Wednesday Briefing: Palm Coast’s Popeyes, Snelgrove Trial Day 3, Paws to Read, Pirro at Tiger Bay

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: Opening arguments are at 9 a.m. in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase began with jury selection Monday and Tuesday. A jury of six men and six women was seated Tuesday afternoon. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, in Courtroom 402 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:

The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, was to meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. The meeting has yet again been cancelled.

The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro will speak during an annual dinner event held by the Tiger Bay Club of Volusia County. 5 p.m., Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront, 100 North Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by