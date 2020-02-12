Wednesday Briefing: Swales in Flagler Beach, Navy Bombing in Ocala Forest, Women’s Suffrage Everywhere

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. See the latest National Weather Service-Jacksonville Briefing here.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s National Commemorations.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 191
Global Warming: The daily carbon count.
A.Word.A.Day from Wordsmith.org. Today’s word: titular.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“… maybe just by walking up and down, driving up and down, going places, the rest of the world proved its absurdity. You see that judgment on the faces of people looking out of windows, sitting on front steps in some little towns; so deeply, deeply uncaring they are, as if they had sources of disillusionment which they would keep, with some satisfaction, in the dark.”
–From Alice Munro’s “Thanks for the Ride” in “Dance of the Happy Shades and Other Stories.”
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Swales: Flagler Beach city officials, including commissioners, meet at 4 p.m. in the Commission Room at 105 S. 2nd. St. to hear and address public concerns about the city’s $500,000 swale project at the south end of town. See background here: “Flagler Beach Residents’ Anger Over Swale Dig Triggers a City Meeting, But Project Was No Secret.”
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. – LIVE/Inert
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by
going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Sunday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|Jail Bookings, February 10-11
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, February 10
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, February 10
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, February 10
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, February 10
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE CELEBRATED: Rep. Emily Slosberg, D-Boca Raton, will host an event titled “Keep Roaring On: 1920-2020” to mark the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. Other participants in the event are expected to include Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried; Sen. Lori Berman, D-Lantana; Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation; Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa; Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers; Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa; and Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami. (Wednesday, 8 a.m., 22nd floor, the Capitol.)
MAYORS TALK SESSION ISSUES: The Florida League of Mayors will hold a news conference to discuss legislative issues such as water quality and short-term vacation rentals. Sen. Bobby Powell, D-West Palm Beach, is slated to take part. (Wednesday, 8:15 a.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT BACKED: Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, and Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen, R-Fort Myers, are expected to take part in a news conference calling for Florida to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., fourth floor, the Capitol.)
SUICIDE DETERRENCE SOUGHT: The Senate Military and Veterans Affairs and Space Committee will consider a bill (SB 1586), filed by Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, that would create the First Responders Suicide Deterrence Task Force. The task force would develop training programs and materials to help first responders cope with issues such as work-related stress. (Wednesday, 4 p.m., 37 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
SMOKING IN PARKS TARGETED: The Senate Rules Committee will take up a proposal (SB 630), filed by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Rockledge, that would allow cities and counties to regulate smoking in public parks they own. (Wednesday, 4 p.m., 110 Senate Office Building, the Capitol.)
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETS: The State Board of Education will take up a series of issues, including receiving a legislative update and considering new academic standards dubbed the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking, or B.E.S.T., standards. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Turlington Building, 325 West Gaines St., Tallahassee.)
THRASHER, FSU COACH SPEAK AT RALLY: Florida State University President John Thrasher and new football coach Mike Norvell will speak during a pep rally that is part of FSU Day at the Capitol. (Wednesday, 11:30 a.m., Capitol courtyard.)
–Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
Identity Still Important for American Voters: “The survey asked over 1,000 U.S. adults living in all 50 states how certain characteristics affect how they choose a presidential candidate. Over 90 percent of all respondents said they would vote for a candidate who was black, a woman, Catholic, Hispanic or Jewish. However, less than 70 percent of all respondents said they would vote for a Muslim, atheist or socialist candidate if given a choice.”
Flagler Beach Citizens’ Academy: Eight consecutive Wednesdays beginning on March 4, 2020, running through April 22, 2020, from 2:00—5:00 PM. Learn all there is to know about the history of your city, how your government works and is financed, and the responsibilities of staff and elected officials. Tour your city’s recreational, first responder, library, and public works facilities. Discover plans for the city’s future and opportunities for resident involvement. These sessions are open to anyone residing within the City of Flagler Beach. There will be a limit of 20 participants. Registration applications are available at City Hall, Building Department, Library, Police Department, Fire Department and on our City’s website (www.cityofflaglerbeach.com). All applications must be received by February 21, 2020.
Jane Mealy, Commissioner
City of Flagler Beach
PO Box 70
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
You will then receive a detailed schedule of the sessions and where each will be held. If you have any questions, contact Jane Mealy at: 439-4811 or
[email protected]
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Through April 4, Palm Coast Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge: Get outdoors and get active – join us for the Mayor’s 90/90 Challenge! The challenge is to move at least a mile a day for the 90 days from Jan. 6 to April 4. You can choose your own form of exercise. Log in to Palm Coast Connect and record your progress throughout the month. Everyone who completes the Challenge will receive a prize. Share your progress along the way on social media using #Mayors9090 and #ConnectToFitness. More info: www.palmcoastconnect.com and 386-986-2323.
The Live Calendar is Flagler County’s and Palm Coast’s most complete, detailed and searchable community calendar of events, including culture, the performing arts, theater, government, the courts and justice system and a lot more. If you’re not listed here, you’re not getting the visibility you deserve. To include your event, please fill out this form. Any other issues, email the editor.
The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to our annual Rummage Sale on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15 from 9 am- 1 pm. It will be held at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave., Flagler Beach. Everyone is invited rain or shine. Plenty of things to choose from including jewelry, household items, home decor, clothing, toys, electronics, collectibles, and much more at bargain prices. For information call Dar at 386-437-5442
Palm Coast Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Do you love to read? Once a book is selected, participants will need to purchase and read it on their own. Each month we will meet to discuss the chosen book and share our impressions, reactions, and feelings about it. Free but registration required. Book title and registration at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Donor Registration Fair at Palm Coast City Hall, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. Every person who registers as an organ donor, or shows proof of being an organ donor, will be entered in the city’s prize raffles for gift cards to local businesses and other goodies. The City of Palm Coast joins thousands of institutions and individuals across the nation in recognition of National Donor Day on February 14th. This observance is dedicated to spreading awareness and education about blood, organ, and tissue donation and honoring the lives of those who have given or received the gift of life. The Donor Fair will feature partners from Donate Life Florida, Mayo Clinic and One Blood. Our partners will be available to answer any questions you may have about the life saving benefits of blood, organ and tissue donation. You can sign up as an organ donor here.
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Thespians stage their winter play, Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo,” at 7 p.m. each evening with an additional Sunday show at 2 p.m. (and 7 p.m.), at the Flagler Auditorium’s Black Box Theater, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Book here.
So excited for this to open! ❤️⭐️ This is a black box show with limited seating available, so purchase them before they sell out!! Warning, this is not a show for small children, but nothing out of the realm of normal farce. 😊https://t.co/qPaQjpHRZb https://t.co/6FvoWXChSd
— Kelly Rivera (@actnsing) February 8, 2020
Stetson University Symphonic Band , 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Douglas Phillips, conductor. The Stetson University Symphonic Band has established a committed tradition of performance excellence through transformative concert experiences. Please join us for an evening of music. $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Guided Beach Exploration at the GTM Reserve, 9 to 11 a.m., GTM Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. Join GTM Research Reserve docents for a beach walk. You will learn about the animals that call the beach their home, about seashells and other interesting facts. This is a “Beaches 101” experience that the entire family will enjoy. The hike will begin at the Visitor Center, where you will learn about the different habitats on our beautiful seashore. The group will then walk across the street to the beach for this salty adventure. Free parking in front of the visitor center. The walk is free, but online registration here is required. After the walk, you can come back to the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, enjoy our many miles of trails, or spend the day on the beach.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Do I need a reservation to attend? Yes.
- If I can’t make it, how do I cancel my reservation? Upon making the reservation, an email confirmation is sent. There is information about canceling within the email. Since a lot of our guided family programs are full, we strongly encourage you to cancel, so that your seat becomes available for others interested.
- What should I wear? Please wear clothing that is appropriate for outdoors. It’s always recommended to dress in layers and prepare for any type of weather. Hats will help protect your skin from the sun, along with sunscreen. Closed-toe shoes are suggested, but not required. Bug spray is also recommended.
- How long is the walk? Round trip, the walk is about half a mile. The hike leaders will take you down to the beach, and will walk ~0.25 miles one way. You are welcome to continue on with the lead, or turn around when they do and discuss more on the way back. At any point throughout the hike, visitors are allowed to take swim breaks in the beautiful ocean.
- What should I bring? Please bring a reusable water bottle filled with water, insect repellent, sunscreen, binoculars/camera and a bag if you would like to collect shells, shark teeth, sea glass, trash, etc.
- Where should I meet my guide? CLICK HERE for a Google Map. Your guide will be waiting at the GTM Visitor Center 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hike.
- What will I learn from this? The GTM Research Reserve interpretive guide will cover where the restless sand comes from, where it’s going and its refusal to stay put. Ask why the sand is fine or coarse and how it got its color. Learn about coquina rocks, dune flowers, sea birds, shells and the humble gopher tortoise who digs deep burrows and comes out to dine on prickly pears along the dunes.
- Is there anything else to see afterwards? You’re welcome to stay at the beach longer and collect shells, swim in the ocean, or lay in the sun- have a family day! You can purchase a $3 parking pass to enjoy the Dam area, where visitors can fish, rent kayaks or paddle-boards. You can hike one of our beautiful trails, head to one of our three beach lots, or come hang out in the Visitor Center and learn more about our natural surroundings.
- How old does my child need to be to attend? Can I push a stroller? There are no age restrictions for this hike, but the Florida heat can be uncomfortable for small children. You are welcome to push a stroller, however we strongly recommend strollers with large beach-capable wheels.
- I have a bad back, can I still do this hike? The hike is moderately paced, and has soft sand terrain. As long as you feel comfortable walking through beach sand for about half of a mile, please join us on this hike!
Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Cheerleaders are hosting a Cheer Clinic for those who want to learn to cheer, jump, do stunts and dances, from 9 a.m. to noon, February 15, at the FPC 800 Gym in back of the school, by the FTI entrance off State Road 100. It’s for ages 5-17, with a performance for parents and guardians at noon. Registration is $25 per participant with pre-registration, or $30 for walk-ins. You can register easily online here and contact [email protected] with any questions. Wear shorts, t-shirts and athletic shoes.
Family Fun Saturday at the Museum of Art DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free. Are you looking for an entertaining family activity that will bring out everyone’s artistic side? Family Fun Saturday offers free, hands-on art activities that highlight the Museum’s exhibitions. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and admission to both Museum locations is free all day. Family Fun Saturdays are sponsored in part by the Rotary Club of DeLand and the Orange City Blue Springs Manatee Festival.
Living with Wildlife Series, 10-11:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about the local wildlife and how to make living with them easier? Join us for our family-friendly Living with Wildlife Series with each month featuring a different topic and expert in the field.This month’s topic: “Backyard Birding with Flager Audubon”. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
Flagler County Historical Society Annual Meeting: at 11:00 a.m. at Old Bunnell City Hall, 200, S. Church St. Bunnell. Program is the history of women’s suffrage movement including local Flagler County suffragist. Event is free. Public is invited. No Cost. RSVP Susan Baird [email protected]
Beethoven 2020 Faculty Recital: Kenny Lee, cello, Hannah Sun, piano.
The concert’s theme is “Dance and Celebration” and features Beethoven’s final work for piano and cello, Sonata No. 5, Op. 102. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public.
First Church of Palm Coast: The Rev. Cazzie Russell will be the messenger for the service at First Church, 8 a.m., and everyone is invited. Russell, an ordained minister, is best remembered as a professional basketball player and coach, and an NBA All-Star player with the New York Knicks. First Church of Palm Coast is at 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The Rev. Gillard S. Glover serves as the pastor. First Church can be reached at 386-446-5759.
The Colored Pencil Society of America DC 117 St. Augustine meets at 1 p.m. at the Flagler County Art League, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A-208, Palm Coast. The public is welcome.
At the time DC-117 was established in 2005, it was designated as “St. Augustine” as the city is a central point on the First Coast. However, our meetings are held in Palm Coast and our members attend from a wide area ~ Jacksonville to New Smyrna Beach and west to Gainesville. Our Chapter, founded by Bill Shoemaker and Hanneke Jevons, started with a number of colored pencil enthusiasts and their desire to share and nurture their love of colored pencil as a fine art. Anyone who is interested is welcomed at our meetings – no experience necessary! Many people get started in this medium after going to one meeting or show. They are fascinated with the vast possibilities of colored pencil. Our Chapter also sponsors workshops with nationally-known artists to help us learn new techniques and refine our skills. We welcome all interested artists to attend a meeting where we share our talents and colored pencil art information.
Gospel Singer Renes King at Palm Coast United Methodist Church Concert Series, 4 p.m. at Palm Coast United Methodis Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Concert Series presents Renese King, vocalist, pianist, song writer and arranger . In honor of Black History Month, she will perform spiritual and gospel favorites and some of her own arrangements which will show the history of gospel music. The PCUMC Voices of Faith will be featured with her. Suggested Donation $10. For more information call 386-446-1600 or website: www.pcumcconcertseries.org.
A monthly gathering for the LGBT youth group, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Find Your Peace by Pieces, 300 Palm Coast Pkwy S.W. Unit 9 and 11. Middle and highschoolers welcome in a place created for community and togetherness. This group is organized by Shoshanah Mercado, a licensed school psychologist at Buddy Taylor Middle School who volunteers her time at Peace by Pieces: Making friends, joining together, getting to know one another, talking about topics, or talking about life. Find Your Peace by Pieces creates a support system in Flagler County. Any donations go to help support the space and keep it available for all the donation based offerings and other affordable pieces of wellness we offer ♡ !
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here.
Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.
For Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings, go here.
For help with alcoholism or if you think you have a problem with alcohol you can contact the Flagler County Helpline at 386-445-help (386-445-4357). SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders. The referral service is free of charge. If you have no insurance or are underinsured, SAMHSA will refer you to your state office, which is responsible for state-funded treatment programs. SAMHSA can often refer you to facilities that charge on a sliding fee scale or accept Medicare or Medicaid. If you have health insurance, you are encouraged to contact your insurer for a list of participating health care providers and facilities.
Teen Spot Dedication at Flagler County Public Library: Expansion construction is complete and the Flagler County Commission along with the Teen Advisory Board at the Flagler County Public Library will dedicate a new space for teens at 2 p.m. Flagler County teens will now have more room and technology to enjoy the library with a recently completed Teen Spot that triples a room set aside for teens. The Friends of the Library provided $36,000 to expand the Teen Spot, from 250 square feet to 800 square feet. Flagler County’s General Services Department did the construction. Teens will be able to connect their laptops to two TV screens in the room and enjoy a large 75 inch TV behind a glass enclosed structure on the west side of the library. The space also has work tables for the teens to do homework or just sit and read this summer. Twelve teens serve on the library’s Teen Advisory Board and planned the dedication. Light refreshments will be served
The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.
Addiction is a family disease. It affects the relationships of those close to the addict: parents, spouses, siblings, children, longtime friends, and employers. If someone’s addiction is affecting you, first you must help yourself. Nar-Anon is a twelve step support group for families and friends of addicts. There are no dues or fees to join. Just come to a meeting. You will hear others, who are going through similar problems, talk about how they cope and find recovery. Watch the video:
Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking.
For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.
Learn the Basics of Your Computer, 10 a.m.-noon at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Want to learn more about your computer? These classes teach you basic care of your computer, different programs you might have to use, and internet security. Free but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The meeting is an information workshop only.
The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.
Planning Board members are Thea Mathen, chair, Jerry Jones, Howard Kane, Carl Lilavois, Shannon Strickland and Tonya Gordon.
The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.
See previous board meeting videos here.
The School Board members and their email addresses:
Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee Meeting: The committee meets at 6 p.m. in Room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public and its participants must abide by the Sunshine Law. Committee members will cull through 29 applications for superintendent and provide a list of candidates to the school board by February 19, from which the board will choose candidates to interview. The advisory board’s work and suggestions are non-binding. In other words, school board members may choose to add their own choices to interview, whether the candidate appears on the advisory board’s list or not. Each school board member appointed four individuals to the committee, though the individuals appointed by Colleen Conklin have been excluded since she applied to be superintendent.
Flagler County School Superintendent Candidates, 2020
|Candidate Number(*)
|The Candidates
|Location
|Last Position
|10
|Wayne Alexander
|Old Lyme, Conn.
|Assistant Principal
|27
|Jeffrey Alstadt
|Crescent City, Ill.
|District Administrator, Randall School District, Wis. (K-8)
|8
|Raymond L. Bryant, Jr.
|Locust Grove, Ga.
|Consultant
|23
|Sean Chance
|Pembroke Pines, Fla.
|Administrator, Pembroke Pines Charter Schools
|12
|George J. Chidiac [Withdrew]
|Bayville, N.J.
|Superintendent (2,000 students)
|30
|Peri-Anne Chobot
|Elkridge, Md.
|Prep School Principal
|29
|Colleen Conklin
|Flagler Beach
|Flagler County School Board member, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle Gaetz Aerospace Institute
|28
|Kim Eger
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Education Superintendent for Arizona Juvenile Corrections
|24
|Curtis Ellis
|Palm Coast
|Principal, Putnam Academy of Arts and Science
|4
|Andrei E. Ghelman
|Naples, Fla.
|Adjunct Professor, FGCU
|21
|Terence N. Hayes
|Madisonville, Ky.
|Retired Superintendent
|15
|Eric T. Jackson
|Sarasota, Fla.
|High School Principal
|13
|Earl Johnson
|Palm Coast
|Leadership and Operations Director, Flagler Schools
|5
|Matthew T. Liberatore
|Chicago
|Director of Professional Learning and Student Services
|31
|Matthew Lutz
|Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|Assistant Superintendent (4,300 students)
|32
|Erin McMahon [Withdrew]
|East Falmouth, Mass.
|Adjunct Professor
|14
|Cathy Mittelstadt
|Palm Coast
|Deputy Superintendent, St. Johns County Schools
|16
|Carl E. Moore
|New Smyrna Beach
|Chemistry, AP Teacher, Father Lopez High School
|3
|Terry L. Nelson [Withdrew]
|Sparta, Ga.
|Former Administrator
|18
|Yaw L. Obeng
|Burlington, Vt.
|Superintendent (4,000 students)
|2
|Vernon R. Orndorff
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Superintendent, Milford District (200 students)
|1
|Anthony D. Pack
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|Regional Education Administrator
|33
|Nigel Pillay
|St. Augustine
|Elementary School Principal
|19
|Michael G. Raso
|Davenport, Iowa
|Superintendent (5,000 students)
|22
|Jeff Reaves
|Edgewater, Fla.
|Principal, Matanzas High School
|35
|Randy Shearouse
|Springfield, Ga.
|Superintendent (12,000 students)
|9
|David M. Schmittou
|Grand Blanc, Mich.
|District Curriculum Director
|7
|Eric T. Stair
|loomsburg, Pa.
|High School Principal
|20
|Bruce Thomas
|Akron, Ohio
|Superintendent of 3 Charter Schools (580 students)
|17
|Nicolas Dusan Wade
|Bolingbrook, Ill.
|Superintendent (3,000 students)
|6
|Ron Wagner
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|Associate Superintendent
|34
|Tenille Wallace
|Flagler Beach
|Elementary School Principal
|11
|Jeff Williamson
|Show Low, Ariz.
|Superintendent, Bureau of Indian Education
|25
|Michael Winters
|Sun City, Ariz.
|District Administrator, Madison District Schools (6,000 students)
|26
|Janet Womack
|Prosper, Texas
|Consultant
(*) The school board assigned a candidate number to each applicant to facilitate the selection process and blindly determine the order of interviews when that time comes.
Candidate forum: The Flagler Beach Woman’s Club hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the club’s headquarters, 1524 S. Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Margaret Sheehan-Jones will moderate. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated. Six minutes will be provided each candidate to present themselves, and written questions from the audience will be taken.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The council is a collection of government representatives and tourism-related business representatives, appointed by the county commission to oversee the nearly $3 million in revenue generated by the county’s 5 percent sales surtax on hotel, motel, short-term rentals and other short-term lodging in the county. The budget is divided three ways between capital projects that enhance the local tourism experience, beach protection, and promotion and marketing of tourism events, including grants to local and national cultural, non-profit and for-profit organizations that put on events attractive to visitors. See budget figures here.
Council members are County Commissioner Greg Hansen, chairman, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland, Stephen Baker, Ryan Crabb, Marc Richardson, Pamela Walker, John Lulgjuraj, and Felicia Robinson Cook. See agendas here.
Former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Constance Berry Newman is the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s luncheon speaker at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast, at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. President’s guest and non-members, $40. Newman has a long and distinguished career of public service including various roles with the U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Newman was appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1971 to serve as director of VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), and in 1989, President George H.W. Bush appointed her as director of the Office of Personnel Management. In 2001 Ms. Newman was sworn in as an Assistant Administrator for Africa of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in 2004 appointed Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Newman will share her insights regarding Africa’s impact on the global economy during the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s February meeting, with a question and answer session to follow for members. Reservation required for members and guests.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, [email protected] The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Paws to Read at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, in the Children’s Department. The Flagler County Public Library in partnership with the Flagler Humane Society offer the opportunity for kids ages 4-8 to read to a real dog. Every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. First Come – First Serve. Contact: Alyssa Gilbert or Theresa Ten Eyck at 386-446-6763 or email: [email protected]
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The board approves or denies applications of Flagler County authorized contractor licenses and enforces the provisions of the Code in regulation of Class I, Class II, and local specialty and unlicensed contracting. The board hears appeals of decisions and interpretations of the building official and the licensing administrator, including determinations of unsafe building, and issues orders necessary to bring a violation into compliance. The board usually consists of 10 members elected to four-year terms, but some seats aren’t always filled. The current board consist of Luis Medeiros, William Dudley, Jr., William Sink, James Wingo, Glenn Torre, Howard Edgin, and Jill Snyder. See agendas here.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Widow, Widower’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Have you suffered the loss of your significant other? This is a chance to meet others who have had a similar loss in their life. Free but please register at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
A weekly study and discussion of the book, “A Course in Miracles,” led by Aynne McAvoy, Thursdays 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, 1500 Central Ave, Palm Coast. This group has been in existence at least 20 years. It doesn’t matter if you have been studying for years or are brand new, we welcome you. There is a $2 donation to cover the use of our room at the Arts Foundation for our meetings. We also have extra books for people to use during the meeting if you do not have one.
New exhibit: Daytona State College presents “Imagination & Color” at the News Journal Center Gallery, with four Fine Art Artists: William Brant, Mary Keithan, William Mazziotti & David Rubello. The exhibit is curated by curated by Stacey Fletcher Reynolds, member of the art faculty at Daytona State College. Opening Reception at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the News Journal building located at 221 N. Beach Street, Daytona Beach. Free and open to the public. Refreshments provided. The exhibit runs through March 13th. Hours: Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidate forum: Preserve Flagler Beach and Bulow Creek, the organization opposed to The Gardens development along John Anderson Highway, hosts a candidate forum ahead of the Flagler Beach municipal election, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. “All candidates have been invited to attend this forum to tell us their view of development, water and environmental issues associated with The Gardens project,” an organization release states. The candidates are Ken Bryan, a board member with Preserve Flagler Beach and a former county commissioner in St. Johns, Paul Harrington and Deborah Phillips, who have both run for the city commission before, and incumbent Marshall Shupe (incumbent). Two seats are up for citywide election, so the top two vote-getters will be seated.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The tickets are $12.50 when purchased on line and $15.00 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Dec. 16 2019:
See the full Week in Review here.
