Thursday Briefing: Countywide Spelling Bee, Romeo and Juliet, Snelgrove Trial,

Today: Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: CWarmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Drought Index: 77

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: The prosecution continues to put on its case starting at 9 a.m. in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase began with jury selection Monday and Tuesday. A jury of six men and six women was seated Tuesday afternoon. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Suzie Johnston of Grand Living Realty, Salty Church and the Flagler County Education Foundation will get certificates of appreciation for organizing the 2019 Holiday at the Beach Parade, while the Flagler Women’s Club and the Beachfront grille will get certificates for their volunteer efforts in the Feed Flagler Beach Program. First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach’s request for a special exception to build a church will be heard. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.

Countywide Spelling Bee at Wadsworth Elementary: The top spellers among schools in Flagler County will go head-to-head at 6 p.m. at Wadsworth Elementary School. The Spelling Bee is open to the public. The winner will go on to represent Flagler Schools at the First Coast Regional Spelling Bee scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Jacksonville University. The winner of the regional spelling bee advances to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled in May in the Washington, DC area. The following is a list of the winners from the individual schools who will be competing:

Bunnell Elementary:

5th Grade: Xander Lascano

6th Grade: Holly Kittrell

Belle Terre Elementary:

5th Grade: Geovany Ramirez

6th Grade: Aiyana Cayetano

Old Kings Elementary:

5th Grade: Samuel Bowes

6th Grade: Robert Yost

Rymfire Elementary:

5th Grade: Stephanie Vargas

6th Grade: Eva Sites

Wadsworth Elementary:

5th Grade: Ryleigh Wooters

6th Grade: Caleb Hart

Buddy Taylor Middle:

7th Grade: I’Yonna Robinson

8th Grade: Gabriel Ciolino

Indian Trails Middle:

7th Grade: Jeffrey Powell, Jr.

8th Grade: Glynnis Gong

Christ the King Lutheran School:

6th Grade: Faith-Ann Dailey

8th Grade: Caleb Rimpel

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

National Ballet of Odessa Presents: Romeo and Juliet, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. The internationally acclaimed National Ballet Theatre of Odessa returns to the Flagler Auditorium with a timeless tale of tragic love. This full–scale production, set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on the William Shakespeare classic, features 55 of Europe’s brightest ballet stars. Tickets $29-39.

Legislative priorities: The Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a breakfast meeting to discuss legislative priorities for the Daytona Beach area. 7:30 a.m., Halifax River Yacht Club, 331 South Beach St., Daytona Beach.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by