Wednesday Briefing: Palm Coast’s Popeyes, Snelgrove Trial Day 3, Paws to Read, Pirro at Tiger Bay

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 74
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: exemplum.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“Oh, facts–what are facts? Just the way a thing happens to look at a given minute…”
–From Edith Wharton’s “The Triumph of Night” (1914).
Previously:
Hashish | Patriotism as chauvinism | Smell of Christmas | The novel | Defeating Trump | Jefferson’s ideals | Another world | Mark Twain | What we care about | Free speech | The United States of Amnesia | Might is wrong | Quacks | The unwealthy | Time | Memory | If there is a Hell | Life unchanging | Mad presidents | Cancellation of Colin Kaepernick | Lincoln | Speak like Socrates | Equal rights | Sumner’s sex | Sojourner Truth’s truth | Invisible woman | Norilsk
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.
In Court: Opening arguments are at 9 a.m. in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase began with jury selection Monday and Tuesday. A jury of six men and six women was seated Tuesday afternoon. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, in Courtroom 402 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:
- For Jury in Double-Murderer Case, Snelgrove’s Mental Disability Is a Gray Matter of Life and Death
- 20 Years After Double Murder in Palm Coast, David Snelgrove Faces Death Penalty Trial for 3rd Time
- On and Off Death Row for 17 Years, Palm Coast Double-Murderer David Snelgrove Loses One More Motion
- For David Snelgrove, Sentenced in Palm Coast Double-Murder in 2000, Execution Again In Question
- In Latest Complication, Judge Craig Recuses Himself From David Snelgrove Death Row Case
- Supreme Court Orders New Sentencing of Palm Coast Double-Murderer on Death Row
- 15 Years After Palm Coast Double Murder, David Snelgrove Is Back in Court, Contesting Death Sentence
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, was to meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. The meeting has yet again been cancelled.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro will speak during an annual dinner event held by the Tiger Bay Club of Volusia County. 5 p.m., Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront, 100 North Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Bealls, 1210 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, December 30-31
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, December 30
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, December 30
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, December 30
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, December 30
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, December 30
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, December 30
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
‘FISCALLY CONSTRAINED’ COUNTIES CONSIDERED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will take up issues related to “fiscally constrained” counties in rural areas. (Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
CLIMATE RESILIENCE AT ISSUE: The Tampa Bay Regional Resiliency Coalition will continue a two-day “Resilience Leadership Summit” to discuss planning for the effects of climate change. Speakers are expected to include state Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg. (Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., Hilton Carillon Park Hotel, 950 Lake Carillon Dr., St. Petersburg.)
YOUTHS DISCUSS CLIMATE CHANGE: A panel discussion will be held about a lawsuit that eight youths filed against the state over addressing climate change. The discussion is expected to include youths and their attorneys. A hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled later in the day in Leon County circuit court. (Wednesday, panel discussion at 9:30 a.m., Florida State University College of Law, 425 West Jefferson St., Tallahassee. Hearing at 1:30 p.m., Leon County Courthouse, 301 South Monroe St., Tallahassee.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Tariff Hike Would Hit U.S. Wine Lovers Where It Hurts: “If the Trump administration makes good on its threat to impose a 100 percent tariff on European wines in retaliation for EU subsidies to Airbus, it wouldn’t just hurt Europe’s biggest wine producers, who could probably sell their esteemed product elsewhere (hello China!), it would also hurt many American businesses (importers, restaurants, etc.) and finally U.S. consumers themselves.”
DSC’s Florida Lifestyle Institute Announces History Course for Seniors
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Suzie Johnston of Grand Living Realty, Salty Church and the Flagler County Education Foundation will get certificates of appreciation for organizing the 2019 Holiday at the Beach Parade, while the Flagler Women’s Club and the Beachfront grille will get certificates for their volunteer efforts in the Feed Flagler Beach Program. First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach’s request for a special exception to build a church will be heard. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Mayor, City Commissioners and City Manager emails:
Countywide Spelling Bee at Wadsworth Elementary: The top spellers among schools in Flagler County will go head-to-head at 6 p.m. at Wadsworth Elementary School. The Spelling Bee is open to the public. The winner will go on to represent Flagler Schools at the First Coast Regional Spelling Bee scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Jacksonville University. The winner of the regional spelling bee advances to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee scheduled in May in the Washington, DC area. The following is a list of the winners from the individual schools who will be competing:
Bunnell Elementary:
5th Grade: Xander Lascano
6th Grade: Holly Kittrell
Belle Terre Elementary:
5th Grade: Geovany Ramirez
6th Grade: Aiyana Cayetano
Old Kings Elementary:
5th Grade: Samuel Bowes
6th Grade: Robert Yost
Rymfire Elementary:
5th Grade: Stephanie Vargas
6th Grade: Eva Sites
Wadsworth Elementary:
5th Grade: Ryleigh Wooters
6th Grade: Caleb Hart
Buddy Taylor Middle:
7th Grade: I’Yonna Robinson
8th Grade: Gabriel Ciolino
Indian Trails Middle:
7th Grade: Jeffrey Powell, Jr.
8th Grade: Glynnis Gong
Christ the King Lutheran School:
6th Grade: Faith-Ann Dailey
8th Grade: Caleb Rimpel
National Ballet of Odessa Presents: Romeo and Juliet, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. The internationally acclaimed National Ballet Theatre of Odessa returns to the Flagler Auditorium with a timeless tale of tragic love. This full–scale production, set to the music of Sergey Prokofiev and based on the William Shakespeare classic, features 55 of Europe’s brightest ballet stars. Tickets $29-39.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Museum of Art-DeLand welcomes its inaugural exhibition of the 2020 season, Wonderland: Photographs by Kirsty Mitchell, opening January 10, running through March 29, 2020, Museum of Art-DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Featuring a selection of large-scale artworks accompanied by videos documenting the artist’s creative process, this showcase is among the first to introduce Kirsty Mitchell’s spectacular photographs to American museum audiences. A trained fashion designer, Mitchell has worked with international labels such as Alexander McQueen and Hussein Chalayan. Drawing from these experiences, Mitchell created elaborate costumes and props and collaborated with hair and make-up artist Elbie Van Eeden to compose and then photograph astonishingly beautiful, fantastical scenes in the lush local landscape of her childhood home in Surrey, England. As seen in Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar, The Royal Photographic Society, and more, Wonderland is the culmination of a five-year labor of love honoring Mitchell’s late mother Maureen, a school teacher whose passion for folklore, fairy tales, and children’s literature inspired an entire community.
Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required. Book title and registration at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
With the spring semester around the corner, it’s time for students returning and new to college to lock in their schedule. Daytona State College offers an easy-access, no-cost session next month to make registration a simple one-stop process. Enrollment Day on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the College’s Daytona Beach Campus provides an opportunity for students to complete everything from admission to registration.
How it works: Students start by completing a Daytona State application, then meet with an Admissions Advisor and Financial Aid Counselor, take an assessment test (if applicable), meet with an Academic Advisor, and then lock in their schedule. Daytona Beach Campus, Wetherell Center (Bldg. 100), 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. Students unable to attend Enrollment Day can take advantage of Daytona State’s extended registration hours for spring classes, Jan. 6-24, 2020:
- Daytona Beach Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday
- DeLand Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday
- Deltona Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday & Wednesday
- Flagler/Palm Coast Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday & Thursday
- New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater Campus – 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday & Tuesday
- Note: Fridays, the campuses are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the Enrollment Day event, email [email protected] or call (386) 506-4471.
First Aid and CPR/AED Class, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Oct. 10 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and [email protected]
Light the Way, Walk With Me is Human Trafficking Awareness Day with a Walk over the Flagler Beach Bridge. Meet up at Wadsworth Park on the west side of the bridge to walk at 9 a.m. to support survivors and victims of human trafficking. Sponsored by the Freedom7 HT Task Force and the Department of Juvenile Justice. Contact Deanna Johnson for more info [email protected]
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) presents an insightful and thought-provoking discussion about the causes and effects of poverty on women of Florida, led by Mary Gatta, PhD. Plan to attend the monthly General Meeting at 11:00 am, in the main dining room of Pine Lakes Golf Club. Gatta is an Associate Professor of Sociology at City University of New York. She earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in Sociology from Rutgers University, along with a B.A. in Social Science from Providence College. Her area of expertise includes gender and public policy, low wage workers, earnings inequality, and evaluation research on workforce projects. Dr. Gatta’s work has resulted in the publication of books, articles, and policy papers, including Waiting on Retirement: Aging and Economic Insecurity in Low Wage Work. She will soon come to Flagler County to address economic insecurity with African-American women. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected] by January 8, 2020.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
Rita Rudner at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. After appearing in several Broadway musicals, including “Follies” and “Mack and Mabel”, Rita Rudner began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. She performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in NY three times and the Universal Amphitheatre in L.A. twice. Rita is now officially the longest–running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. Tickets $29-39.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Book Sale And Classic Cars at Flagler County Library: An outdoor book sale offering great bargains on everything from books to puzzles and great cars on display is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The Friends of the Flagler County Library and the Wheels In Motion car club are joining forces to offer an interesting Saturday event with a bake sale. The public is invited to the book sale and car show on the west end of the Library parking lot at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW in Palm Coast. “We will have a wide variety of material from hardcover books, trade paperbacks, mass market paperbacks, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books, book sets, children’s books, puzzles and activity books and more,” Friends president elect Peggy Mattingly said. “All items will be priced well below retail value. We have a back log of material and everything must go.” Checks with valid Identification and larger denominations of cash will be accepted. Since it is an outdoor sale a rain date of December 25 is scheduled. For more information call 386-446-6763.
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
