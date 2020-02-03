Monday Briefing: Palm Coast Open, Iowa Democratic Open, Sheriff’s Operations Center, Airport Noise, Cornelius Baker

Weekend: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissioners will consider appointing Trish Giaccone of the Family Life Center and Nealon Joseph to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee for four-year terms. It will consider approving hiring an architectural firm for the design of the sheriff’s district office in Palm Coast, along with holding discussions about the considerable project. And it will consider pulling $339,000 out of reserves to pay for the implementation of a software system. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to talk about noise concerns by residents around the Flagler County airport.

Women’s Self-Defense, Mondays, Feb. 3, 10 and 17, 6-8 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Learn effective methods to ward off attackers in this three-day class. Commander Michael Lutz from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will teach you skills that will make you more aware of your surroundings as well as methods to protect yourself and safety tips to implement right away. Participants must attend all three classes. For ages 13 years and up. Free with registration required by 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

Singles Qualifying: Feb. 3-4

Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9

Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8

Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7

Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am

Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8

Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

