Princess Williams, 21, Arrested in White Star Drive Shooting, a Drug Deal Turned
Armed Robbery
FlaglerLive | October 18, 2018
Princess Nioka Williams, a 21-year-old resident of 1025 South Beach Street in Daytona Beach, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting a day earlier of 19-year-old Carl Saint-Felix on White Star Drive in Palm Coast, leaving Saint-Felix in critical condition.
According to her arrest report, Williams and Saint-Felix had agreed to meet around 50 White Star Drive for a drug deal. Williams was to buy marijuana from Saint-Felix. But she did not have the money. According to witnesses present at the time of the shooting, the report states, Williams had armed herself and planned to rob Saint-Felix.
Witnesses say Williams got into Saint-Felix’s car with a semi-automatic handgun and shot him in the back of the neck. The shooting took place early Tuesday morning, around 1:30 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were soon at the scene, which was cordoned off for several hours as they investigated. Cash was reportedly left at the scene, and Williams had shown up in a separate car with others.
The next day, Williams voluntarily went to the Daytona Beach Police Department and requesting to speak with the Flagler sheriff’s Cpl. George
Hristakopoulos. Hristakopoulos and detective Nicole Quintieri spoke with her, and during a consensual interview she apparently confessed. She was booked at the Volusia Branch jail today on a Flagler warrant. She faces a charge of attempted first degree murder with a firearm, a life-in-prison felony, attempted robbery with a firearm, a second-degree felony, and armed burglary, a first-degree felony. She is to be extradited to Flagler.
“This shows again that where there is illegal drugs there are guns and violent crime,” Sheriff Rick Staly was quoted as saying in a release issued late this morning. “Our detectives, patrol, communications, CSI and Crime Analytics Unit did a great job following up on all leads in this case and did not rest until they identified and located the suspect and witnesses. The victim is expected to live but this case also underscores the hazards of being a drug dealer. Fortunately, in this case, no innocent persons were injured.”
I HOPE FCSO will reach out to the gentlemen that was detained for over 8 hours over this incident and apologize!!!
Not all princesses are royalty!
Even the sheriff agrees that if marijuana was legalized like they just did in Canada the crime rate would drop? How Progressive of him.
If weed were legal he probably would not be in critical condition and she possibly would not be facing prison.
Make marijuana legal! If this medicine was more readily available to the public you wouldn’t have people getting shot over it. Florida is dragging its feet on our constitutional rights ,this blood is on their hands! Make Marijuana legal and stop the senseless violence over a natural plant. This is what happens in a prohibition.
Legalize Marijuana and the black mkt all but goes away. Thenthe Govt can waste more of our tax dollars on other things besides lockn up low end thugs
Y apologize
Why would the gentleman get an apology? It’s called investigating and due process. Give me a break
says the law…“This shows again that where there is illegal drugs there are guns and violent crime,” Sheriff Rick Staly , so legalize it crime will go down..WTF
Princess?I don’t think this was what she was thinking when she named her.
Typical for Palm Coast….
Dave,
Are you serious? The addictive nature of this substance is the reason why people are killing each other over it. Mind altering substances have no business on our streets or in our stores, lest we end up with more situations like this one.