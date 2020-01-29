Wednesday Briefing: FPC Cheer Fund-Raiser, Boulder Rock Drive Road Closure, Paws to Read, Chekhov at 160

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Visitations for Logan Goodman, the 14-year-old Palm Coast student at Indian Trails Middle School who was killed while riding a motorcycle as a passenger in the Woodlands last week, are scheduled at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Logan’s obituary, written by his mother, is here.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

Emergency road closure at 44 Boulder Rock Drive: The City of Palm Coast Utility Department will be conducting an emergency sewer main repair in front of 44 Boulder Rock Dr, beginning on 1/27/2020. The road will be closed at that location and will be impassable. We are aiming to have the road paved and open for traffic by Jan. 30. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mr. Eric Serrano at 386-986-2372.

