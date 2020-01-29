Wednesday Briefing: FPC Cheer Fund-Raiser, Boulder Rock Drive Road Closure, Paws to Read, Chekhov at 160

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 178
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: chrestomathy.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“The interstellar nothing, the absolutely empty and absolutely black, with the eternal and endless solitude this entails, which the moon, since it resembles earth, makes it possible to glimpse briefly, this is what awaits us. The moon is the eye of all that is dead, it hangs there blindly, indifferent to us and to our affairs, those waves of life which rise and subside on earth far down below.”
–From Karl Ove Knausgaard’s “Winter” (2016).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
Visitations for Logan Goodman, the 14-year-old Palm Coast student at Indian Trails Middle School who was killed while riding a motorcycle as a passenger in the Woodlands last week, are scheduled at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Logan’s obituary, written by his mother, is here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
Emergency road closure at 44 Boulder Rock Drive: The City of Palm Coast Utility Department will be conducting an emergency sewer main repair in front of 44 Boulder Rock Dr, beginning on 1/27/2020. The road will be closed at that location and will be impassable. We are aiming to have the road paved and open for traffic by Jan. 30. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mr. Eric Serrano at 386-986-2372.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, December 30-31
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, December 30
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, December 30
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, December 30
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, December 30
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, December 30
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, December 30
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
OLDER INMATES AT ISSUE: The Senate Criminal and Civil Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a bill (SB 574), filed by Chairman Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that would create a program that could help clear the way for releasing inmates who are at least 70 years old and meet other criteria. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
EDUCATION BUDGET TEED UP: The Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee is expected to discuss fiscal 2020-2021 budget issues for the Department of Education, the Office of Early Learning and the state university system’s Board of Governors. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
VISIT FLORIDA EXTENSION SOUGHT: The Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a bill (SB 362), filed by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, that would extend the legal authority for the tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida until Oct. 1, 2028. Visit Florida, which has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, will be eliminated on July 1 unless it is reauthorized by the Legislature. (Wednesday, 11 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
CONSTITUTION PANEL TARGETED: The Senate Rules Committee will take up a proposal (SJR 142), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that seeks to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission. The commission put seven measures on the 2018 ballot but drew controversy, in part, because it linked unrelated issues in constitutional amendments. (Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
MEDICAID EXPANSION SOUGHT: Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, Rep. Nicholas Duran, D-Miami, and representatives of advocacy groups will hold a news conference to call for Florida to expand Medicaid eligibility. (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
GENETIC INFORMATION ISSUE TEED UP: The House will hold a floor session and is slated to consider a bill (HB 1189) that would prevent insurance companies from using customers’ genetic information to make policy decisions about life insurance, long-term care insurance and disability insurance. The bill is a priority of Rep. Chris Sprowls, a Palm Harbor Republican who is slated to become House speaker after the November elections. Federal law already prevents health insurers from using genetic information in underwriting policies and in setting premiums. But the prohibition doesn’t apply to life insurance or long-term care coverage. (Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)
SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate will hold a floor session and could vote on a proposal (SB 172), filed by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that would block local governments from regulating over-the-counter drugs and cosmetics. The bill stems from a decision by Key West to ban certain types of sunscreen because of concerns they could damage coral reefs. Bradley contends the state should encourage the use of sunscreen to prevent skin cancer. (Wednesday, 4 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)
ABORTION RIGHTS BACKED: The Interfaith Coalition for Reproductive Health and Justice and Catholics for Choice will hold a news conference and are expected to discuss their opposition to legislation that would require parental consent before minors can have abortions. (Wednesday, 11 a.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
RED MASS CELEBRATED: Catholic bishops and state leaders are expected to take part in the annual Red Mass, with a reception to follow. (Wednesday, 6 p.m., Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, 900 West Tennessee St., Tallahassee.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Record Number Of Bombs Dropped On Afghanistan In 2019: “18 years ago, U.S. forces and their allies from the Northern Alliance rolled into Kabul. Today, America’s longest war is still dragging on and half of Afghanistan has been retaken by the Taliban. ISIS have also become more active in the country and thousands of U.S. troops are still serving there in an attempt to contain growing levels of extremism and violence. Although the war has made fewer headlines in recent years, the U.S. has never dropped as many bombs on the country as it did this year. U.S. Air Forces Central Command data shows that coalition aircraft (excluding the Afghan Air Force) dropped 7,423 weapons in 2019, slightly higher than the 7,362 dropped in 2018.”
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Capitol Steps at the Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. After appearing in several Broadway musicals, including “Follies” and “Mack and Mabel”, Rita Rudner began exploring the comedy clubs of Manhattan. She performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in NY three times and the Universal Amphitheatre in L.A. twice. Rita is now officially the longest–running solo comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. Tickets $29-39.
Tchaikovsky’s 6th Symphony headlines a program that will also include selections from Grieg’s Peer Gynt and Nielsen’s Flute Concerto, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville, with Anu Tali, Conductor, and Les Roettges, Principal Flute. Tchaikovsky died just a week after the symphony’s premiere and the name “Pathétique” is certainly appropriate for the psychological drama it lays bare. Tchaikovsky himself called it, “…the best thing I ever composed.” Principal Flutist Les Roettges solos on Nielsen’s Flute Concerto, of which the composer wrote, “Here in a nutshell is what I demand of all art – opposing forces which meet aglow, appearing one but remaining two.”
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach hosts the annual Race of the Runways for Rotary 5k Run/Walk at 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Flagler Executive Airport located at 201 Airport Rd., Palm Coast. This is an evening race on the tarmac of the Flagler Executive Airport. The course is marked by airplane landing lights and the search light of a circling helicopter. Participants are encouraged to add to the fun by wearing glow-in-the-dark clothing and accessories. There will be a prize for the best ‘bling’. Awards will be given after the race for first place male and female overall, masters, grand masters and senior grand masters, as well as the top three in 14 male and female age categories. There will be event t-shirts for the first 200 participants as well as a unique airplane themed participation medal. Participants are encouraged to walk or run every year and collect all the various airplane medals. There is also a pizza party with music and fun after the event. Non-race participants can purchase tickets to the after party for $5.00 per person and join the fun. Race packets will be available the night before the race on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the race location in the admin building of the Flagler Executive Airport located at 201 Airport Rd. For more information write [email protected] or Roy Sieger at 386-313-4220. Thank you and enjoy your weekend! Cindy
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
In Court: Cornelius Baker Death-Penalty Phase pre-trial, 11 a.m. in Courtroom 101, before Circuit Judge Margaret Hudson, at the Flagler County courthouse. Baker, 33, was convicted by a jury in 2008 for the 2007 murder of Elizabeth Uptagrafft in the Mondex woods. A jury recommended he be put to death in a 9-3 vote. Because the vote was not unanimous, a change in law in 2016, requiring a unanimous recommendation, led to a Florida Supreme Court decision remanding the Baker case for a new penalty-phase jury trial.
See:
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach.
The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:
Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021
The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting, starting with a Quick Tips speaker at 7 p.m. and a guest speaker at 7:30, at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. The club focuses on educating members on local fishing techniques, laws and regulations. Non-members are always welcome as well. Click here to become a member. Membership is $70 a year for an individual.
The Hammock Community Association holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, Palm Coast.
To join the association as a member, click here.
Becoming a member of The Hammock Community Association ensures that you are kept informed on what is going on in the community such as:
-
upcoming development projects, including commercial, gated communities or expansions to existing resorts.
-
new ordinances that may affect the quality of life in The Hammock.
-
invitations to monthly meetings where you can hear, first hand, about information that will shape your community.
The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 7. This month our speakers include Carla Christianson from the League of Women Voters, and a representative from the Joan Anthony campaign for Circuit Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida – Group 14.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors (FCAR), 4101 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. This is a community forum on mental health and substance abuse services in Flagler County as a promised follow-up to the Elected Official Roundtable held November 21.
On the agenda:
- Presentations from local and state experts on mental health and substance abuse funding mechanisms
- Most recent behavioral health data
- An overview of existing services located in the county and region
- Audience input and small group discussion
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
