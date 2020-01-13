Monday Briefing: Tourism Grant Revamp, Short-Term Rentals Again, Snelgrove Trial Day 6

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
“From everything I read I learned that you had to have courage, that courage was perhaps the supreme attribute, that you have to be honest and sincere in all your dealings and that you must never let others down. In addition, that you must never give in, never give up, because if you have been resolute, upright, brave, and honest, however lonely it has made you and however alone you stand, in the end you are rewarded. I thought a lot about that, it was one of the thoughts I embraced when I was alone, that one day I would be back here and be someone. That I would be someone big whom everyone in Tybakken would be forced, whether they liked it or not, to admire.”
–From Karl Ove Knausgaard’s “My Struggle, Book 3” (2009).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.
In Court: In the sixth day of trial, the defense is expected to conclude its case starting at 9 a.m. in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. The prosecution may then put on rebuttal witnesses. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase began with jury selection Monday and Tuesday. A jury of six men and six women was seated Tuesday afternoon. The prosecution put on its case on Wednesday and Thursday. The defense began to present its case Thursday afternoon. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:
- Grim Day for Snelgrove’s Defense as Prosecution Makes Largely Unanswered Case for Death
- Video and Pictures Revive Vivid Reactions to Double-Murder in Snelgrove’s Death-Penalty Trial
- For Jury in Double-Murderer Case, Snelgrove’s Mental Disability Is a Gray Matter of Life and Death
- 20 Years After Double Murder in Palm Coast, David Snelgrove Faces Death Penalty Trial for 3rd Time
- On and Off Death Row for 17 Years, Palm Coast Double-Murderer David Snelgrove Loses One More Motion
- For David Snelgrove, Sentenced in Palm Coast Double-Murder in 2000, Execution Again In Question
- In Latest Complication, Judge Craig Recuses Himself From David Snelgrove Death Row Case
- Supreme Court Orders New Sentencing of Palm Coast Double-Murderer on Death Row
- 15 Years After Palm Coast Double Murder, David Snelgrove Is Back in Court, Contesting Death Sentence
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The commission will consider changing the eligibility for tourism capital grants, broadening those eligible to apply (from only local governments to local governments and non-profits), while eliminating the limit of two grants per five-year period for any one organization, or the $150,000 limit on grants. The change, though significant, is on the commission’s consent agenda, which may be approved without discussion unless a commissioner or a member of the public requests that the item be pulled for discussion. The council will also consider approving $56,000 in discretionary tourism grants. It will consider approving an agreement with Palm Coast on the use of the county’s public safety communications network–what had previously been a point of contention between the county and the city, but has more recently become more of a routine item. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to talk about budget guidelines and the commission’s mission statement.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka, at 10 a.m. While the St. Johns District’s governing board meetings are routinely held on Tuesdays, the board moved its January meeting date to Monday to accommodate interest in the start of the 2020 Florida legislative session in Tallahassee, which begins Jan. 14.
Lawmakers debate short-term rentals: The Senate Innovation, Industry, and Technology Committee takes up Senate Bill 1128, which define vacation rentals as residential in nature and largely pre-empts local governments from regulating the industry. The issue is of special concern to Flagler County government, which since 2014 has regulated short-term rentals on the barrier island thanks to a state law that restored local authority. The proposed law would scale back that authority. See the committee’s website and link to meeting video here.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. The commission will consider a request for additional funds regarding the boarding of dogs involved in animal abuse cases. (See details.) See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday: Dunkin Donuts, 1310 Palm Coast Parkway, noon to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Dunkin Donuts, 5 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday: Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Sunday: Dunkin Donuts, 5 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
ATHLETE PAY DISCUSSED: The House Commerce Committee, Education Committee and Judiciary Committee will hold a joint workshop to discuss the possibility of allowing Florida college athletes to be paid for use of their names, images and likenesses. Florida lawmakers are considering the issue after California passed a plan that would allow college athletes to be compensated. (Monday, 11:30 a.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
TEACHER PAY ON TABLE: The Senate Education Commission will consider a bill (SB 1088), filed by Chairman Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, aimed at increasing teacher pay, a top priority for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Under the bill, school districts would be able to use money from a “teacher salary enhancement allocation” to boost teacher pay. The allocation would be included in the fiscal 2020-2021 state budget. “A school district that meets the teacher salary enhancement requirements specific in the General Appropriations Act (the budget) may use any additional funds provided in the allocation for any district operating expenditure,” the bill says. Under DeSantis’ $602 million teacher-pay plan, school districts would be required to pay teachers a minimum salary of $47,500. (Monday, 1 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
JUSTICE SYSTEM FUNDING ON AGENDA: The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will consider numerous proposals for local projects throughout the state. (Monday, 3 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SMOKING IN PARKS TARGETED: The Senate Community Affairs Committee will take up a proposal (SB 630), filed by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, that would allow cities and counties to regulate smoking in public parks they own. (Monday, 3:30 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
CLIMATE CHANGE DISCUSSED: The Senate Education and Natural Resources Committee will consider a bill (SB 7016) that would create a Statewide Office of Resiliency in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office as part of efforts to address the impacts of climate change. Also, the bill would create a Statewide Sea-Level Rise Task Force. (Monday, 3:30 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
WHITE NATIONALISM CONDEMNED: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will take up proposed resolutions (SR 214 and SR 222) that would condemn white nationalism and white supremacy. The resolutions are sponsored by Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D-Miami, and Sen. Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, respectively. (Monday, 3:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
DEMOCRATS TARGET GUN VIOLENCE: Democratic lawmakers will hold a news conference to discuss bills that would seek to curb gun violence. (Monday, 4 p.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
ADVOCACY GROUPS HOLD MEDIA CALL: Representatives of groups including New Florida Majority, the Florida Immigrant Coalition, Central Florida Jobs With Justice, Organize Florida and the Tallahassee chapter of Dream Defenders will hold a media conference call to discuss priorities for the 2020 legislative session. (Monday, 11 a.m. Call-in number: 1-323-393-4046. Code: 475532.)
PUBLIC EDUCATION RALLY HELD: Educators, parents and leaders of state and national teachers unions will take part in a public-education march and rally. Speakers are expected to include Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram, National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. (Monday, march starts at 1:30 p.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola St. Rally at 2 p.m., Old Capitol, Tallahassee.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The End of the Album Era? “According to Nielsen’s latest year-end music report, album sales (both physical and digital) in the United States dropped to 113 million units in 2019, down from 501 million in 2007. At the same time, overall music consumption is rising, which means that people aren’t listening to music any less than they used to, they just listen differently. Mega hits such as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” are streamed billions of times, as they are featured prominently in curated and personal playlists.”
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier New Hours: The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier is temporarily adjusting business hours due to the ongoing pier reconstruction project. Beginning Monday, January 13, the gift shop will be opened 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information regarding the pier gift shop, please contact 904.209.0326.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. The commission will consider a request for additional funds regarding the boarding of dogs involved in animal abuse cases. (See details.) See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners' email:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss a $20 million expansion of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant #2 (or sewer plant), needed to ensure that there is enough capacity by the middle of the decade. The plan calls for the city to borrow the money at low interest from a state fund. The council will also discuss other issues related to the expansion. See the full agenda and background materials here. The meeting can be heard here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. was cancelled.
See full agendas here.
Rita Rudner at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. After appearing in several Broadway musicals, including “Follies” and “Mack and Mabel”, Rita Rudner began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. She performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in NY three times and the Universal Amphitheatre in L.A. twice. Rita is now officially the longest–running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. Tickets $29-39.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Wadsworth Elementary School PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center, 4550 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. The PTO is an active and supportive group of parents and teachers. Membership is always open and free. Come to any of our meetings to see what we are about. It is a great way to stay in touch with old friends and meet new ones. Meetings are on the third Thursday of each month. Childcare will be provided.
Teacher and Support Employee of the Year Gala: All winners from our individual school and department Teachers and Support Employees of the Year will be celebrated during a gala at Flagler Auditorium, Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is at this event the District Teacher and Support Employee of the Year will be named. They will then go on to represent Flagler Schools in statewide competition. The nominees:
“Fireflies,” at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. All performances at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Retired schoolteacher Eleanor lives a quiet life alone as the most respected woman in a tiny town in Texas. A hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating her house and her life. Can the sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is the gossip true that Abel isn’t all he seems to be? The whole town is talking. Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Note: Most performers and shows do not allow any recording of their performances; therefore cameras and visual and audio recorders are prohibited in the Daytona Playhouse during the show. You are welcome to meet the actors after the performance (back stage) and pictures are permitted during the meet and greet.
About the Daytona Playhouse: since 1946, we have entertained appreciative audiences with wonderful performances in the very best community theatre tradition. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, is also a source of numerous and varied volunteer opportunities in theatre production and management. Read more about our history here.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
“They’re Playing Our Song,” directed by John Sbordone, at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. Jan 17-18, and 3 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19. Both Jan. 11 performances are sold out. “They’re Playing Our Song tells the musical story of the real-life relationship of Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager, as a wisecracking composer finds a new, oﬀbeat lyricist while Broadway history is made.” Angela Marie Young and Beau Wade bring a vibrant charm to this song-filled love story. Performances are at CRT’s venue in City Market Place, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or easily book online here. See the preview story here.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Book Sale And Classic Cars at Flagler County Library: An outdoor book sale offering great bargains on everything from books to puzzles and great cars on display is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The Friends of the Flagler County Library and the Wheels In Motion car club are joining forces to offer an interesting Saturday event with a bake sale. The public is invited to the book sale and car show on the west end of the Library parking lot at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW in Palm Coast. “We will have a wide variety of material from hardcover books, trade paperbacks, mass market paperbacks, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books, book sets, children’s books, puzzles and activity books and more,” Friends president elect Peggy Mattingly said. “All items will be priced well below retail value. We have a back log of material and everything must go.” Checks with valid Identification and larger denominations of cash will be accepted. Since it is an outdoor sale a rain date of December 25 is scheduled. For more information call 386-446-6763.
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Living with Wildlife Series, 10-11 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about the local wildlife and how to make living with them easier? Join us for our family-friendly Living with Wildlife Series with each month featuring a different topic and expert in the field. This month’s topic: “Black Bears with FWC”. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Women Rising March in Flagler Beach: Assembly begins at 11 a.m. at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, (Route 100) Flagler Beach. (Those not wishing to walk across the bridge may go directly to the park, bring lawn chairs and enjoy the ocean breezes.) March will begin at noon and proceed from Wadsworth Park, eastward over the bridge to Veteran’s Park. Speakers begin at 1:15 p.m. Keynote speaker is Ambassador Nancy Soderberg. She has been a Foreign Policy Strategist, Member of the National Security Council, Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and additionally, she has served as an UN Ambassador before running for Congress in 2018. Scheduled Speakers include Barbara Goss, 1st Vice President, Flagler County NAACP, Carla Christianson, Voter Service Chair, League of Women Voters Volusia County. Event will conclude no later than 3 p.m.
11th Annual Flagler Ecumenical Celebration of Unity in Prayer and Song, noon to 2 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Christian Unity Ministry invites the community to attend the 11th Annual Flagler Ecumenical Celebration of Unity in Prayer and Song featuring The choirs and clergy from the participating churches: The choirs and clergy from First Church of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach United Methodist Church. Hammock Community Church. Palm Coast, Mount Calvary Baptist Church of Palm Coast. Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Palm Coast, Saint Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, Palm Coast, Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, Palm Coast and Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, Flagler Beach will be participating along with the Matanzas HS Steel Drum Band. The event is free but donations will be accepted for the Family Life Center, Bunnell, Florida.
“They’re Playing Our Song,” directed by John Sbordone, at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. Jan 17-18, and 3 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19. Both Jan. 11 performances are sold out. “They’re Playing Our Song tells the musical story of the real-life relationship of Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager, as a wisecracking composer finds a new, oﬀbeat lyricist while Broadway history is made.” Angela Marie Young and Beau Wade bring a vibrant charm to this song-filled love story. Performances are at CRT’s venue in City Market Place, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or easily book online here. See the preview story here.
The community is invited to First Church to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther, King, Jr. at First Church of Palm Coast, 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, with two services–at 8 or 10:45 a.m. The services will honor King’s mission and commitment to human rights and equality. Special music has been arranged for the occasion. The Rev. Gillard S. Glover serves as the pastor. First Church can be reached at 386-446-5759.
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
“They’re Playing Our Song,” directed by John Sbordone, at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. Jan 17-18, and 3 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19. Both Jan. 11 performances are sold out. “They’re Playing Our Song tells the musical story of the real-life relationship of Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager, as a wisecracking composer finds a new, oﬀbeat lyricist while Broadway history is made.” Angela Marie Young and Beau Wade bring a vibrant charm to this song-filled love story. Performances are at CRT’s venue in City Market Place, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or easily book online here. See the preview story here.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
“They’re Playing Our Song,” directed by John Sbordone, at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. Jan 17-18, and 3 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19. Both Jan. 11 performances are sold out. “They’re Playing Our Song tells the musical story of the real-life relationship of Marvin Hamlisch and Carol Bayer Sager, as a wisecracking composer finds a new, oﬀbeat lyricist while Broadway history is made.” Angela Marie Young and Beau Wade bring a vibrant charm to this song-filled love story. Performances are at CRT’s venue in City Market Place, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. For more information or tickets, call the CRT box office at 386-585-9415 or easily book online here. See the preview story here.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.
Members of the council are Commissioner County Commissioner and Chairman Donald O’Brien, Graylon Perkins, Greg Federline, Michael Gill, Joe Marotti, Jim Ulsamer, Barbara Revels and Dr. Ron Jimenez.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
