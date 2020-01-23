Thursday Briefing: Randy Jaye’s ‘Perseverance,’ Palm Coast Canal Pollution, Animal Control in Flagler Beach

Today: Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The committee will discuss monarch butterflies and discuss an “Eagle in Flight” donation, as well as nutrient pollution in city canals. See the agenda here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Commissioners will review and acceptance the city’s revised Beach Management Plan and sunset the Beach Management Plan Ad Hoc Committee. Commissioners will also hold a hearing on a revised anima-cruelty ordinance, which addresses different tethering rules for dogs. See the meeting’s agenda and background materials here.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by