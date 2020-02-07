Weekend: Fabulous, cool weekend, mostly clear throughout, 60s Friday, lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, nights in the 30s Friday, 40s Saturday, 50s Sunday. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

Free For All Friday on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Town Center Douglas Properties’ Jeff Douglas, the developer of Town Center, and Kara Hoblick of the Florida Agricultural Museum, which is hosting Sunday’s Hot ‘n Spicy Music and Food Fest, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the school board’s attempt to restrict public comment.

Friday, Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Marinelad’s parking area near the marina, on the West side of A1a.

Friday: Coffee Series: The Palm Coast Observer’s 10th Anniversary with John Walsh, Palm Coast Observer. Free but registration required by 9 a.m. Feb. 5 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: Sounds New XXVI: This concert highlights contemporary chamber music and features Stetson faculty composers and performers. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Frisay, Saturday, Sunday: “The Sensational 60s,” at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Step back in time to the 1960s! The decade of the Sixties was a time of cultural upheaval, change and conflict, but it also produced some of the most vibrant and lasting music of the 20th century! With dance crazes, folk rock, soul music, surf music and the legacy of the Beatles, singers and audiences of all ages will enjoy the artists who shaped our pop music history. This musical/dance revue includes music of Motown, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Simon and Garfunkel, and includes hits like The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Unchained Melody, Bridge Over Troubled Water. Join us as we turn back the clock to the 60’s. The Box Office may be reached at 386-586-0773. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 1 hour before showtime through intermission.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, at the Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Palm Coast Open consists of 32-Main Draw Singles, 16-Main Draw Doubles. Total prize amount of $25,000. The entire event will be free to spectate. Friday, February 7, 2020 – MATCH-UPS:

Starting at 11 a.m.

Court 5

Martin REDLICKI (USA) vs. Alex RYBAKOV (USA), followed by

Nicolas MEJIA (COL) vs. (6) Alexander RITSCHARD (USA)

Court 6

(7) Gianluigi QUINZI (ITA) vs. Martins PODZUS (LAT), followed by

(3) Peter TOREBKO (GER) vs. Daniel DUTRA DA SILVA (BRA), followed by

Simon FREUND (SWE)/Jaume PLA MALFEITO (ESP) vs. (4) Filip BERGEVI (SWE)/Skander MANSOURI (TUN)

Not before 2 p.m.

Court 5

Wilson LEITE (BRA)/Christian LINDELL (SWE) vs. Justin BUTSCH (USA)/Alex RYBAKOV (USA)

Doubles Finals: Saturday, Feb. 8

Singles Finals Matches: Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 11am

Saturday: Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: “Order, Excess and Revolution: Tavern Life in Colonial Florida” with Diana Reigelsperger. Free and registration not required. More info: www.palmcoasthistory.org/events and 386-986-2323.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Saturday: American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler Branch meets at 11 a.m. at Pine Lakes Country Club, 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy., N., Palm Coast. Lunch is available for $18.00 per person. For reservations and menu options, please contact Sally Smeaton by email: [email protected].

Saturday, Sunday: Mutts Gone Nuts!, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance, that’s leaving audiences everywhere howling for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in a breathtaking, action–packed, comedy dog spectacular, featuring some of the world’s most talented 4 legged performers. Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart, and then your socks! Tickets $20.

Saturday: The Flagler Youth Orchestra’s Harmony Chamber Orchestra performs a fundraiser concert in support of the strings program at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bunnell, 2301 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Members of the Youth Orchestra’s top musicians will perform under the direction of Sue Cryan. The concert will be held in the sanctuary of the church. This is a free-will offering in support of the Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program. The Youth Orchestra is made possible by the Flagler County School District, with the support of the Friends of the Youth Orchestra, whose sole mission is to provide free music education after school to all Flagler children with a desire to play an instrument. For more information on the Flagler Youth Orchestra, contact Cheryl Tristam, program director, at (386) 503-3808 or by email at [email protected]

Saturday: The 15th Annual Spay-Guetti Dinner Fundraiser for the Flagler Humane Society is at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Cash Bar, Italian Dinner, Entertainment, Silent Auction. Tickets are $35 per person and may be bought here.

Saturday: The Long Run Ultimate Eagles Tribute, 7 p.m. at the Daytona State College Palm Coast campus amphitheater, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE.

Sunday: Second Annual Wadsworth Elementary PTO Panther Golf Classic: Register at 7:30 a.m. at the Conservatory Golf Course, 200 Conservatory Drive, Palm Coast. Stotgun start at 8 a.m. $400 per foursome, special rate for this event includes round of golf, cart, lunch as well as on-course contests, lunch, and a silent auction. Register on-line at wes-pto.com.

Sunday: Linda Cole Sunday Jazz Rendezvous, with the Linda Cole Trio, 12:30 p.m. at Cue Note Billiard Room, 160 Cypress Point Pkwy (City Marketplace), Suite C114, Palm Coast.

Sunday: Abstracts and Assemblages: A Grand Living Art Gallery reception for artists Brian Hammond: Palm Coast artist Brian Hammond from Open Mind Art Studio will be hosting a reception at The Grand Living Art Gallery, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Brian will be displaying more than 50 works of abstract art, and his display will be on show until March 21. His style of art is strictly abstract, and described as “A departure from reality” and “Art that does not represent the visible world.” It may not be your cuppa tea…but check it out. He will be glad to greet you and discuss his work.

Sunday: Wings and Burgers every Sunday in February at the Elks Club, 4 to 7 p.m., 53 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast.

