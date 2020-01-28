Tuesday Briefing: Trespassing at City Hall, Our Poor Social Mobility, Armed Local Politicians, FPC Jazz Band

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, lows in the 40s. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss developing a process for issuing trespass warnings on public property, such as at City Hall. A city memo on the item states: “Over the past decade, there have been times the City has trespassed citizens from certain City facilities for public safety and welfare. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, as allowed by state law, has issued “trespass warnings” to individuals on City of Palm Coast owned property who are warned that if they return to the property, they will be arrested for trespass. Such trespass warnings are given to individuals who were acting in violation of City ordinances or Florida state statutes. The practice has not been formally memorialized within the City Code previously.” The council will also discuss regulating vaping devices. The full agenda and background materials are here.

The Flagler Palm Coast High School Jazz Band Concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.

Emergency road closure at 44 Boulder Rock Drive: The City of Palm Coast Utility Department will be conducting an emergency sewer main repair in front of 44 Boulder Rock Dr, beginning on 1/27/2020. The road will be closed at that location and will be impassable. We are aiming to have the road paved and open for traffic by Jan. 30. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mr. Eric Serrano at 386-986-2372.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by