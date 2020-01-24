Weekend Briefing: Flagler Home and Lifestyle Show, Carpenters Remembered, Chamber Players of Palm Coast

Today: Partly cloudy Friday, mostly sunny the rest of the weekend, highs in the 70s Friday, in the 60s Saturday and Sunday, lows in the 40s throughout. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 163

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: immemorial.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Take the 2019 Palm Coast Community Survey.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast City Council member Nick Klufas, who is expected to speak about the city’s just-completed, inaugural Beach Tech Hackathon, and on the pohone from Tallahassee, Rep. Paul Renner, who will provide a weekly update on the legislative session, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam about the good and bad in government-led economic development.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock.

Saturday, Sunday: The 2020 Flagler Home and Lifestyle Show is at the campus of Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking, free admission, free entertainment, with a Kids Zone. Hosted by Flagler Technical Institute, Flagler schools and the Flagler Auditorium. Call 386/447-4345.

Saturday: We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Accomplished vocalist Michelle Berting Brett takes center stage accompanied by her 7–piece band of Nashville musicians directed by Harry Sharpe. Sharpe and the band have worked with popular music icons including: Donna Summer, Wynonna Judd, Collin Raye, Bobby Caldwell, Tanya Tucker, John Michael Montgomery, Sammy Kershaw, and Michael McDonald. The show re–creates the Carpenters’ arrangements and sound and Berting Brett shares stories culled from extensive research and interviews with those who knew Karen and Richard personally and professionally. Tickets $29-39.

Saturday: Marina del Palma special grand opening: The event will offer guests the opportunity to preview the property and learn more about the community’s amenities. There will be boat rides, a catered meal and more. Visitors will be able to tour the property’s home sites and learn more about featured floor plans and custom home options from builders within the community’s Participating Builder Program. For this event, Marina del Palma home sites will be offered at special introductory rate, starting at $99,880. To RSVP to the event and book a property preview appointment between 10am and 4pm on January 25, guests should call 386-986-2411 or go here. More details here.

Sunday: The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by Vivaldi, Abel, Thomas, Mancini and Handel. Members from the Flagler Youth Orchestra’s advanced ensemble perform one selection and will also join the Chamber Players of Palm Coast to play music from Handel’s Royal Fireworks Suite. The January 26 concert will feature violinists Sue Cryan as concertmaster, El Gervasio, Martha Delaney-Hotz, Connie Murray-Lytle and Chris Romaine; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Phil Pearson; cellos Linda Minke and Sandy Pearson; flutes Kenneth Beauchamp, Wendy Gill and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is located at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600. Hope to see you there!

Saturday: Great Pianists at Stetson Series: Vladimir Khomyakov, piano, 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.

