The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare

Marina del Palma Grand Opening Saturday

| | Leave a Comment

At Marina del Palma
At Marina del Palma.

Marina del Palma is hosting a special grand opening event on the property Saturday, Jan. 25, Ken Belshe, senior sales director said.




The event will offer guests the opportunity to preview the property and learn more about the community’s amenities. There will be boat rides, a catered meal and more. Visitors will be able to tour the property’s home sites and learn more about featured floor plans and custom home options from builders within the community’s Participating Builder Program.

For this event, Marina del Palma home sites will be offered at special introductory rate, starting at $99,880. To RSVP to the event and book a property preview appointment between 10am and 4pm on January 25, guests should call 386-986-2411.

“Even if you’ve seen Marina del Palma before, you’ve never seen it like this,” said Belshe, referring to the tremendous progress the community has made in the last six months. “We have three model homes to visit, plus a new gated entrance, gatehouse and our sea wall construction in progress.”

Additionally, the company will soon begin construction on its waterfront clubhouse and dry stack boat storage facility.

Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
For 10 years you've relied on FlaglerLive for 24/7 access to locally produced, locally focused, independent and fearless reporting. But facts aren't free. Our advertising revenue can be temperamental. We depend on you, our readers, to help fund essential local investigative journalism. Have a stake in our mission. Defend facts. Hold the powerful accountable. Contribute today or become one of the Friends of FlaglerLive by becoming a monthly contributor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • chanfrau personal injury lawyers
  • grand living realty
  • adventhealth palm coast
  • Sunshine Academy VPK Palm Coast daycare
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *