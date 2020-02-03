Monday Briefing: Palm Coast Open, Iowa Democratic Open, Sheriff’s Operations Center, Airport Noise, Cornelius Baker

Weekend: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 187
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: bibliophage.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“Or Jesus. We all worried about Jesus. I know I did. What did he think of me? Did he, in fact, think of me? At Mass, I took the Host into my mouth, and the priest said that it was Jesus, and the nuns also said that it was Jesus, in this little slip of bread, this wafer that melted on my tongue. You weren’t supposed to chew it or swallow it whole, so you waited for it to melt and spread out holiness. Hands folded, head bowed, eyes closed until you had to see where you were going to get back to your pew, and there was Mary Catherine Michener entering her pew right in front of you, her eyes downcast, a handkerchief on top of her head because she’d forgotten her hat, and her breasts, which had come out of nowhere, it seemed, and stuck out as if they were taking her somewhere, were big, as if to balance the curve of her rear end, which was sticking out in the opposite direction. Did Jesus know? He had to, didn’t he, melting as he was in my mouth, trying to fill me with piety and goodness while I had this weird feeling about Mary Catherine Michener, who was only a year or two older than me and whom I’d known when she didn’t have pointy breasts and a rounded butt, but now she did, and, seeing them, I thought about them, and the next thought was of confession. Or of being an occasion of sin. I did not want to be an occasion of sin for the girls in my class, who could go to Hell if they saw me with my shirt off, according to Sister Mary Irma. And so confession again. Father Paul listening on the other side of the wicker window, or Father Thomas, sighing and sad and bored.”
–From a story by David Rabe, “Things We Worried About When I Was Ten,” The New Yorker, Jan. 27, 2020.
Previously:
Violence against truth | Memory | Nothingness | Ann Eliza Bunner | Hansen’s E Pluribus | False objectivity | Safe spot | Chinese immigrants | Sully on stuttering | French rudeness | Deplorables | The human race | Courage | Modern compliment | In a border prison | Facts | Hashish | Patriotism as chauvinism | Smell of Christmas | The novel | Defeating Trump | Jefferson’s ideals| Norilsk
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider appointing Trish Giaccone of the Family Life Center and Nealon Joseph to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee for four-year terms. It will consider approving hiring an architectural firm for the design of the sheriff’s district office in Palm Coast, along with holding discussions about the considerable project. And it will consider pulling $339,000 out of reserves to pay for the implementation of a software system. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
In Court: Cornelius Baker Death-Penalty Phase pre-trial, 11 a.m. in Courtroom 101, before Circuit Judge Margaret Hudson, at the Flagler County courthouse. Baker, 33, was convicted by a jury in 2008 for the 2007 murder of Elizabeth Uptagrafft in the Mondex woods. A jury recommended he be put to death in a 9-3 vote. Because the vote was not unanimous, a change in law in 2016, requiring a unanimous recommendation, led to a Florida Supreme Court decision remanding the Baker case for a new penalty-phase jury trial.
See:
The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to talk about noise concerns by residents around the Flagler County airport.
Women’s Self-Defense, Mondays, Feb. 3, 10 and 17, 6-8 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Learn effective methods to ward off attackers in this three-day class. Commander Michael Lutz from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will teach you skills that will make you more aware of your surroundings as well as methods to protect yourself and safety tips to implement right away. Participants must attend all three classes. For ages 13 years and up. Free with registration required by 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Florida Health Care Plans, 145 City Place, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday: Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 State Road 100 East, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: Publix at Halifax Plantation Village, 3750 Roscommon Drive, Ormond Beach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturday: Publix Palm Harbor, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Publix at 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
IMPACT FEES TARGETED: The House Ways & Means Committee will take up a bill (HB 637), filed by Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, that would place additional restrictions on local governments that collect impact fees. (Monday, noon, Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
DETENTION OFFICERS COULD GET BOOST: The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will take up numerous bills, including a proposal (SB 1146), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that would add juvenile detention officers and juvenile justice detention supervisors to the special-risk class of the Florida Retirement System. Members of the special-risk class receive enhanced benefits. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SMOKING, VAPING TARGETED: The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee will consider a proposal (SB 810), filed by Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, that would tighten tobacco and vaping regulations, as smoking, chewing tobacco and using electronic cigarettes would be off limits for anyone under age 21. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
AMUSEMENT RIDES ON AGENDA: The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a proposal (HB 1275), filed by Rep. Sharon Pritchett, D-Miami Gardens, that would revamp a series of regulations about amusement rides. (Monday, 3 p.m., Morris Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
CONCEALED WEAPONS ON TABLE: The House Local, Federal & Veterans Affairs Subcommittee will consider a proposal (HB 183), filed by Rep. Mel Ponder, R-Destin, that would allow local elected officials to carry concealed weapons to their public meetings. (Monday, 3 p.m., 12 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
ELECTRIC BIKE REGULATIONS CONSIDERED: The House Transportation & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a bill (HB 971), filed by Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, that would create a regulatory framework for electric bicycles. (Monday, 3 p.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY LIMIT EYED: The Senate Community Affairs Committee will take up a bill (SB 1302), filed by Chairwoman Anitere Flores, R-Miami, that would increase the potential liability of government agencies in lawsuits. The state’s sovereign immunity laws limit the amounts of money government agencies can be forced to pay, and the bill would increase a limit from $300,000 to $500,000. (Monday, 4 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
BEARS ON AGENDA: The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee will take up a bill (SB 688), filed by Sen. Tom Wright, R-New Smyrna Beach, that would increase penalties for people who kill bears or possess freshly killed bears during closed seasons. (Monday, 4 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SCHOOL BOARD TERM LIMITS DEBATED: The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee will consider a proposal (SJR 1216), filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that seeks to impose term limits on school-board members across the state. (Monday, 4 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
SCHOOL SAFETY AT ISSUE: The Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee will take up a bill (SB 7040), filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Hialeah, that would seek to bolster security measures at public schools. The measure includes recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission and a state grand jury. (Monday, 4 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Tight Race in Iowa “Five new major polls on the Democratic presidential primary race in Iowa were released this last week, with three putting Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on top and two showing former Vice President Joe Biden as the favorite in the Hawkeye State.”
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]
The Flagler County School Board meets for an agenda workshop at 3 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only. The agenda workshop focuses on items the board will take action on at its next regular meeting.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review (PAR) Board meets at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., 105 S 2nd St Flagler Beach. This meeting has been cancelled.
The Planning and Architectural Review Board consists of seven residents:
Paul Chestnut, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Don Deal, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Catherine Feind, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Butch Naylor, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019- Feb. 25, 2022
Joseph Pozzuoli, Term Length: May 10, 2017 – May 9, 2020
Roseanne Stocker, Term Length: Feb. 26, 2019 – Feb. 25, 2022
Joann Soman, Term Length: May 26, 2018- May 25, 2021
Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting: The committee meets at 6 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public and its participants must abide by the Sunshine Law. Committee members will cull through 29 applications for superintendent and provide a list of candidates to the school board by February 19, from which the board will choose candidates to interview. The advisory board’s work and suggestions are non-binding. In other words, school board members may choose to add their own choices to interview, whether the candidate appears on the advisory board’s list or not. Each school board member appointed four individuals to the committee, though the individuals appointed by Colleen Conklin have been excluded since she applied to be superintendent.
Flagler County School Superintendent Candidates, 2020
|The Candidates
|Location
|Last Position
|Wayne Alexander
|Old Lyme, Conn.
|Assistant Principal
|Jeffrey Alstadt
|Crescent City, Ill.
|District Administrator, Randall School District, Wis. (K-8)
|Raymond L. Bryant, Jr.
|Locust Grove, Ga.
|Consultant
|Sean Chance
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Administrator, Pembroke Pines Charter Schools
|George J. Chidiac
|Bayville, N.J.
|Superintendent (2,000 students)
|Colleen Conklin
|Flagler Beach
|Flagler County School Board member, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle Gaetz Aerospace Institute
|Kim Eger
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Education Superintendent for Arizona Juvenile Corrections
|Curtis Ellis
|Palm Coast
|Principal, Putnam Academy of Arts and Science
|Andrei E. Ghelman
|Naples, Fla.
|Adjunct Professor, FGCU
|Terence N. Hayes
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Retired Superintendent
|Eric T. Jackson
|Sarasota, Fla.
|High School Principal
|Earl Johnson
|Palm Coast
|Leadership and Operations Director, Flagler Schools
|Matthew T. Liberatore
|Chicago
|Director of Professional Learning and Student Services
|Cathy Mittelstadt
|Palm Coast
|Deputy Superintendent, St. Johns County Schools
|Carl E. Moore
|New Smyrna Beach
|Chemistry, AP Teacher, Father Lopez High School
|Terry L. Nelson
|Sparta, Ga.
|Former Administrator
|Yaw L. Obeng
|Burlington, Vt.
|Superintendent (4,000 students)
|Vernon R. Orndorff
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Superintendent, Milford District (200 students)
|Anthony D. Pack
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Regional Education Administrator
|Michael G. Raso
|Davenport, Iowa
|Superintendent (5,000 students)
|Jeff Reaves
|Edgewater, Fla.
|Principal, Matanzas High School
|David M. Schmittou
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|District Curriculum Director
|Eric T. Stair
|loomsburg, Pa.
|High School Principal
|Bruce Thomas
|Akron, Ohio
|Superintendent of 3 Charter Schools (580 students)
|Nicolas Dusan Wade
|Bolingbrook, Ill.
|Superintendent (3,000 students)
|Ron Wagner
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|Associate Superintendent
|Jeff Williamson
|Show Low, Ariz.
|Superintendent, Bureau of Indian Education
|Michael Winters
|Sun City, Ariz.
|District Administrator, Madison District Schools (6,000 students)
|Janet Womack
|Prosper, Texas
|Consultant
The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting, starting with a Quick Tips speaker at 7 p.m. and a guest speaker at 7:30, at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast. The club focuses on educating members on local fishing techniques, laws and regulations. Non-members are always welcome as well. Click here to become a member. Membership is $70 a year for an individual.
The Hammock Community Association holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 MalaCompra Road, Palm Coast. Adam Morley will explain the Litter Gitter program that works to ensure that our local waterways stay clean and healthy while giving volunteers an opportunity to get their hands dirty and to do their part.
To join the association as a member, click here.
Becoming a member of The Hammock Community Association ensures that you are kept informed on what is going on in the community such as:
-
upcoming development projects, including commercial, gated communities or expansions to existing resorts.
-
new ordinances that may affect the quality of life in The Hammock.
-
invitations to monthly meetings where you can hear, first hand, about information that will shape your community.
African American Composers Concert: In celebration of Black History Month, Stetson music students and faculty present a concert of music by African-American composers, including works rarely performed. This concert pays tribute to the contribution of many men and women whose varied works are seldom heard by modern audiences. You don’t want to miss this concert!
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Buddy Taylor Middle School’s Thespians showcase their talent after earning superiors at a district competition. On February 7th and 8th, Troupe 88634 students will be heading to Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to perform as well as to attend exciting workshops in stage combat, pantomime, vocal technique, dance, improvisation, etc. taught by professionals in the entertainment field. This afternoon at 3 p.m. they present a free performance at Buddy Taylor’s Little Theater.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.
The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 7. This month our speakers include Carla Christianson from the League of Women Voters, and a representative from the Joan Anthony campaign for Circuit Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida – Group 14.
Adbacadabra, the Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Returning for the second year in a row, Adbacadabra promises to continue the momentum by performing 20 of the group’s greatest hits in full ABBA fashion and flair. You won’t be able to sit still in your seats as songs like S.O.S., Super Trooper and Dancing Queen are re–created with such precision you’ll think you were listening to the originals themselves. The melodies of Fernando and Chiquitita will rekindle those feelings of first loves. Take a Chance on Me and Voulez Vous will lift you out of your seats to dance! Tickets $29-39.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]
“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.
The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch meets at 11 a.m. at Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected].
Mutts Gone Nuts!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that’s leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action–packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented 4 legged performers. Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!
Tickets $20.
The 15th Annual Spay-Guetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Flagler Humane Society is at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Cash Bar, Italian Dinner, Entertainment, Silent Auction. Tickets are $35 per person and may be bought here.
“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.
The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.
Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.
This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]
