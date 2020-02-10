Monday Briefing: Catherine Robinson’s 25 Years, “Guys and Dolls” Auditions, STEM at DSC, Bloomberg’s Chance

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 177

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: calash.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors (FCAR), 4101 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. This is a community forum on mental health and substance abuse services in Flagler County as a promised follow-up to the Elected Official Roundtable held November 21. On the agenda: Most recent behavioral health data

Presentations from local and state experts on mental health and substance abuse LSF Health Systems, Dr. Caufield, CEO and Shelley Katz, COO SMA Healthcare, Rhonda Harvey, COO

An overview of existing services located in the county and region

Audience input and small group discussion The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meeting is cancelled. The committee was to meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell. The committee is an advisory board to the county commission on the acquisition and management of environmentally sensitive lands, recreation, and water recharge areas. The committee is scheduled to meet once a month, but seldom does. The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. in the Doug Cisney Room at the main library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. See minutes and agendas here. The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement. The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here. Daytona State College’s STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) seminar series: today, The Diversity and Bioactivity of Chemicals Produced by Microorganisms: Isolation of Anticancer, Antibacterial, and Antiviral Compounds from Under-Explored Microbes presented by Sandra Loesgen, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Chemistry, The Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida. The one-hour seminars are held on Mondays, starting promptly at 5 p.m. in the Madorsky Theater, located in the Hosseini Center on DSC’s Daytona Beach Campus at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. All STEMinars are free and open to the public. The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions. The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here. Promotions: Bunnell Police Department’s Officer Scott Bagwell is promoted to to Corporal and Corporal Dominic Guida to Sergeant. Mayor Catherine D. Robinson gets an award for 25 years of Service from the Florida League of Cities. Auditions for “Guys and Dolls” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell: The Playhouse is holding auditions for “Guys and Dolls,” to be staged April 24-May 10. Auditions are on Feb. 9 at at 7 p.m. Minimum age is 16. All ethnicities welcome.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by