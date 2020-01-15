Wednesday Briefing: Wharton’s Deplorables, Cornelius Baker in Court, Tourism Board, Paws to Read

Today: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 126

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: faute de mieux.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: A day after a jury commuted what had been death sentences for David Snelgrove to life in prison in his third and last sentencing hearing, required because of a change in law regarding the unanimous way juries must reach sentencing recommendations, Cornelius Baker, 33, of Bunnell, appears for a pre-trial before Circuit Court Judge Margaret Hudson for the same reason: he was convicted of murder and kidnapping in 2009. His second sentencing-phase trial is scheduled for February, with pre-trial hearings scheduled first, at 2 p.m. in Courtroom 101.

The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.

The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by