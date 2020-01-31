Weekend Briefing: Mr. Pro Bono, Bunnell Retreat, Race of the Runways, Capitol Steps at the Auditorium, Linda Cole

Weekend: Friday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Friday Night: Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Sunday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 183

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: feuilleton.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes AdventHealth Chief Operating Officer Wally DeAquino and the hospital’s top infectious diseases expert to discuss issues related to the the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, which so far is concentrated in China, but which led the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency. Guests also include Rep. Paul Renner, who’ll provide a legislative update from Tallahassee, and Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam.

Friday: The Bunnell City Commission and its administrative staff are in a day-long retreat for goal-setting at Stewart Marchman Act Building, 301 Justice Lane, Bunnell. The retreat is open to the public and will feature a series of presentations and discussions.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: The Flagler Chamber hosts its 2020 Gala & Business Awards at Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr., Palm Coast, starting with drinks at 6 p.m. Tickets are $95 per member, $110 for non-members and $820 for a table of 10. Contact Melinda Rivera, Event & Marketing Coordinator; 386-437-0106

Friday: 24th Annual Piano Scholars Festival, Beethoven 2020 and Piano Recital, 7:30 p.m., Sean Kennard, Yohann Ripert, Hannah Sun, piano, Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Friday: The Capitol Steps at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. After appearing in several Broadway musicals, including “Follies” and “Mack and Mabel”, Rita Rudner began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. She performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in NY three times and the Universal Amphitheatre in L.A. twice. Rita is now officially the longest–running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. Tickets $29-39.

Friday, Saturday: Tchaikovsky’s 6th Symphony headlines a program that will also include selections from Grieg’s Peer Gynt and Nielsen’s Flute Concerto, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville, with Anu Tali, Conductor, and Les Roettges, Principal Flute. Tchaikovsky died just a week after the symphony’s premiere and the name “Pathétique” is certainly appropriate for the psychological drama it lays bare. Tchaikovsky himself called it, “…the best thing I ever composed.” Principal Flutist Les Roettges solos on Nielsen’s Flute Concerto, of which the composer wrote, “Here in a nutshell is what I demand of all art – opposing forces which meet aglow, appearing one but remaining two.”

Saturday: Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.

Saturday: Brent Jones Gospel Music Concert, 6 p.m., Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, 399 US Highway 1, Ormond Beach. Grammy and Stellar Award Winner Brent Jones Sponsored by Historic New Bethel AME Church. Purchase Concert tickets at 386 676-3375, $15.

Saturday: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts the annual Race of the Runways for Rotary 5k Run/Walk at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Flagler Executive Airport located at 201 Airport Rd., Palm Coast. This is an evening race on the tarmac of the Flagler Executive Airport. The course is marked by airplane landing lights and the search light of a circling helicopter. Participants are encouraged to add to the fun by wearing glow-in-the-dark clothing and accessories. There will be a prize for the best ‘bling’. Awards will be given after the race for first place male and female overall, masters, grand masters and senior grand masters, as well as the top three in 14 male and female age categories. There will be event t-shirts for the first 200 participants as well as a unique airplane themed participation medal. Participants are encouraged to walk or run every year and collect all the various airplane medals. There is also a pizza party with music and fun after the event. Non-race participants can purchase tickets to the after party for $5.00 per person and join the fun. Race packets will be available the night before the race on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the race location in the admin building of the Flagler Executive Airport located at 201 Airport Rd. For more information write [email protected] or Roy Sieger at 386-313-4220.

Sunday: Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

