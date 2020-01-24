Marina del Palma Grand Opening Saturday

Marina del Palma is hosting a special grand opening event on the property Saturday, Jan. 25, Ken Belshe, senior sales director said.









The event will offer guests the opportunity to preview the property and learn more about the community’s amenities. There will be boat rides, a catered meal and more. Visitors will be able to tour the property’s home sites and learn more about featured floor plans and custom home options from builders within the community’s Participating Builder Program.

For this event, Marina del Palma home sites will be offered at special introductory rate, starting at $99,880. To RSVP to the event and book a property preview appointment between 10am and 4pm on January 25, guests should call 386-986-2411.

“Even if you’ve seen Marina del Palma before, you’ve never seen it like this,” said Belshe, referring to the tremendous progress the community has made in the last six months. “We have three model homes to visit, plus a new gated entrance, gatehouse and our sea wall construction in progress.”

Additionally, the company will soon begin construction on its waterfront clubhouse and dry stack boat storage facility.