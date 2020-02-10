Monday Briefing: Catherine Robinson’s 25 Years, “Guys and Dolls” Auditions, STEM at DSC, Bloomberg’s Chance

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
“Do you remember what Dad said about marriage?” Tevy asks. “He said that, after the camps, people paired up based on their skills. Two people who knew how to cook wouldn’t marry, because that would be, like, a waste. If one person in the marriage cooked, then the other person should know how to sell food. He said marriage is like the show ‘Survivor,’ where you make alliances in order to live longer. He thought ‘Survivor’ was actually the most Khmer thing possible, and he would definitely win it, because the genocide was the best training he could’ve got.”
–From Anthony Veasna So’s “Three Women of Chuck’s Donuts,” a story in the Feb. 10, 2020 New Yorker.
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors (FCAR), 4101 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. This is a community forum on mental health and substance abuse services in Flagler County as a promised follow-up to the Elected Official Roundtable held November 21.
- Most recent behavioral health data
- Presentations from local and state experts on mental health and substance abuse
- LSF Health Systems, Dr. Caufield, CEO and Shelley Katz, COO
- SMA Healthcare, Rhonda Harvey, COO
- An overview of existing services located in the county and region
- Audience input and small group discussion
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does.
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
Daytona State College’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) seminar series: today, The Diversity and Bioactivity of Chemicals Produced by Microorganisms: Isolation of Anticancer, Antibacterial, and Antiviral Compounds from Under-Explored Microbes presented by Sandra Loesgen, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, The Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. All STEMinars are free and open to the public.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here. Promotions: Bunnell Police Department’s Officer Scott Bagwell is promoted to to Corporal and Corporal Dominic Guida to Sergeant. Mayor Catherine D. Robinson gets an award for 25 years of Service from the Florida League of Cities.
Auditions for “Guys and Dolls” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell: The Playhouse is holding auditions for “Guys and Dolls,” to be staged April 24-May 10. Auditions are on Feb. 9 at at 7 p.m. Minimum age is 16. All ethnicities welcome.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, 1 to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
SCHOOL BOARD TERM LIMITS DEBATED: The Senate Education Committee will take up a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 1216), filed by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, that seeks eight-year term limits for school board members across the state. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
MOMENT OF SILENCE SOUGHT: The House PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a proposal (HB 737), filed by Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, that would require public schools to hold a moment of silence each day. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS EYED: The House Select Committee on the Integrity of Research Institutions will receive presentations on the “risk of foreign interference in research.” House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, formed the select committee after the resignation of officials at Moffitt Cancer Center because of issues involving work in China. (Monday, 4 p.m., 404 House Office Building, the Capitol.)
ELECTRIC BIKE REGULATIONS CONSIDERED: The Senate Community Affairs Committee will take up a bill (SB 1148), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, that would create a regulatory framework for electric bicycles. (Monday, 4 p.m., 301 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
CONFIRMATION HEARINGS HELD: The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee will hold confirmation hearings for dozens of appointees to state and local agencies and boards, including members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the state university system’s Board of Governors and water management districts. (Monday, 4 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
TRUMP JUDICIAL NOMINEE OPPOSED: Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and representatives of civil-rights groups will hold a media conference call to discuss opposition to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Alabama federal Judge Andrew Brasher to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Florida, Alabama and Georgia. The nomination is pending in the U.S. Senate. (Monday, 11 a.m. Call-in number: 1-877-615-4339. Code: 8967765.)
ANTI-MUSLIM DISCRIMINATION AT ISSUE: Florida International University’s Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs will hold an event to discuss anti-Muslim discrimination and hate crimes, with a presentation by Eric Treene, special counsel for religious discrimination at the U.S. Department of Justice. (Monday, 1 p.m., Florida International University, Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs, 11200 S.W. Eighth St., Miami.)
IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT DISCUSSED: U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will hold a media availability to discuss cooperation between local, state and federal authorities on immigration-related enforcement and prosecutions. (Monday, 1 p.m. Central time, U.S. Attorney’s Office, 21 East Garden St., Suite 400, Pensacola.)
PRESS SKITS HELD: The Florida Capitol Press Corps will hold its semi-annual, always-threatened-to-be-the-last press skits, with proceeds benefiting the Barbara Frye journalism scholarship fund. (Monday, 7:30 p.m., The Moon, 1105 East Lafayette St., Tallahassee.)
FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State political candidates and committees face a Monday deadline for filing reports showing finance activity through Jan. 31.
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Bloomberg Has Best Chance to Beat Trump: “If the 2020 presidential election were held today, President Donald Trump might be leaving the White House. According to a new survey conducted by Morning Consult, where more than 35,000 people were polled, all the top Democratic nominees beat Trump. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who hasn’t qualified for any of the DNC debates, holds the best chance of winning the presidency, the poll revealed.”
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Committee members:
Anne Wilson – 05/06/1996 to 05/17/2019
Walter Mahler – 03/02/2015 to 03/02/2021
Brynn Newton – 02/06/1989 to 02/01/2019
Ann Moore – 04/20/2009 to 04/20/2021
Mike Kuypers – 06/19/1989 to 08/03/2021
Richard Hamilton – 10/20/2008 to 11/07/2020
The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here.
The board members and their terms are as follows:
Chairman Jim Ulsamer – 07/09/2007 to 07/09/2019
County Commissioner David Sullivan – to 11/30/2019
Sharon Atack – 06/07/1993 to 07/07/2020
Jan Cullinane – 03/02/2009 to 03/02/2021
Armando Mustiga – 05/16/2011 to 12/12/2018
Bernard Barczak – 03/01/2019 to 03/01/2022
George Hanns – 05/01/2017 to 05/01/2020
Reginald Kirven – 09/05/18 to 09/05/21
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
Daytona State College’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) seminar series: today, The Diversity and Bioactivity of Chemicals Produced by Microorganisms: Isolation of Anticancer, Antibacterial, and Antiviral Compounds from Under-Explored Microbes presented by Sandra Loesgen, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, The Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. All STEMinars are free and open to the public.
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m., Emergency Operations Center, Room A, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Building 3, Bunnell. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
Flagler’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets at 9 a.m. at Flagler Technical Institute, 5400 E. Hwy 100, just west of Flagler Palm Coast High School. The meeting is open to all who have a concern with road safety. From Chairman Andy Dance: “We will include items forwarded to the CTST plus review the agenda action items from prior meetings and updating their status. I am sending out an early reminder so that we can review and discuss the recent fatalities in Flagler County:
- Motorcycle fatality on Blare Castle Drive
- Multiple fatalities on I-95 at the PC Parkway interchange.
A resident requested we look at the 90 degree corners on Rae Drive. The concern is during student pickup in the morning, vehicles rounding the corners don’t see students waiting at the bus stops. See map:
Flagler bus transportation is inquiring about the need for a right turn lane from Hwy 100, turning south onto Seminole Woods. Finally, we will discuss the site analysis performed on 1/29/20 at Bulldog Drive and the driveway access to FPCHS.”
The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
See full agendas here.
Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting: The committee meets at 6 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public and its participants must abide by the Sunshine Law. Committee members will cull through 29 applications for superintendent and provide a list of candidates to the school board by February 19, from which the board will choose candidates to interview. The advisory board’s work and suggestions are non-binding. In other words, school board members may choose to add their own choices to interview, whether the candidate appears on the advisory board’s list or not. Each school board member appointed four individuals to the committee, though the individuals appointed by Colleen Conklin have been excluded since she applied to be superintendent.
Flagler County School Superintendent Candidates, 2020
|The Candidates
|Location
|Last Position
|Wayne Alexander
|Old Lyme, Conn.
|Assistant Principal
|Jeffrey Alstadt
|Crescent City, Ill.
|District Administrator, Randall School District, Wis. (K-8)
|Raymond L. Bryant, Jr.
|Locust Grove, Ga.
|Consultant
|Sean Chance
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Administrator, Pembroke Pines Charter Schools
|George J. Chidiac
|Bayville, N.J.
|Superintendent (2,000 students)
|Peri-Anne Chobot
|Elkridge, Md.
|Prep School Principal
|Colleen Conklin
|Flagler Beach
|Flagler County School Board member, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle Gaetz Aerospace Institute
|Kim Eger
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Education Superintendent for Arizona Juvenile Corrections
|Curtis Ellis
|Palm Coast
|Principal, Putnam Academy of Arts and Science
|Andrei E. Ghelman
|Naples, Fla.
|Adjunct Professor, FGCU
|Terence N. Hayes
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Retired Superintendent
|Eric T. Jackson
|Sarasota, Fla.
|High School Principal
|Earl Johnson
|Palm Coast
|Leadership and Operations Director, Flagler Schools
|Matthew T. Liberatore
|Chicago
|Director of Professional Learning and Student Services
|Matthew Lutz
|Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|Assistant Superintendent (4,300 students)
|Erin McMahon
|East Falmouth, Mass.
|Adjunct Professor
|Cathy Mittelstadt
|Palm Coast
|Deputy Superintendent, St. Johns County Schools
|Carl E. Moore
|New Smyrna Beach
|Chemistry, AP Teacher, Father Lopez High School
|Terry L. Nelson
|Sparta, Ga.
|Former Administrator
|Yaw L. Obeng
|Burlington, Vt.
|Superintendent (4,000 students)
|Vernon R. Orndorff
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Superintendent, Milford District (200 students)
|Anthony D. Pack
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Regional Education Administrator
|Nigel Pillay
|St. Augustine
|Elementary School Principal
|Michael G. Raso
|Davenport, Iowa
|Superintendent (5,000 students)
|Jeff Reaves
|Edgewater, Fla.
|Principal, Matanzas High School
|Randy Shearouse
|Springfield, Ga.
|Superintendent (12,000 students)
|David M. Schmittou
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|District Curriculum Director
|Eric T. Stair
|loomsburg, Pa.
|High School Principal
|Bruce Thomas
|Akron, Ohio
|Superintendent of 3 Charter Schools (580 students)
|Nicolas Dusan Wade
|Bolingbrook, Ill.
|Superintendent (3,000 students)
|Ron Wagner
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|Associate Superintendent
|Tenille Wallace
|Flagler Beach
|Elementary School Principal
|Jeff Williamson
|Show Low, Ariz.
|Superintendent, Bureau of Indian Education
|Michael Winters
|Sun City, Ariz.
|District Administrator, Madison District Schools (6,000 students)
|Janet Womack
|Prosper, Texas
|Consultant
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Swales: Flagler Beach city officials, including commissioners, meet at 4 p.m. in the Commission Room at 105 S. 2nd. St. to hear and address public concerns about the city’s $500,000 swale project at the south end of town. See background here: “Flagler Beach Residents’ Anger Over Swale Dig Triggers a City Meeting, But Project Was No Secret.”
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
3rd Citizen’s Input session focusing on the update of City of Flagler Beach’s Land Development Regulations. This session will be focused on the proposed revisions. This is a great opportunity for you to share your thoughts about the suggested changes before the adoption. The meeting will be facilitated by the City of Flagler Beach and Kimley-Horn. The meeting will be held at Flagler Beach City Hall at 5 p.m. For more information please contact: Mark Shelton, AICP (904) 828-3933 [email protected] *105 South 2nd St.Flagler Beach.
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Code Enforcement Board members are Joy Allen, Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon, Julie Auiar and Stephen Woodin Sr.
The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Joseph Pozzuoli. will update the commission on the city’s economic development task force. Commissioners will discuss an agreement with county government for emergency communications network participation. Halifax Paving is set to get a $121,081 contract to repave the Wickline Center parking lot. Kathleen Doyle, Finance Director, will update the commission on the city’s first quarter finances.
Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Thespians stage their winter play, Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional Sunday show at 2 p.m. (and 7 p.m.), at the Flagler Auditorium’s Black Box Theater, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Book here.
Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.
The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to our annual Rummage Sale on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 from 9 am- 1 pm. It will be held at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave., Flagler Beach. Everyone is invited rain or shine. Plenty of things to choose from including jewelry, household items, home decor, clothing, toys, electronics, collectibles, and much more at bargain prices. For information call Dar at 386-437-5442
Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required. Book title and registration at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Thespians stage their winter play, Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional Sunday show at 2 p.m. (and 7 p.m.), at the Flagler Auditorium’s Black Box Theater, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Book here.
Stetson University Symphonic Band , 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Symphonic Band has established a committed tradition of performance excellence through transformative concert experiences. Please join us for an evening of music. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to our annual Rummage Sale on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 from 9 am- 1 pm. It will be held at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave., Flagler Beach. Everyone is invited rain or shine. Plenty of things to choose from including jewelry, household items, home decor, clothing, toys, electronics, collectibles, and much more at bargain prices. For information call Dar at 386-437-5442
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Living with Wildlife Series, 10-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about the local wildlife and how to make living with them easier? Join us for our family-friendly Living with Wildlife Series with each month featuring a different topic and expert in the field.This month’s topic: “Backyard Birding with Flager Audubon”. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Flagler County Historical Society Annual Meeting: at 11:00 a.m. at Old Bunnell City Hall, 200, S. Church St. Bunnell. Program is the history of women’s suffrage movement including local Flagler County suffragist. Event is free. Public is invited. No Cost. RSVP Susan Baird [email protected]
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Thespians stage their winter play, Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional Sunday show at 2 p.m. (and 7 p.m.), at the Flagler Auditorium’s Black Box Theater, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Book here.
Beethoven 2020 Faculty Recital: Kenny Lee, cello, Hannah Sun, piano.
The concert’s theme is “Dance and Celebration” and features Beethoven’s final work for piano and cello, Sonata No. 5, Op. 102. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.
First Church of Palm Coast: The Rev. Cazzie Russell will be the messenger for the service at First Church, 8 a.m., and everyone is invited. Russell, an ordained minister, is best remembered as a professional basketball player and coach, and an NBA All-Star player with the New York Knicks. First Church of Palm Coast is at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The Rev. Gillard S. Glover serves as the pastor. First Church can be reached at 386-446-5759.
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
Gospel Singer Renes King at Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodis Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Concert Series presents Renese King, vocalist, pianist, song writer and arranger . In honor of Black History Month, she will perform spiritual and gospel favorites and some of her own arrangements which will show the history of gospel music. The PCUMC Voices of Faith will be featured with her. Suggested Donation $10. For more information call 386-446-1600 or website: www.pcumcconcertseries.org.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
