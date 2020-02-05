Wednesday Briefing: Buddy Taylor’s Thespians, ‘The Sensational 60s’ at the Playhouse, Palm Coast Open

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 195

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: bezoar.

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall’s Intracoastal Meeting Room, 160 Lake Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Buddy Taylor Middle School’s Thespians showcase their talent after earning superiors at a district competition. On February 7th and 8th, Troupe 88634 students will be heading to Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to perform as well as to attend exciting workshops in stage combat, pantomime, vocal technique, dance, improvisation, etc. taught by professionals in the entertainment field. This afternoon at 3 p.m. they present a free performance at Buddy Taylor’s Little Theater.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.

Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9

Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8

Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7

Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am

Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8

Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

