Tuesday Briefing: Spelling Cool, Wind Chill in 20s Tonight, Athlete Heatstrokes, Muslim Ban, Bronx Wanderers

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 22 to 27.See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 163

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: ad-litem.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to approve measures setting in motion its $20 million expansion of Wastewater Treatment Plant #2 at the northwest of the city. See “Palm Coast Prepares for $20 Million Sewer Plant Expansion in Anticipation of Growth.”

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The board will discuss matters of heatstrokes and student athletes. It will discuss revisions to the student sexual harassment policy, and the similar policy applying to employees. The meeting is an information workshop only. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The board will discuss and advertise its new suicide prevention policy. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

The Bronx Wanderers, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. With superlative vocals and musicianship, dynamic enthusiasm and a genuine love of the music they perform, The Bronx Wanderers recreate the magic of an era. They build an energetic bond with their audience, guaranteeing an evening of toe–tapping, hand–clapping and dancing in the aisles. Return to a time when the songs made your dreams soar and the beat of the music matched the rhythm of your heart. The Bronx Wanderers will take you on the Rock N’ Roll journey you once knew and will NEVER forget. The Great American songbook spanning the pop/rock classics of six decades comes alive every night. The show covers all musical bases and hits an out–of–the–park home run with audiences of all ages every night.” It’s the BEST evening of Rock N’ Roll you will ever experience. Tickets $34-$44.

Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

Vacation Rentals: The House Workforce Development & Tourism Subcommittee will consider a bill (HB 1011), filed by Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, that would take away power from cities and counties to regulate vacation rental properties. The bill would “preempt” regulation of vacation rentals to the state. Supporters of such preemption point, at least in part, to the property rights of people who decide to use platforms such as Airbnb to rent out homes or parts of homes. But critics contend that such rentals, in many cases, have turned into commercial operations in residential areas. (Tuesday, 3 p.m., 12 House Office Building, the Capitol.)

