Thursday Briefing: Upper 80s, FPC’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” Household Debt, Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s National Commemorations.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 191

Global Warming: The daily carbon count.

A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: cockloft.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Board meets at the district’s headquarters, 4049 Reid Street, Palatka. Times vary: Check this list for this meeting’s time.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Joseph Pozzuoli. will update the commission on the city’s economic development task force. Commissioners will discuss an agreement with county government for emergency communications network participation. Halifax Paving is set to get a $121,081 contract to repave the Wickline Center parking lot. Kathleen Doyle, Finance Director, will update the commission on the city’s first quarter finances.

Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Thespians stage their winter play, Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional Saturday show at 2 p.m. (and 7 p.m.), at the Flagler Auditorium’s Black Box Theater, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early. (As of Wednesday, there were just three seats left for the Saturday evening show.) Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Book here.

The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



HOUSE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The House is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., House chamber, the Capitol.)

SENATE HOLDS FLOOR SESSION: The Senate is scheduled to hold a floor session. (Thursday, 2:30 p.m., Senate chamber, the Capitol.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)