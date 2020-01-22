Wednesday Briefing: Plantation Bay Utility Town Hall, Sunscreen Regulations, Paws to Read, Polarization

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 to 26 in the morning. Tonight: Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 2, Bunnell. See all agendas here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

Plantation Bay Water Utility Town Hall, 5 p.m. at Club de Bonmont, 100 Plantation Bay Dr, Ormond Beach: This meeting is promoted as a means for Flagler County to publicly address changes they have decided to implement at our water utility. Residents still expecting a new filtration plant by next summer are urged to attend.

A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by