3rd floor.
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting. The board will discuss a new suyicide prevenjtion policy, which you can read here.

The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

See previous board meeting videos here.

The School Board members and their email addresses:

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board @ City Hall, 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
Flagler Beach's Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.

The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:

Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021

Chess on the Porch at the Humidor @ European Village, 101 Palm Harbor, Palm Coast.
Chess on the Porch (and backgammon): The Humidor at European Village hosts an open chess evening starting at 6 p.m. Anyone and everyone welcome. Bring your chessboard if you have one. Great beer and wine, plus cigars. 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. Call 386.445.2221.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall in Town Center. The council will get a series of presentations, including an update on cell towers in the city and on the 2020 census. The city will also proclaim its 20th anniversary and the council is expected to approve an electric-vehicle charging station at City Hall.

Jan
8
Wed
Public Safety Coordinating Council @ Emergency Operations Center
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children's Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Bunnell Code Enforcement Board Meeting @ 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.

Jan
9
Thu
Flagler Beach City Commission Meeting @ City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Suzie Johnston of Grand Living Realty, Salty Church and the Flagler County Education Foundation will get certificates of appreciation for organizing the 2019 Holiday at the Beach Parade, while the Flagler Women's Club and the Beachfront grille will get certificates for their volunteer efforts in the Feed Flagler Beach Program. First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach's request for a special exception to build a church will be heard.

Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:

Countywide Spelling Bee at Wadsworth Elementary @ Wadsworth Elementary School Cafeteria, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.
Countywide Spelling Bee at Wadsworth Elementary: The top spellers among schools in Flagler County will go head-to-head at 6 p.m. at Wadsworth Elementary School. The Spelling Bee is open to the public. The winner will go on to represent Flagler Schools at the First Coast Regional Spelling Bee scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Jacksonville University.

Bunnell Elementary:
5th Grade: Xander Lascano
6th Grade: Holly Kittrell

Belle Terre Elementary:
5th Grade: Geovany Ramirez
6th Grade: Aiyana Cayetano

Old Kings Elementary:
5th Grade: Samuel Bowes
6th Grade: Robert Yost

Rymfire Elementary:
5th Grade: Stephanie Vargas
6th Grade: Eva Sites

Wadsworth Elementary:
5th Grade: Ryleigh Wooters
6th Grade: Caleb Hart

Buddy Taylor Middle:
7th Grade: I’Yonna Robinson
8th Grade: Gabriel Ciolino

Indian Trails Middle:
7th Grade: Jeffrey Powell, Jr.
8th Grade: Glynnis Gong

Christ the King Lutheran School:
6th Grade: Faith-Ann Dailey
8th Grade: Caleb Rimpel

National Ballet of Odessa Presents: Romeo and Juliet @ Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.
National Ballet of Odessa Presents: Romeo and Juliet, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. The internationally acclaimed National Ballet Theatre of Odessa returns to the Flagler Auditorium with a timeless tale of tragic love. This full–scale production, set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on the William Shakespeare classic, features 55 of Europe's brightest ballet stars. Tickets $29-39.

Jan
10
Fri
Weekend Farmers’ Markets, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Marineland
Three farmers' markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers' market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. The European Village Farmers' Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers' Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad's parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Coffee Series: Hewitt’s Revolutionary War Sawmill and Dam @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
Coffee Series: "Hewitt's Revolutionary War Sawmill and Dam" with Tina Morrison from the Florida Agricultural Museum. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. Dec. 4: www.parksandrec.fun/adults.

Photographer Kirsty Mitchell at the Museum of Art DeLand @ Museum of Art-DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd.
The Museum of Art-DeLand welcomes its inaugural exhibition of the 2020 season, Wonderland: Photographs by Kirsty Mitchell, opening January 10, running through March 29, 2020, Museum of Art-DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Featuring a selection of large-scale artworks accompanied by videos documenting the artist's creative process, this showcase is among the first to introduce Kirsty Mitchell's spectacular photographs to American museum audiences.

photographer Kirsty Mitchell
Kirsty Mitchell, The Fade of Fallen Memories, 2014.
Palm Coast Book Club @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required.

“Fireflies,” at the Daytona Playhouse @ Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach.
"Fireflies," at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Retired schoolteacher Eleanor lives a quiet life alone as the most respected woman in a tiny town in Texas. A hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating her house and her life. Can the sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is the gossip true that Abel isn't all he seems to be? The whole town is talking. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8.

Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.

About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.

Jan
11
Sat
Midnight Fishing Frenzy @ Flagler Beach Pier
Midnight Fishing Frenzy at the Flagler Beach Pier. The frenzy is set for every second Saturday of the month, midnight to 6 a.m.

DSC Spring Sign-Up Day @ Daytona Beach Campus, Wetherell Center (Bldg. 100),  1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.
With the spring semester around the corner, it's time for students returning and new to college to lock in their schedule. Daytona State College offers an easy-access, no-cost session next month to make registration a simple one-stop process. Enrollment Day on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the College's Daytona Beach Campus provides an opportunity for students to complete everything from admission to registration.
How it works: Students start by completing a Daytona State application, then meet with an Admissions Advisor and Financial Aid Counselor, take an assessment test (if applicable), meet with an Academic Advisor, and then lock in their schedule. Daytona Beach Campus, Wetherell Center (Bldg. 100),  1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.  Students unable to attend Enrollment Day can take advantage of Daytona State’s extended registration hours for spring classes, Jan. 6-24, 2020:

  • Daytona Beach Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday
  • DeLand Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday
  • Deltona Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday & Wednesday
  • Flagler/Palm Coast Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday & Thursday
  • New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday & Tuesday
  • Note: Fridays, the campuses are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Enrollment Day event, email [email protected] or call (386) 506-4471.

First Aid and CPR/AED Class @ Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast.
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person.

Human Trafficking Awareness Walk @ Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach.
Some 100,000 victims a year. (Lizzy Grafik)
Light the Way, Walk With Me is Human Trafficking Awareness Day with a Walk over the Flagler Beach Bridge. Meet

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park @ 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

AAUW Flagler Presents Causes and Effects of Poverty on Florida’s Women by Mary Gatta @ Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast.
dr gattaAmerican Association of University Women (AAUW) presents an insightful and thought-provoking discussion about the causes and effects of poverty on women of Florida, led by Mary Gatta, PhD. Plan to attend the monthly General Meeting at 11:00 am, in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Golf Club. Gatta is an Associate Professor of Sociology at City University of New York. She earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in Sociology from Rutgers University, along with a B.A. in Social Science from Providence College. Her area of expertise includes gender and public policy, low wage workers, earnings inequality, and evaluation research on workforce projects. Dr. Gatta’s work has resulted in the publication of books, articles, and policy papers, including Waiting on Retirement: Aging and Economic Insecurity in Low Wage Work. She will soon come to Flagler County to address economic insecurity with African-American women. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected] by January 8, 2020.

 

“Fireflies,” at the Daytona Playhouse @ Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach.
“Fireflies,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Retired schoolteacher Eleanor lives a quiet life alone as the most respected woman in a tiny town in Texas. A hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating her house and her life. Can the sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is the gossip true that Abel isn’t all he seems to be? The whole town is talking. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.

About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.

Jan
12
Sun
“Fireflies,” at the Daytona Playhouse @ Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach.
“Fireflies,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Retired schoolteacher Eleanor lives a quiet life alone as the most respected woman in a tiny town in Texas. A hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating her house and her life. Can the sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is the gossip true that Abel isn’t all he seems to be? The whole town is talking. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.

About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.

Jan
13
Mon
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell
alcoholics anonymous flagler palm coastAlcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.

narcotics anonymous palm coast flaglerNarcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.

For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.

For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.

Flagler County Commission @ Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

Contact the commissioners by email:

See the Flagler County District Map.

Flagler Land Acquisition Committee @ Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.

Committee members:

Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020

Flagler County Library Board of Trustees @ 2500 Palm Coast Parkway.
flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.

The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21

Nar-Anon Meeting for Families and Friends of Addicts @ St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.

Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers.  If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:

Read more
Bunnell City Commission Meeting @ 201 West Moody Boulevard.
bunnell logoThe Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

The city commissioners’ email:

  • Mayor Catherine Robinson
  • Commissioner John Rogers
  • Commissioner Bill Baxley
  • Commissioner Donnie Nobles
  • Commissioner Jan Reeger
  • City Manager Alvin Jackson
    The Bunnell City Commission. From left, Jan Reeger, John Rogers, Bill Baxley, Mayor Catherine Robinson and Donnie Nobles.
    The Bunnell City Commission. From left, Jan Reeger, John Rogers, Bill Baxley, Mayor Catherine Robinson and Donnie Nobles.
    Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon Meetings
    Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.

    For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

    Jan
    14
    Tue
    Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee @ Government Services Building
    The flagler county commission government logo Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission  established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica,  386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.

    Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team Meeting @ FTI, 5400 E. Hwy 100
    Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.

    Palm Coast City Council Workshop @ City Hall
    palm coast city logoThe Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center…

    Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

    St. Johns River Water Management District Board Meeting @ 4049 Reid Street, Palatka.
    st johns river water management district logoThe St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.

    Flagler County Planning Board @ Government Services Building
    flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

    See full agendas here.

    Rita Rudner at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. After appearing in several Broadway musicals, including “Follies” and “Mack and Mabel”, Rita Rudner began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. She performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in NY three times and the Universal Amphitheatre in L.A. twice. Rita is now officially the longest–running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. Tickets $29-39.

    Robert Milne, Pianist @ Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.
    Robert Milne: A performance by this ragtime and honky-tonk pianist, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. It’s a free concert.

    Jan
    15
    Wed
    Flagler County Technical Review Committee @ Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
    flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.

    Flagler Tourist Development Council @ Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell
    flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

    The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.

    Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.

    Blue Power 2020 Action Forum @ African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway)
    The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

    Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

    Flagler County Contractor Review Board @ Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
    flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

    The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.

