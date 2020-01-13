Monday Briefing: Tourism Grant Revamp, Short-Term Rentals Again, Snelgrove Trial Day 6

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 90

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: indagate.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: In the sixth day of trial, the defense is expected to conclude its case starting at 9 a.m. in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The prosecution may then put on rebuttal witnesses. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase began with jury selection Monday and Tuesday. A jury of six men and six women was seated Tuesday afternoon. The prosecution put on its case on Wednesday and Thursday. The defense began to present its case Thursday afternoon. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The commission will consider changing the eligibility for tourism capital grants, broadening those eligible to apply (from only local governments to local governments and non-profits), while eliminating the limit of two grants per five-year period for any one organization, or the $150,000 limit on grants. The change, though significant, is on the commission’s consent agenda, which may be approved without discussion unless a commissioner or a member of the public requests that the item be pulled for discussion. The council will also consider approving $56,000 in discretionary tourism grants. It will consider approving an agreement with Palm Coast on the use of the county’s public safety communications network–what had previously been a point of contention between the county and the city, but has more recently become more of a routine item. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to talk about budget guidelines and the commission’s mission statement.

The St . Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka, at 10 a.m. While the St. Johns District’s governing board meetings are routinely held on Tuesdays, the board moved its January meeting date to Monday to accommodate interest in the start of the 2020 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee, which begins Jan. 14.

Lawmakers debate short-term rentals: The Senate Innovation, Industry, and Technology Committee takes up Senate Bill 1128, which define vacation rentals as residential in nature and largely pre-empts local governments from regulating the industry. The issue is of special concern to Flagler County government, which since 2014 has regulated short-term rentals on the barrier island thanks to a state law that restored local authority. The proposed law would scale back that authority. See the committee’s website and link to meeting video here.

The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. The commission will consider a request for additional funds regarding the boarding of dogs involved in animal abuse cases. (See details.) See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by