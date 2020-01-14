Tuesday Briefing: State of the State, Rita Rudner at the Auditorium, Palm Coast Sewer Plant, Affordable Housing

Today: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 117

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: eftsoons.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

In Court: In the seventh day of trial, the jury will begin deliberations at 9 a.m. and likely reach a verdict by day’s end, if not before, starting at 9 a.m. in the ongoing case of convicted murderer David Snelgrove. Prosecution and defense presented closing arguments Monday afternoon. The Supreme Court ordered a new sentencing phase for Snelgrove, who was on death row. He was sentenced to death for the murders of Glyn Fowler, 84, and his wife, Vivian, 79, on Bannbury Lane in Palm Coast in late June 2000. The sentencing phase began with jury selection Monday and Tuesday. A jury of six men and six women was seated Tuesday afternoon. The prosecution put on its case on Wednesday and Thursday. The defense began to present its case Thursday afternoon. The trial takes place before Circuit Judge Kathryn Weston, in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County Courthouse. The background:

The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.

Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss a $20 million expansion of the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant #2 (or sewer plant), needed to ensure that there is enough capacity by the middle of the decade. The plan calls for the city to borrow the money at low interest from a state fund. The council will also discuss other issues related to the expansion. See the full agenda and background materials here. The meeting can be heard here.

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.

The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. was cancelled.

Rita Rudner at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. After appearing in several Broadway musicals, including “Follies” and “Mack and Mabel”, Rita Rudner began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. She performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in NY three times and the Universal Amphitheatre in L.A. twice. Rita is now officially the longest–running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. Tickets $29-39.

Robert Milne: A performance by this ragtime and honky-tonk pianist, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. It’s a free concert.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by