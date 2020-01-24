Boy, 14, Killed, 20-Year-Old Man Critical in Motorcycle Crash in Palm Coast’s Woodlands

A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 20-year-old man is in critical condition following a single motorcycle crash this evening on Blare Castle Drive in Palm Coast’s Woodlands.









The 20-year-old was driving the motorcycle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the scene. The crash took place at 7:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist was going east, halfway through the stretch of Blare Castle between Blakefield Drive and Blare Drive. Bl;are Castle curves at that halfway point. The motorcyclist “didn’t even attempt to negotiate the curve,” the FHP trooper said, and slammed the motorcycle into a wooden electric pole.

A caller to 911 estimated the motorcyclist was going at 100 mph. The trooper said the motorcyclist was clearly going past the speed limit. The violence of the crash knocked the electric pole’s light fixture to the ground and knocked power out for a few customers. The impact of the crash sent the motorcycle’s battery flying far enough to strike the side of a parked SUV in the driveway, in front of 50 Blare Castle, where the crash took place. The motorcycle was “completely destroyed,” the trooper said.

The Florida Highway Patrol was sending a team of four traffic homicide investigators from Jacksonville to conduct the investigation, which was expected to take about six hours.

Authorities notified the parents of the 14-year-old boy, who lives in the Woodlands. The teen and the 20 year old are not related. The 20 year old is a Palm Coast resident, though it wasn’t yet clear from where in the city. The 20 year old was transported by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

A Florida Power and Light utility worker restored power shortly after 8 p.m.

Flagler County Fire Rescue and the Palm Coast Fire Department, along with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene, as did the Palm Coast Fire Police, though traffic was not being regulated so much as blocked within the area of the crash scene: the sheriff’s office stretched crime-scene tape across the road, blocking off the few properties within that zone. Traffic was unimpeded on either side of the zone. The Woodlands, an older part of town, is a particularly quiet, low-traffic area, and barely a sound could be heard along the road on either side of the crime scene this evening but for the low voices of troopers and and other authorities, and occasional neighbors stepping out to find out what was taking place.

A helmet was found at the scene of the crash, but it wasn’t clear to which of the two riders it belonged, the FHP trooper said. The driver, a law enforcement officer told troopers, did not seem to have the smell of alcohol on his breath, though the investigation is in its earliest stages.

Flagler Schools Superintendent Jim Tager, who was in Tallahassee this evening with several school board members, for the winter meeting of the Florida School Board Association, relayed a message through his spokesman: “I join the school board and the entire Flagler Schools community in saying we are deeply saddened for the family and will assist in any way possible in this sad event. In a small community it is never easy to accept when someone this young passes.”

The district is mobilizing a crisis response team to be present at the school affected, with counselors and psychologists present for students, faculty and staff as needed. (A confirmation of the student’s identity had not yet been made in late evening, so the school affected was not yet known.)

It is the fourth time in four years that a school-age child in or from Palm Coast has died in traffic-related incidents. Almost exactly a year ago, in early January, an 8-year-old Palm Coast boy was killed when his grandfather’s vehicle pinned him in a garage in Edgewater. In November 2017, a 10-year-old girl was killed when the vehicle she was riding in rolled on I-95. The driver of the vehicle, Thomas Rando, who was facing prosecution in that crash, died of a drug overdose on Saturday. Earlier that year a 16-year-old Matanzas High School girl was killed by a passing car as she was walking on a street in on Lakeview Boulevard. And weeks earlier, on the last day of 2016, a 16-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run as he was cycling on Old Kings Road. The driver in the hit-and-run is still at large.