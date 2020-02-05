Sitemap

Wednesday Briefing: Buddy Taylor’s Thespians, ‘The Sensational 60s’ at the Playhouse, Palm Coast Open

buddy taylor little theater thespians
Buddy Taylor Middle School Thespian Troupe 88634 stages a free, public performance today to celebrate the students’ superior marks at at District 1 Jr. Thespian Festival Performances, and ahead of the 22 students going to Orlando for the state festival. Th performance today is at Buddy Taylor’s Little Theater at 3 p.m. See below. (Ann Paris)

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 195
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: bezoar.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall’s Intracoastal Meeting Room, 160 Lake Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Buddy Taylor Middle School’s Thespians showcase their talent after earning superiors at a district competition. On February 7th and 8th, Troupe 88634 students will be heading to Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to perform as well as to attend exciting workshops in stage combat, pantomime, vocal technique, dance, improvisation, etc. taught by professionals in the entertainment field. This afternoon at 3 p.m. they present a free performance at Buddy Taylor’s Little Theater.

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.

 

Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9
Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8
Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7
Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am
Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8
Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

big red bus schedulegoing to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

  • Wednesday: Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 State Road 100 East, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: Publix at Halifax Plantation Village, 3750 Roscommon Drive, Ormond Beach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday: Publix Palm Harbor, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Publix at 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

 

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.

HOUSE MEETS ON FLOOR: The House has scheduled a 30-minute floor session in the morning and a floor session in the afternoon. It is expected to take up a series of bills, including a measure (HB 327), filed by Rep. David Smith, R-Winter Springs, and Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, that would increase penalties for people who kill bears or possess freshly killed bears during closed seasons. (Wednesday, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

BOEING OFFICIAL SPEAKS TO SENATORS: The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs and Space Committee will receive a presentation from Emmanuel Tormes, senior manager of government operations for Boeing. (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

RECYCLING PROPOSAL CONSIDERED: The Senate Rules Committee will take up a bill (SB 326), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, that would take steps to address problems with non-hazardous contamination of recyclable materials. (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)

SENATE BUDGET CONSIDERED: The Senate Appropriations Committee will take up the Senate’s initial budget proposal (SB 2500) for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and related budget bills. The Senate has proposed a $92.83 billion spending plan, while the House’s proposed budget totals $91.37 billion. (Wednesday, 1 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

JUDGE FACES REPRIMAND: The Florida Supreme Court will publicly reprimand Brevard County Circuit Judge Robin Lemonidis for what an investigation found was “intemperate conduct” in two criminal cases. Lemonidis and an investigative panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission reached an agreement, known as a stipulation, after a probe of her actions. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Florida Supreme Court, 500 South Duval St., Tallahassee.)

–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Statista’s Chart of the Day:

Largest African Economy Banned from U.S.: The Trump administration implemented further restrictions to a travel ban for certain countries, with several countries added to the list. The largest economy in Africa, Nigeria, was among them. Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania and Eritrea were the four African countries added to the travel ban, along with Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.

Announcements/Press Releases:

Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.

Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136

You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]

fpc-cheerFlagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.

Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.

Coming Days:

The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.

Feb
5
Wed
Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board
Feb 5 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall’s Intracoastal Meeting Room, 160 Lake Avenue. The meeting is open to the public.

Categories: government
Palm Coast Open: USTA Event at Palm Coast Tennis Center @ 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Feb 5 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Palm Coast OpenPalm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]

Singles Qualifying: Feb. 3-4
Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9
Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8
Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7
Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am
Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8
Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Categories: sports
Blue Power 2020 Action Forum @ 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center.
Feb 5 @ 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at 2 Office Park Dr., Suite D, Palm Coast (directly across PC Pkwy (West) from the community center. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.

Categories: civics government
Flagler Beach Library Book Club @ Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street Flagler Beach.
Feb 5 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler Beach Library, 315 S Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. 

Categories: Education
State Thespian Showcase at Buddy Taylor Middle School @ Buddy Taylor Middle School Little Theater, 4500 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast.
Feb 5 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Buddy Taylor Middle School’s Thespians showcase their talent after earning superiors at a district competition. On February 7th and 8th, Troupe 88634 students will be heading to Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to perform as well as to attend exciting workshops in stage combat, pantomime, vocal technique, dance, improvisation, etc. taught by professionals in the entertainment field. This afternoon at 3 p.m. they present a free performance at Buddy Taylor’s Little Theater.

Troupe 88634

Categories: culture and the performing arts Education
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library @ Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.
Feb 5 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]

Categories: Education
The Sensational 60s At the Flagler Playhouse @ Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Feb 5 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.

The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.

sensational 60s flagler playhouse

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Feb
6
Thu
Palm Coast Open: USTA Event at Palm Coast Tennis Center @ 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Feb 6 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Palm Coast OpenPalm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]

Singles Qualifying: Feb. 3-4
Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9
Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8
Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7
Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am
Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8
Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Categories: sports
Widow, Widower’s Support Group @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE.
Feb 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Categories: social services
A Course in Miracles Study Group
Feb 6 @ 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm

a course in miracles mcavoyA weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

Categories: spiritual
Palm Coast Democratic Club Meeting @ African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway).
Feb 6 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at 6:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). A meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 7. This month our speakers include Carla Christianson from the League of Women Voters, and a representative from the Joan Anthony campaign for Circuit Judge of the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida – Group 14.

Read more
Categories: civics government
Adbacadabra, the Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Flagler Auditorium @ Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.
Feb 6 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Adbacadabra, the Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Flagler Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Returning for the second year in a row, Adbacadabra promises to continue the momentum by performing 20 of the group’s greatest hits in full ABBA fashion and flair. You won’t be able to sit still in your seats as songs like S.O.S., Super Trooper and Dancing Queen are re–created with such precision you’ll think you were listening to the originals themselves. The melodies of Fernando and Chiquitita will rekindle those feelings of first loves. Take a Chance on Me and Voulez Vous will lift you out of your seats to dance! Tickets $29-39.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Feb
7
Fri
Weekend Farmers’ Markets, Flagler Beach, Palm Coast, Marineland
Feb 7 @ 6:00 am – 4:00 pm

farmers markets palm coast flagler beachThree farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Categories: business
Coffee Series: The Palm Coast Observer’s 10th Anniversary @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
Feb 7 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Coffee Series: The Palm Coast Observer’s 10th Anniversary with John Walsh, Palm Coast Observer. Free but registration required by 9 a.m. Feb. 5 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Categories: social services
First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park @ 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
Feb 7 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

Categories: outdoors
Palm Coast Open: USTA Event at Palm Coast Tennis Center @ 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Feb 7 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Palm Coast OpenPalm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]

Singles Qualifying: Feb. 3-4
Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9
Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8
Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7
Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am
Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8
Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Categories: sports
First Friday in Flagler Beach
Feb 7 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Categories: fairs and festivals
Sounds New XXVI @ Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.
Feb 7 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

stetson school of music logoSounds New XXVI: This concert highlights contemporary chamber music and features Stetson faculty composers and performers. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
The Sensational 60s At the Flagler Playhouse @ Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Feb 7 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.

The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.

sensational 60s flagler playhouse

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Feb
8
Sat
Midnight Fishing Frenzy @ Flagler Beach Pier
Feb 8 @ 12:01 am – 6:00 am

Midnight Fishing Frenzy at the Flagler Beach Pier. The frenzy is set for every second Saturday of the month, midnight to 6 a.m. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

Categories: outdoors
Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series @ Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.
Feb 8 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am

Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: “Order, Excess and Revolution: Tavern Life in Colonial Florida” with Diana Reigelsperger. Free and registration not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org/events and 386-986-2323.

Categories: civics Education
Palm Coast Open: USTA Event at Palm Coast Tennis Center @ 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Feb 8 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Palm Coast OpenPalm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]

Singles Qualifying: Feb. 3-4
Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9
Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8
Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7
Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am
Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8
Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Categories: sports
Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park @ 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
Feb 8 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Categories: outdoors
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch Meeting @ Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast.
Feb 8 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

aauw flagler branchAmerican Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch meets at 11 a.m. at Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected].

Categories: civics
Mutts Gone Nuts at the Flagler Auditorium @ Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast.
Feb 8 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Mutts Gone Nuts!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that’s leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action–packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented 4 legged performers. Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks!
Tickets $20.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Flagler Youth Orchestra Fundraising Concert @ First Baptist Church in Bunnell, 2301 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell.
Feb 8 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

The Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Harmony Chamber Orchestra performs a fundraiser concert in support of the strings program at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bunnell, 2301 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Members of the Youth Orchestra’s top musicians will perform under the direction of Sue Cryan. The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the church. This is a free-will offering in support of the Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program. The Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument. For more information on the Flagler Youth Orchestra, contact Cheryl Tristam, program director, at (386) 503-3808 or by email at [email protected]

sue cryan fyo
(© FlaglerLive)
Categories: culture and the performing arts
15th Annual Spay-Guetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Flagler Humane Society @ Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast.
Feb 8 @ 5:00 pm – 9:15 pm

The 15th Annual Spay-Guetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Flagler Humane Society is at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Cash Bar, Italian Dinner, Entertainment, Silent Auction. Tickets are $35 per person and may be bought here.

Categories: social services
Pick Your Picasso and Colored Pencil Show Opening Reception @ Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point ParkwayPalm Coast.
Feb 8 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Pick Your Picasso and Colored Pencil Show Opening Reception, 6 p.m., Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. The shows run through March 10.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
The Long Run Ultimate Eagles Tribute @ DSC amphitheater, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE.
Feb 8 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

The Long Run Ultimate Eagles Tribute, 7 p.m. at the Daytona State College Palm Coast campus amphitheater, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
The Sensational 60s At the Flagler Playhouse @ Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Feb 8 @ 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm

“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.

The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.

sensational 60s flagler playhouse

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Feb
9
Sun
Palm Coast Open: USTA Event at Palm Coast Tennis Center @ 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Feb 9 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Palm Coast OpenPalm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with weekend matches starting at 11 a.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate.

This event would not be possible without the assistance of volunteers. For more information about volunteering for the games, contact: [email protected]

Singles Qualifying: Feb. 3-4
Singles Main Draw: Feb. 4-9
Doubles Matches: Feb. 4-8
Doubles Semi-Finals: Friday, Feb. 7
Singles Semi Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 11am
Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8
Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Categories: sports
Hot N’ Spicy Festival at the Ag Museum @ Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast.
Feb 9 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Hot N’ Spicy Festival at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Dunehoppers performing live, food, craft beers, $5 admission, free parking.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous @ Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy, Palm Coast.
Feb 9 @ 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Singer-Performer Linda Cole brings back her magic Valentine's show to the Flagler County Public Library today. See below for details.Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
The Sensational 60s At the Flagler Playhouse @ Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Feb 9 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

“The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s.

The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.

sensational 60s flagler playhouse

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Stetson Faculty Recital @ Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.
Feb 9 @ 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

stetson school of music logoStetson Faculty Recital: Jamie Clark, cello, Sean Kennard, piano.
Please join us for an afternoon of spectacular musical adventures with a program that includes Mendelssohn’s ecstatic and joyous Cello Sonata No. 2, Britten’s haunting Cello Suite No. 1 and the Parisian Cabaret of Poulenc’s Sonata for cello and piano. 3 p.m., Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Free.

Categories: culture and the performing arts
Wings and Burgers at the Elks Club @ 53 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast.
Feb 9 @ 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Wings and Burgers every Sunday in February at the Elks Club, 4 to 7 p.m., 53 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast.

Categories: fairs and festivals special events
Feb
10
Mon
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell
Feb 10 @ 7:00 am – 9:00 pm

alcoholics anonymous flagler palm coastAlcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.

narcotics anonymous palm coast flaglerNarcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.

For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.

For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.

Categories: social services
Flagler Cares Coalition Community Forum on Mental Health @ Flagler County Association of Realtors, 4101 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Feb 10 @ 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors (FCAR), 4101 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. This is a community forum on mental health and substance abuse services in Flagler County as a promised follow-up to the Elected Official Roundtable held November 21.

On the agenda:

  • Presentations from local and state experts on mental health and substance abuse funding mechanisms
  • Most recent behavioral health data
  • An overview of existing services located in the county and region
  • Audience input and small group discussion
Categories: social services
Flagler Land Acquisition Committee @ Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.
Feb 10 @ 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.

Committee members:

Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020

Categories: government
Flagler County Library Board of Trustees @ 2500 Palm Coast Parkway.
Feb 10 @ 4:30 pm – 5:45 pm

flagler county commission government logoThe Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.

The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21

Categories: government
Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council @ Eagle's Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.
Feb 10 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

buddy taylor middle school logoThe Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.

Categories: government
Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO Meeting @ Media Center, 305 N Palmetto St, Bunnell.
Feb 10 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.

Categories: government
Daytona State College’s Free STEM Seminar Series @ DSC's Hosseini Center, Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Feb 10 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Daytona State College’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) seminar series: today, The Diversity and Bioactivity of Chemicals Produced by Microorganisms: Isolation of Anticancer, Antibacterial, and Antiviral Compounds from Under-Explored Microbes presented by Sandra Loesgen, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, The Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. All STEMinars are free and open to the public.

Categories: Education
Nar-Anon Meeting for Families and Friends of Addicts @ St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy.
Feb 10 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.

Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers.  If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:

Categories: social services
Bunnell City Commission Meeting @ 201 West Moody Boulevard.
Feb 10 @ 7:00 pm – 9:15 pm

bunnell logoThe Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.

The city commissioners’ email:

  • Mayor Catherine Robinson
  • Commissioner John Rogers
  • Commissioner Bill Baxley
  • Commissioner Donnie Nobles
  • Commissioner Jan Reeger
  • City Manager Alvin Jackson
    The Bunnell City Commission. From left, Jan Reeger, John Rogers, Bill Baxley, Mayor Catherine Robinson and Donnie Nobles.
    The Bunnell City Commission. From left, Jan Reeger, John Rogers, Bill Baxley, Mayor Catherine Robinson and Donnie Nobles.
    Categories: government
    Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon Meetings
    Feb 10 @ 8:00 pm – 9:15 pm

    Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.

    For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

    Categories: social services
    Feb
    11
    Tue
    Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee @ Government Services Building
    Feb 11 @ 8:30 am – 9:45 am

    The flagler county commission government logo Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission  established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica,  386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.

    Categories: government
    Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team Meeting @ FTI, 5400 E. Hwy 100
    Feb 11 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am

    Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety.

    Categories: government
    Palm Coast City Council Workshop @ City Hall
    Feb 11 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

    palm coast city logoThe Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center…

    February 2020 Feb 2020


    Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

    Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

    Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

    Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:

    See the full Week in Review here.

